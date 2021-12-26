For some of us, Christmas Day is the most highly anticipated day of the year – with millions of people waking up at the crack of dawn to see what Santa left them, stick the turkey in the oven and pop open a bottle of champagne for breakfast.

For others, it’s Boxing Day that takes centre stage. And while you may still be waking up in the dark, it isn’t just Santa bringing the festive cheer, but also some of our favourite retailers are in the Boxing Day sales – Amazon, Currys, Argos and John Lewis and Partners, we’re looking at you.

If you’ve got some Christmas money you just can’t wait to spend this may be the perfect excuse. So, whether you’re after a new bedside table to house all your new goodies, a weighted blanket to soothe anxiety from a day spent with your entire family, or a sparkly top for that New Year’s Eve party, then it may be worth taking a peek at some of best deals on offer.

As always, we’re on hand to find you the hottest offers as they drop, so read on for everything you need to know about this year’s event and to how shop the best offers.

Best Boxing Day deals 2021

Apple AirPods pro with MagSafe charging case, 2021: Was £239, now £189, Argos.co.uk

(Apple )

“The AirPods pro are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in,” said our writer when we reviewed Apple’s latest earbuds back in May. And now you can pick them up with 20 per cent off. These were the most comfortable earbuds we tried, and they have active noise cancellation, better battery life and much-improved sound quality compared to their predecessors. Our reviewer added: “If you’re a member of the iOS family, the AirPods pros are the best in-ear earphones you can get on the market, and will continue to be until Apple decides to release a successor.” It’s rare to find Apple products in sale, so make sure you don’t miss out.

Apple iPhone 13 pro 128GB: Was £71 per month, now £35.50 per month, Three.co.uk

(Apple)

In the market for a new iPhone without the eye-watering price? Three has delivered the goods this Boxing Day, offering the Apple Phone 13 pro 128GB with unlimited data and unlimited minutes for just half price for the first six months, with an upfront payment of £69. Upon testing the iPhone 13 pro in our review, our tester was impressed by its camera quality and battery life, noting “the swathe of photographic improvements alone are worth upgrading for, made possible by a faster processor and better camera sensors.”

Amazon Echo dot, 4th generation: Was £49.99, now £28.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Chances are you’ve seen one of these Alexa devices in action – and that’s because they’re just so good – so now’s the time to join the party. Promising crisp vocals and balanced bass, you can use it to listen to music and the radio while also controlling your entertainment by asking it to play tunes, podcasts and audiobooks from streaming services. The device earned a spot in our round-up of the best smart speakers, with our reviewer saying Alexa is “easy to set up, simple to navigate and the speakers themselves are of a high quality”.

ghd rise hot brush: Was £169, now £135, ghdhair.com

(ghd)

Struggling to get your hands on the cult hair styling product, the Dyson airwrap? Ghd’s rise hot brush could just be the next best thing. After putting both styling tools head-to-head in our review, our tester noted how the ghd rise helped their hair stay “wavy and bouncy late into the evening – something we thought only existed in our wildest beauty dreams.” They went on to add: “If all you’re looking for is reliable volume and glamorous waves, the ghd rise is just as worthy an investment.” And right now, it’s on sale with 20 per cent off.

Simba hybrid pro, king: Was £1,499, now £899.40, Simbasleep.com

(Simba)

We’ve said it before, we’ll say it again, Simba is a brand to know when it comes to comfortable mattresses. When we reviewed the hybrid pro model, our tester said that this particular one is thick and deluxe. They also noted that it’s “the kind of mattress you’d sleep on in a boutique hotel where you wake up thinking: ‘I have to get one of these’“. It features shock absorption, so you won’t annoy your partner if you roll around a lot in your sleep and it’s “exceptional at keeping sweat at bay”. With such rave reviews and 36 per cent off, it’s a no brainer.

Rotary ultra slim case leather strap watch: Was £155, now £93, Marksandspencer.com

(Marks & Spencer )

Whether you’re shopping for his birthday, an anniversary or simply just because, an elegant timepiece can make a lovely, memorable gift. Featuring gold hands, a gold case and black leather strap, this understated, super-slim design also displays the date, and, in the case of any spillage fiascos, is water resistant up to 30m down. Snap it up now while it’s on sale with 40 per cent off.

Skims velour buttoned stretch-velour pyjama top: Was £75, now £30, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges )

In the brand’s signature neutrals, this velour PJ top is now on sale with a seriously dreamy 60 per cent off. It’s available in various sophisticated and muted tones, and in a range of inclusive sizes, and although we haven’t tried this particular top, we did test a similar set in our Skims review, where our reviewer said: “We were impressed with how comfortable this set was and felt that the soft fabric and flattering fit justified the price point.”

