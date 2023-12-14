Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The busiest time of year is upon us, and with it comes eating delicious food, hosting family and friends, visiting Christmas markets, wrapping gifts, competitive decorating, festive cheer and, of course, shopping. If you want to stay ahead of the game when it comes to seasonal deals, you need to keep your eye out for this year’s Boxing Day sales, and we’re here to help. If you’ve been waiting all year to shop the Boxing Day mattress deals, now is the time to upgrade your bed for less.

The official kick-off date for the offers is 26 December, and with major brands such as Amazon, Argos, Apple and many more across home, beauty and tech inevitably joining in, you’ll need to go in prepared and know what you’re looking for.

Mattresses are essential purchases but often come with a hefty price tag and, while finding the right one for you has the power to reduce back pain, improve posture and even tackle snoring, they’re not one-size-fits-all items. It’s important to do your research to figure out your sleep needs, including whether you should opt for memory foam, spring box or a hybrid, as each type of mattress brings different benefits to the table. Confused? Our comprehensive buying guide is a great place to start, if you’re wondering which type is right for you.

With the Boxing Day deals just around the corner, we’re here to answer your questions ahead of time and alert you to some of the best early mattress deals that can be all yours right now.

When will the best Boxing Day mattress deals be?

Boxing Day is on 26 December, which is when you’ll see the offers start to land. This is in contrast to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, which often see deals launch weeks in advance of the official kick-off dates.

How long will the Boxing Day deals last?

If you’d prefer to spend Boxing Day savouring those leftover turkey sandwiches while watching Christmas TV specials, don’t worry, as most Boxing Day sales continue into well the new year. Now there’s something to help beat the January blues.

What can we expect from the Boxing Day mattress deals this year?

While we can’t see into the future, we can get a good idea of what’s to come by looking at last year’s offers, and the more recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals.

This year’s Cyber Monday saw mattress company Simba offer shoppers a discount of more than £1,000 off the king-size hybrid luxe mattress (£1,445.40, Simbasleep.com). Meanwhile, Amazon offered just shy of 50 per cent off Dormeo’s octasmart hybrid plus mattress (was £599, now £379.99, Amazon.co.uk) during Black Friday this year.

What are the best mattress deals right now?

Emma luxe cooling mattress, double: Was £929, now £418.05, Emma-sleep.co.uk

(Emma)

This clever mattress from IndyBest-rated sleep brand Emma uses graphite foam technology to absorb your heat while you sleep, it then redistributes it through the rest of the mattress, to ensure you sleep soundly at the optimal temperature. Perfect for those who toss, turn and sweat year-round, this mattress is discounted by a huge 55 per cent, which is enough to make anyone sleep like a baby.

Buy now

Eve Sleep premium foam mattress: Was £999, now £499, Evesleep.co.uk

(Eve Sleep)

Eve Sleep’s premium foam mattress was voted the best soft mattress in our round-up. For those looking for a cosy, comforting mattress, with four layers of memory foam and contour zones that hug your body, this option is currently discounted by £500. Our tester said: “The Eve premium foam is ideal for all types of sleepers, having been designed with everyone in mind.”

Buy now

Silent Night easy living posture support miracoil mattress: Was £259.99, now £180.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Silent Night is a heavyweight when it comes to affordable mattress brands. Now, Amazon is offering an additional 30 per cent off this already very reasonably priced mattress. It comes with a microcoil spring system, put in place specifically to support perfect spinal alignment, helping to reduce pressure pain and improve posture. It's also made of both breathable and sustainable materials, so it’s good for you and the planet.

Buy now

Dreams x Silentnight Ruddington combination mattress: Was £999, now £599, Dreams.co.uk

(Dreams)

Right now you can save yourself £400 to spend in the new year, with this mattress deal from Dreams. This particular model was voted the best zoned-support mattress by our tester, as it comes with Acti-flex technology, memory foam comfort layers and advanced Mirapocket tech, to look after your back and your comfort as you sleep. Our reviewer said: “You get the maximum amount of support in all the right places. The springs and foam work together to ease aching joints and relieve pressure.”

Buy now

