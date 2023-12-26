Best Boxing Day mattress sales worth getting out of bed for

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’ve been waiting until now to shop for the best mattress deals, you’re in luck because the Boxing Day sales are underway.

Mattresses are essential purchases but often come with a hefty price tag and do require a little research to figure out which one will suit your sleep needs. Our comprehensive buying guide is a great place to start if you’re wondering which type is right for you. But if you’ve figured out whether you’re after a hybrid, pocket-sprung or memory foam mattress and are after an impressive deal, we’ve got you covered.

With the Boxing Day sales in full swing, big-name sleep brands, including Emma, Simba, Eve and Nectar, have slashed the price of their models. To help you in your quest to find an impressive offer, we’re here to help you bag the best mattress deals so that you can rest easy knowing you’ve saved some serious money.

Best deals in the Boxing Day mattress sales

Hypnos wool origins 6 medium mattress, double: Was £2,079, now £1,457.75, Mattressman.co.uk

Treat your back to unrivalled comfort with this saving of more than £620 on the pocket-sprung mattress that took the top spot in our review of the best mattresses. Hailed for its “edge to edge support” and eight layers of British wool which “help with temperature regulation” our reviewer wrote that this mattress is “perfect for even the fussiest of sleepers.”

Simba hybrid luxe mattress, king: Was £2,399, now £1,319.45, Simbasleep.com

Made up of 10 layers, this is Simba’s most advanced mattress and, while it is on the more expensive side, the 45 per cent discount makes it a particularly good buy. Featuring in our round-up of the best mattresses, the hybrid luxe was praised for providing “decent support”, being “breathable” and “naturally temperature-regulating”. Our writer added they were “toasty warm on the luxe, even on a chilly winter’s evening”. With all the added features of the luxe, our tester said the end result was “highly comfortable”.

Emma luxe cooling mattress, king: Was £929, now £697.05, Emma-sleep.co.uk

This clever mattress from IndyBest-rated sleep brand Emma uses graphite foam technology to absorb your heat while you sleep, it then redistributes it through the rest of the mattress, to ensure you sleep soundly at the optimal temperature. Perfect for those who toss, turn and sweat year-round, this mattress is discounted by a huge 55 per cent, which is enough to make anyone sleep like a baby.

Nectar memory foam mattress, king: Was £1,229, now £519.60, Nectarsleep.co.uk

With points for sustainability right off the bat, Nectar is the only climate-neutral mattress company in the UK, and, luckily, its products are pretty darn good too. Landing a spot in our preview mattress review, its memory foam offering was described by our tester as “slightly firmer than most and particularly good for front and back sleepers”. And, in our review, our tester touted the bed in a box for its “impressive bounce, stability and that instant feeling of relaxation while also being supported right across the body”. Now with nearly 60 per cent off, it’d be rude not to.

Dreams x Silentnight Ruddington combination mattress, double: Was £999, now £599, Dreams.co.uk

Right now you can save yourself £400 to spend in the new year, with this mattress deal from Dreams. This particular model was voted the best zoned-support mattress by our tester, as it comes with Acti-flex technology, memory foam comfort layers and advanced Mirapocket tech, to look after your back and your comfort as you sleep. Our reviewer said: “You get the maximum amount of support in all the right places. The springs and foam work together to ease aching joints and relieve pressure.”

Simba hybrid mattress topper, double: Was £349, now £226.85, Simbasleep.com

Aside from mattresses, you can also save on sleep essentials. Case in point, the Simba hybrid mattress topper is now reduced. Incidentally, it landed a spot in our review of the best mattress toppers, so it’s one that you can trust. It was awarded four and a half stars out of five, with our tester noting that it provides a “ridiculous level of both comfort and support”.

When will the best Boxing Day mattress sales be?

The Boxing Day sales are finally here, kicking off on, you guessed it: 26 December. This is in contrast to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, which often see deals launch weeks in advance of the official kick-off dates.

How long will the Boxing Day deals last?

If you’d prefer to spend Boxing Day savouring those leftover turkey sandwiches while watching Christmas TV specials, don’t worry, as most Boxing Day sales continue into well the new year. Now there’s something to help beat the January blues.