Charlotte Tilbury magic serum secrets: Was £45, now £31.50, Spacenk.com

(SpaceNK)

We’re big fans of Charlotte Tilbury here at IndyBest and this set allows you to try the brand’s skincare. Its magic serum received high praise when we reviewed it, with our writer noting that it’s “silky, lightweight and not at all oily”, and has been created to “completely rejuvenate your face, offering visibly younger skin with daily use”. They also found that their skin “was left glowing, and it also showed a significant improvement in texture”. The lip oil, meanwhile, is said to provide instant hydration.

Apple MacBook pro, 13in 2020 touch bar, space grey: Was £1,999, now £1,599, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

Offers on Apple products tend to be few and far between, so this discount on Apple’s 2020 MacBook pro model is worth your attention. Currently reduced by £400, the 13in device boasts a speedy 10th-gen Intel core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB storage for all your files and media, as well as a touch bar and touch ID button. John Lewis & Partners is also offering up to £450 off the model and three months of Apple TV if you trade in your old Macbook.

Fitbit versa 3, black: Was £199, now £159, Currys.co.uk

(Currys )

Fitbit’s versa model is among its most successful and it’s easy to see why, with the third iteration of the range offering everything you’d want from an everyday smartwatch and fitness tracker. “This is the smartwatch for fitness-focused users that still want a good-looking, contemporary-styled product with enough smart features to help in everyday life,” praised our reviewer. And while the versa 3 definitely has its main focus on the fitness market, there’s also heavy investment in general wellness through ECG, sleep and blood-oxygen saturation sensors.

Ninja foodi multi-cooker, 7-in-1, 6L: Was £199.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

When it comes to cooking, Ninja knows a thing or two. And while we haven’t reviewed this exact model, we’ve always been impressed by Ninja’s products. The foodi max (£229.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk) featured in our round-up of the best pressure cookers and received high praise from our reviewer. “It was the only pressure cooker we tested that included a built-in air fryer, perfect for rustling up crispy chips, quickly blasting frozen fish fingers for the kids or browning a roast chicken prepared in the pressure cooker,” they said. This model may have a slightly smaller capacity than the foodi max, but with £50 off right now, it also has a much more purse-friendly price tag. And considering it’s only missing two functions against the 9-in-1 version, we still think it’s a worthy investment.

Apple AirPods, 3rd gen: Was £169, now £157, Very.co.uk

(Apple)

The third generation AirPods might lack some of the features of the AirPods pro, such as active noise cancellation, but they strike the perfect balance between comfort, function and audio quality.

In our AirPods 3 review, our tester noted that they were a “very big step up from the second generation model”, adding that the “improved audio is noticeable, especially with spatial audio and the new shape”. It’s rare to find a deal on the all-new AirPods, so grab this discount while you can.

Foreo luna play smart 2 cleansing brush: Was £79, now £63.20, Boots.com

(Boots)

If you’re looking to up your skincare game for the New Year, Boots has kindly knocked 20 per cent of the price of Foreo’s luna play smart 2 cleansing brush. Essentially, the gadget measures the health of your skin to deliver a more bespoke cleanse. Pretty snazzy. In our review of the gadget, our tester said: “There is no denying that adding this Foreo brush to a skincare routine, encourages a much more thorough cleanse. Partly, because it’s such a pleasure massaging your skin with it, but also because it is timed for you so you’re not tempted to cut the routine short.”

Bobbi Brown golden glow favourites gift set: Was £40, now £26.66, Boots.com

(Boots)

As we enter 2022, there’s no better way to add a little extra glam to your make-up look than with this Bobbi Brown set. It includes the brand’s bestselling mascara, a moisturising balm and a cream shadow stick. The latter landed a spot in our guide to the best eyeshadow sticks, with our writer noting that it “feels creamy and nourishing on the lid, without feeling too heavy”. While the mascara was included in our guide to the best and praised for its “long-wearing, flake- and smudge-free formula”. All in all, this set is a sure-fire way to feel glam in January and beyond.

