For some of us, Christmas Day is the most highly anticipated day of the year – with millions of people waking up at the crack of dawn to see what Santa left them, stick the turkey in the oven and pop open a bottle of champagne for breakfast.

For others, it’s Boxing Day that takes centre stage. And while you may still be waking up in the dark, it won’t be Santa bringing the festive cheer but some of our favourite retailers in the Boxing Day sales – Amazon, Currys, Argos and John Lewis and Partners, we’re looking at you.

If you’ve got some Christmas money you just can’t wait to spend this may be the perfect excuse. So, whether you’re after a new bedside table to house all your new goodies, a weighted blanket to soothe anxiety from a day spent with your entire family, or a sparkly top for that New Years Eve party, then it may be worth taking a peek at some of best deals on offer.

As always, we’ll be on hand to find you the hottest offers as they drop but you don’t have to wait until 26 December to bag yourself a bargain as a number of retailers have already kicked things off, including Boots, AO, Asos, Simba, and Harrods. For now, read on for everything you need to know about this year’s event and to shop the best early offers.

Boxing Day 2021 and January sales: when will they start?

As we all know, Boxing Day lands on the 26 December every year. And, unlike Black Friday or other seasonal sales, the majority of retailers do stick quite rigidly to the festive date when discounting products.

Traditionally Boxing Day sales took place mainly in-store, with keen shoppers lining the streets from the early hours of the morning, or even camping overnight. But, thanks to the online shopping boom, you can bag your bargains from the comfort of your sofa this year with key online retailersall expected to take part.

While we’re still waiting for each retailer to officially announce their Boxing Day plans, those who just can’t wait to spend their Christmas cash will be pleased to learn that some brands have already launched their end of season sales including Amazon, Very, Boots, AO, Asos and JD Sports to name a few.

When will the Boxing Day sales end and the January sales begin?

Bringing you some more good news, the Boxing Day sales more often than not now merge with the January sales, meaning the discounts can last for days, weeks or even the full month depending on the retailer.

While the wording may change from Boxing Day sales to January sales around the end of December, and there’s always the possibility of more products being added throughout the month, essentially the two are the same with retailers shifting their leftover stock from 2021 to make way for the new year pieces.

Why do they call it Boxing Day?

While the sales are a great addition to the Boxing Day celebrations, of course, there’s a lot more to the 26 December than just bagging a bargain.

The name Boxing Day stems back to the 1800s when Queen Victoria ruled the country and the rich would box up gifts or money for their maids, chefs and housekeepers who would have the day off to spend with their families. The church also got involved, handing out collected money to those in need on Boxing Day. It all sounds very Bridgerton-esque to us!

Is Boxing Day only in the UK?

Just like Christmas Day, Boxing Day is celebrated all over the world in different ways.

Here in the UK some of us treat it as a second Christmas Day reserved for the other side of the family, others can’t wait to get our hands on a turkey sandwich and cold roast potatoes, and another load cram into football stadiums for those highly anticipated matches (Covid dependant of course).

Cross over to Ireland, Poland, Italy, Austria and a handful more Christian dominated countries and you’ll hear of St Stephens Day, and go even further afield to Australia, New Zealand and Canada and Boxing Day will be back on the cards.

What to expect in the Boxing Day and January sales

Last year we were treated to a whole host of amazing discounts on everything from tech to fashion to home appliances.

Highlights included the then only one-year-old Apple AirPods with charging case, dropping from £159 to £124.49 (£119, Very.co.uk), the ghd curve creative curl wand at £108.99 (£129, Amazon.co.uk) and the AEG prosteam technology L7FEC146R 10kg washing machine reduced to a very impressive £599 (£849, Ao.com).

We’re expecting similar price cuts this year, and have our eye on coveted items including the Nintendo Switch, Shark vacuums, Dyson hair tools and iPhones.

The best pre-Boxing Day sales

Amazon Echo dot, 4th generation: Was £49.99, now £28.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Chances are you’ve seen one of these Alexa devices in action – and that’s because they’re just so good – so now’s the time to join the party. Promising crisp vocals and balanced bass, you can use it to listen to music and the radio while also controlling your entertainment by asking it to play tunes, podcasts and audiobooks from streaming services. The device earned a spot in our round-up of the best smart speakers, with our reviewer saying Alexa is “easy to set up, simple to navigate and the speakers themselves are of a high quality”.

Buy now

Fitbit versa 3, black: Was £199, now £159, Currys.co.uk

(Currys )

Fitbit’s versa model is among its most successful and it’s easy to see why, with the third iteration of the range offering everything you’d want from an everyday smartwatch and fitness tracker. “This is the smartwatch for fitness-focused users that still want a good-looking, contemporary-styled product with enough smart features to help in everyday life,” praised our reviewer. And while the versa 3 definitely has its main focus on the fitness market, there’s also heavy investment in general wellness through ECG, sleep and blood-oxygen saturation sensors.

Buy now

Apple AirPods, 3rd gen: Was £169, now £157, Very.co.uk

(Apple)

The third generation AirPods might lack some of the features of the AirPods pro, such as active noise cancellation, but they strike the perfect balance between comfort, function and audio quality.

In our AirPods 3 review, our tester noted that they were a “very big step up from the second generation model”, adding that the “improved audio is noticeable, especially with spatial audio and the new shape”. It’s rare to find a deal on the all-new AirPods, so grab this discount while you can.

Buy now

Simba hybrid pro, king: Was £1,499, now £899.40, Simbasleep.com

(Simba)

We’ve said it before, we’ll say it again, Simba is a brand to know when it comes to comfortable mattresses. When we reviewed the hybrid pro model, our tester said that this particular one is thick and deluxe. They also noted that it’s “the kind of mattress you’d sleep on in a boutique hotel where you wake up thinking: ‘I have to get one of these’“. It features shock absorption, so you won’t annoy your partner if you roll around a lot in your sleep and it’s “exceptional at keeping sweat at bay”. With such rave reviews and 36 per cent off, it’s a no brainer.

Buy now

Bobbi Brown golden glow favourites gift set: Was £40, now £26.66, Boots.com

(Boots)

As we enter 2022, there’s no better way to add a little extra glam to your make-up look than with this Bobbi Brown set. It includes the brand’s bestselling mascara, a moisturising balm and a cream shadow stick. The latter landed a spot in our guide to the best eyeshadow sticks, with our writer noting that it “feels creamy and nourishing on the lid, without feeling too heavy”. While the mascara was included in our guide to the best and praised for its “long-wearing, flake- and smudge-free formula”. All in all, this set is a sure-fire way to feel glam in January and beyond.

Buy now

Google nest mini, 2nd gen: Was £49, now £18, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

Thanks to Currys you can now save more than 50 per cent on the Google nest mini smart speaker that seriously impressed our reviewer in our round-up of the best smart speakers. “This is a case of a good thing coming in a small package,” they said. “The nest mini is small – it fits in the palm of your hand – but produces strong sound and clear voice responses. This would fit seamlessly into almost any home and perform admirably.” For just £18, it’s difficult to find anything that can touch it.

Buy now

Marc Jacobs daisy eau so fresh eau de toilette 75ml gift set: Was £70, now £46.66, Boots.com

(Boots)

With a blend of grapefruit, wild rose and cedarwood, this perfume has a soft floral scent and is sure to transport you to a hot summer’s day. The gift set also includes a body lotion and shower gel, making it the perfect package for someone’s birthday. Better still, it has 34 per cent off right now.

Buy now

Amazon Fire stick lite with Alexa voice remote lite: Was £29.99, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Amazon Fire stick lite is the most affordable TV stick that Amazon has on offer. With 50 per cent off, the device comes with an Alexa voice note remote, plus thousands of apps and channels including BBC iPlayer, Disney+ and Netflix. It’s also simple to set up – just plug this nifty Fire stick into the back of your TV and let the binging session commence.

Buy now

Asos

(Asos.com)

Online fashion retailer Asos has got a head start on its Boxing Day sale by offering up to 70 per cent off across selected styles, including dresses and tops, jeans, shoes and accessories. The discounts are also available across menswear, gifts and beauty too, making it ideal for anyone who is yet to complete their Christmas shopping list. You’ll need to be quick though, as if you want your items delivered in time for the big day, you’ll need to order by 23 December before the website cut-off, using next day delivery.

Visit Asos.com now

Lego technic Land Rover defender 42110: Was £160, now £120, Argos.co.uk

(Lego)

You can save 25 per cent on Lego’s technic Land Rover kit at Argos right now. Described as an “advanced set”, it is packed with authentic-looking features, such as a four-speed gear box, six-cylinder engine beneath the bonnet and a working steering wheel so you can see the car in action. Whether you’re looking for a new hobby, a gift for a Land Rover enthusiast, or fans of classic collectible model cars, the set is sure to deliver a rewarding build experience, with a whopping 2,573 pieces to get through.

Buy now

‘Fifa 22’ for Xbox one: Was £59, now £35, Ao.com

(Ao)

EA dropped the good news of the new edition, plus the official reveal trailer, just hours ahead of the Euros final back in July, while also confirming a number of new gameplay features including “hypermotion” technology, described by the EA as “the biggest animation refresh in Fifa history”. There’s also a brand new goalkeeper system and highly anticipated updates including player “humanisation”, composed ball control, new attacking tactics, real-world data, an option for explosive sprints, attacking tactics and over 100 of football’s all-time giants, meaning the latest edition of Fifa may just be the best yet. And you can save £24 on the game right now.

Buy now

H&M

(H&M)

Sound the fashion alarm: the Swedish high street giant has already kicked off its sale with up to 50 per cent off every category, including womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, home and beauty. While the discounts have started ahead of Christmas, 20 December is the last day to place your orders to guarantee delivery in time for the big day, so you’ll need to be quick.

Visit Hm.com now

Le Creuset cast iron round casserole dish, 30cm: Was £330, now £264, Harrods.com

(Le Creuset )

With £66 off, this dish is quite the steal if you’re looking to up your kitchenware game, or add to a much-loved collection. A very similar oval-shaped dish won the best buy in our round-up of the best casserole dishes. Our reviewer said: “It’s an obvious choice for casseroles and soups of course, but this dish has also become our go-to when roasting meat for a super-succulent Sunday roast.” Also adding that “we were most impressed by its weight though, which was noticeably lighter than all the other cast-iron dishes we tested”.

Buy now

New Look

(New Look)

Enjoy up to 60 per cent off on a wide range of women’s, men’s and children’s clothing and accessories in New Look’s end of season sale, which is expected to continue after Christmas, with further lines added.

Visit Newlook.com now