Dyson V10 animal extra vacuum cleaner: Was £399.99, now £299, Johnlewis.com

( John Lewis )

Make light work of your floors with Dyson’s V10. While it may not be the newest model, the design is just as slick, stylish and bang on the money as the brand’s more recent launches. Rated the best for big families in our guide to the best cordless vacuum cleaners, our reviewer said: “It’s easy to move along carpets and wooden floors, while the max setting has incredible suction. As the name suggests, it’s great for picking up animal hair from carpets and upholstery – and we found its direct-drive cleaner head best for this job.” They also loved that it didn’t distract pets and that is proved easy to charge, by either plugging it in or keeping it attached to the wall mount when not in use.

Google nest mini, 2nd gen: Was £49, now £18, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

Thanks to Currys you can now save more than 50 per cent on the Google nest mini smart speaker that seriously impressed our reviewer in our round-up of the best smart speakers. “This is a case of a good thing coming in a small package,” they said. “The nest mini is small – it fits in the palm of your hand – but produces strong sound and clear voice responses. This would fit seamlessly into almost any home and perform admirably.” For just £18, it’s difficult to find anything that can touch it.

Marvel Avengers Iron Spider-Man children’s costume: Was £24.99, now £17.49: Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners )

For any mini Marvel fans, we think this Iron Spider-Man costume could be a real hit. Available for kids aged four-10 years old, it comes kitted out with padded muscle features so little superheroes have all they need to defeat the villains of the Marvel world. Right now, John Lewis & Partners has knocked 30 per cent off the price.

Amazon Fire stick lite with Alexa voice remote lite: Was £29.99, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Amazon Fire stick lite is the most affordable TV stick that Amazon has on offer. With 50 per cent off, the device comes with an Alexa voice note remote, plus thousands of apps and channels including BBC iPlayer, Disney+ and Netflix. It’s also simple to set up – just plug this nifty Fire stick into the back of your TV and let the binging session commence.

Asos

(Asos)

Online fashion retailer Asos is offering up to 70 per cent off across selected styles, including dresses and tops, jeans, shoes and accessories, with discounts available across menswear, gifts and beauty too. Right now, you can bag Calvin Klein’s mid wash blue baggy jeans for just £6 (were £100, Asos.com), or save on beauty buys like Skinnydip’s rose gold eyebrow tools kit (was £18, now £12, Asos.com).

Allsaints

(Allsaints)

AllSaints is a brand to know when it comes to wardrobe heroes, and its sales are not to be missed – it’s currently offering 20 per cent off everything. At the top of our wishlist is the balfern leather jacket (was £319 now £255.20, Allsaints.com), which was named best buy in our guide to the best women’s leather jackets. Our writer noted that “it’s made from a soft leather and is finished with the typical silver hardware you’d expect from a biker jacket”. They added that “you simply cannot beat AllSaints’s craftsmanship and style, making this a standout purchase you won’t regret”.

Zara sequinned crossover dress: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Zara.com

(zara sequin mini (1).png)

If you’re still on the hunt for an outfit to bring in the new year, this could be it. Chosen as the best buy in our round-up of the best outfits for NYE, it’s covered in party-ready sequins and features a V-neck that’s “delicate and not too deep”. Worn by Claudia Winkleman during an episode of Strictly Come Dancing this year, this dress became an instant hit with our tester who said: “It has a weightiness to it that makes it feel much higher end than the price tag suggests, while the wrap silhouette cinched us in at the waist perfectly. We certainly think it’ll get you in the mood to groove.”

Samsung AU8000, 43in: Was £549, now £368, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This entry-level 4K television uses an LED display that produces a vibrant colour palette and a dynamic contrast ratio. It has Alexa built-in, so you can change the channel with your voice, making it ideal if you frequently lose your remote control. And with a 43in display, it’s a great size for watching all your favourite films and TV series.

Oral-B genius electric toothbrush: Was £279.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

When it comes to gnashers, it’s no secret that Oral B knows it’s stuff. And you can now save a whopping 75 per cent on this electric brush, which is said to not only remove up to 100 per cent of plaque, but alerts you when you’re brushing too hard – overzealous brushers we’re looking at you. When testing a similar model, which earned a spot in our best electric toothbrushes review, our tester appreciated its AI capabilities, and said that their “teeth felt thoroughly cleaned”.

‘Fifa 22’ for Xbox one: Was £59, now £35, Ao.com

(Ao)

EA dropped the good news of the new edition, plus the official reveal trailer, just hours ahead of the Euros final back in July, while also confirming a number of new gameplay features including “hypermotion” technology, described by the EA as “the biggest animation refresh in Fifa history”. There’s also a brand new goalkeeper system and highly anticipated updates including player “humanisation”, composed ball control, new attacking tactics, real-world data, an option for explosive sprints, attacking tactics and over 100 of football’s all-time giants, meaning the latest edition of Fifa may just be the best yet. And you can save £24 on the game right now.

H&M

(H&M)

Sound the fashion alarm: the Swedish high street giant has already kicked off its sale with up to 50 per cent off every category, including womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, home and beauty.

Sara shimmery mid-heel slingback shoes: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Zara.com

(Zara)

If you struggle to get Carrie Bradshaw’s blue crystal-embellished Manolo Blahnik’s off your mind, but don’t have a casual £800 to blow on a pair of heels, consider these dupes. Strikingly similar to the designer pair, these heels come in both cobalt blue and magenta pink, and feature a crystal buckle, with a pointed tip, square sole and slingback. Wear yours with everything from party dresses to jeans and a nice top for trips down the pub.

Le Creuset cast iron round casserole dish, 30cm: Was £330, now £264, Harrods.com

(Le Creuset )

With £66 off, this dish is quite the steal if you’re looking to up your kitchenware game, or add to a much-loved collection. A very similar oval-shaped dish won the best buy in our round-up of the best casserole dishes. Our reviewer said: “It’s an obvious choice for casseroles and soups of course, but this dish has also become our go-to when roasting meat for a super-succulent Sunday roast.” Also adding that “we were most impressed by its weight though, which was noticeably lighter than all the other cast-iron dishes we tested”.

New Look

(New Look)

Enjoy up to 60 per cent off on a wide range of women’s, men’s and children’s clothing and accessories in New Look’s end of season sale. On the hunt for a new coat? Snap up this uber-chic black check faux fur collar shacket while it’s just £16 (was £39.99, Newlook.com), or stomp into the New Year in a pair of black leather buckle lace up chunky biker boots, now just £32 (was £59.99, Newlook.com).

Boxing Day 2021 and January sales: when will they start?

As we all know, Boxing Day lands on the 26 December every year. And, unlike Black Friday or other seasonal sales, the majority of retailers do stick quite rigidly to the festive date when discounting products.

Traditionally Boxing Day sales took place mainly in-store, with keen shoppers lining the streets from the early hours of the morning, or even camping overnight. But, thanks to the online shopping boom, you can bag your bargains from the comfort of your sofa this year with key online retailers all expected to take part.

While we’re still waiting for each retailer to officially announce their Boxing Day plans, those who just can’t wait to spend their Christmas cash will be pleased to learn that some brands have already launched their end of season sales including Amazon, Very, Boots, AO, Asos and JD Sports to name a few.

When will the Boxing Day sales end and the January sales begin?

Bringing you some more good news, the Boxing Day sales more often than not now merge with the January sales, meaning the discounts can last for days, weeks or even the full month depending on the retailer.

While the wording may change from Boxing Day sales to January sales around the end of December, and there’s always the possibility of more products being added throughout the month, essentially the two are the same with retailers shifting their leftover stock from 2021 to make way for the new year pieces.

Why do they call it Boxing Day?

While the sales are a great addition to the Boxing Day celebrations, of course, there’s a lot more to the 26 December than just bagging a bargain.

The name Boxing Day stems back to the 1800s when Queen Victoria ruled the country and the rich would box up gifts or money for their maids, chefs and housekeepers who would have the day off to spend with their families. The church also got involved, handing out collected money to those in need on Boxing Day. It all sounds very Bridgerton-esque to us!

Is Boxing Day only in the UK?

Just like Christmas Day, Boxing Day is celebrated all over the world in different ways.

Here in the UK some of us treat it as a second Christmas Day reserved for the other side of the family, others can’t wait to get our hands on a turkey sandwich and cold roast potatoes, and another load cram into football stadiums for those highly anticipated matches (Covid dependant of course).

Cross over to Ireland, Poland, Italy, Austria and a handful more Christian dominated countries and you’ll hear of St Stephens Day, and go even further afield to Australia, New Zealand and Canada and Boxing Day will be back on the cards.

What to expect in the Boxing Day and January sales

Last year we were treated to a whole host of amazing discounts on everything from tech to fashion to home appliances.

Highlights included the then only one-year-old Apple AirPods with charging case, dropping from £159 to £124.49 (£119, Very.co.uk), the ghd curve creative curl wand at £108.99 (£129, Amazon.co.uk) and the AEG prosteam technology L7FEC146R 10kg washing machine reduced to a very impressive £599 (£849, Ao.com).

We’re expecting similar price cuts this year, and have our eye on coveted items including the Nintendo Switch, Shark vacuums, Dyson hair tools and iPhones.

