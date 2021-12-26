The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
The best Boxing Day sales 2021 live now: All the deals from Matalan, John Lewis, Dunelm and more
From Apple Airpods and Nintendo Switch consoles to Dyson vacuums and Ugg slippers, we’ve got you covered on the hottest offers to shop now
Now that you’ve unwrapped all your gifts, eaten Christmas lunch and drunk all the sherry and mulled wine, now’s the time to settle in for a day on the sofa and turn your attention to one of the biggest shopping events of the year: the Boxing Day sales.
Whether you’ve got some Christmas money burning a hole in your pocket or want to finally invest in those trainers, that coffee machine or the mattress that you’ve had your eye on, the sale sees all our favourite retailers getting involved – from Amazon, Currys and Argos to John Lewis & Partners and Zara.
One of the best times to bag a bargain, we’re on hand to bring you the very best deals and discounts across clothes, beauty, tech, toys, home appliances and more. Much like last year – due to the coronavirus pandemic – it’s likely that much of the event will take place online with big-name brands slashing prices on its end of year stock.
Throughout the day, the IndyBest team will be handpicking offers on big-ticket items from the likes of Apple, Simba, Asos, Shark plus plenty more so you don’t have to waste any time scrolling.
Whether you’re after a Dyson vacuum cleaner, a sparkly dress for New Year’s, a Fitbit, Nintendo Switch console or Apple Airpods, follow here live for the latest updates and hottest deals as they drop.
Read more:
Secure your home for less with 30% off Ring doorbells
When it comes to securing our homes, it really has never been easier. And now you can save on one of the most popular video doorbells.
Ring video doorbell pro: Was £159, now £104, Amazon.co.uk
As brands go, Amazon-owned Ring is the one to know when it comes to upgrading your at-home security. And this is one of the newest smart doorbells. When we reviewed this model, our writer noting that it’s “one of the most persuasive options on the market”.
They added that you get “a maintenance-free doorbell that works flawlessly when called upon, with excellent video during both the day and night and some of the best motion detection features on the market”. It’s currently 35 per cent off right now.
Searching for a sofa? See this Boxing Day deal
Snug the big chill: Was £1,139, now £968, Snugsofa.com
This one took the top spot in our guide to the best sofa in a box, with our writer noting that if you’re after a “deep, cosy sofa you can curl up in of an evening, look no further than the big chill”. As for its style, they wrote that “the slight boxiness of the chunky arms and high back give this sofa a super-chic look”, adding that “it’s a great all-rounder that will work with any décor scheme”.
Hoover up this Dyson V10 vacuum Boxing Day deal
Dyson V10 animal extra vacuum cleaner: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Johnlewis.com
Make light work of your floors with Dyson’s V10. While it may not be the newest model, the design is just as slick, stylish and bang on the money as the brand’s more recent launches. Rated the best for big families in our guide to the best cordless vacuum cleaners, our reviewer said: “It’s easy to move along carpets and wooden floors, while the max setting has incredible suction. As the name suggests, it’s great for picking up animal hair from carpets and upholstery – and we found its direct-drive cleaner head best for this job.” They also loved that it didn’t distract pets and that is proved easy to charge, by either plugging it in or keeping it attached to the wall mount when not in use.
Apple’s AirPods pro earbuds are just £189 right now
As brand’s go, Apple is notorious for not taking part in sales, but you’re likely to find competitive prices from third party retailers this Boxing Day. Case in point on the tech giant’s popular earbuds.
Apple AirPods pro with MagSafe charging case, 2021: Was £239, now £187, Argos.co.uk
“The AirPods pro are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in,” said our writer when we reviewed Apple’s latest earbuds back in May. And now you can pick them up with more than 20 per cent off. These were the most comfortable earbuds we tried, and they have active noise cancellation, better battery life and much-improved sound quality compared to their predecessors. Our reviewer added: “If you’re a member of the iOS family, the AirPods pros are the best in-ear earphones you can get on the market, and will continue to be until Apple decides to release a successor.” It’s rare to find Apple products in sale, so make sure you don’t miss out.
"Alexa, what’s the best deal on the Amazon Echo dot?”
OK, we’ll take Alexa’s place here and share the best deal we’ve spotted on Amazon’s Echo dot in the Amazon Boxing Day sale.
Amazon Echo dot, 4th generation: Was £49.99, now £28.99, Amazon.co.uk
Chances are you’ve seen one of these Alexa devices in action – and that’s because they’re just so good – so now’s the time to join the party. We can vouch for how well the fourth-generation device performs as it featured in our review of the best smart speakers. “If you’re an Alexa user, or dipping your toe into the world of smart speakers, the Echo dot is a great choice for a non-invasive speaker that produces great sound and slots nicely into the Amazon ecosystem,” noted our writer.
Trust us, this is a great Elemis deal
Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm, 100g: Was £44, now £32.93, Amazon.co.uk
Elemis’s cleansing balm is enriched with rose and mimosa wax, elderberry, omega and starflower oil and a host of essential oils. It has a buttery texture that melts instantly on contact with dry skin. When we tested it, our reviewer said that “skin felt soft and smooth, with a subtle glow that you often find after having a facial. From start to finish, the experience is a luxurious treat, and the generous 100g tub will last months, as you only need a small amount.”Usually, it can be difficult to justify spending almost £50 on a product that will, quite literally, be washed down the drain. But as there’s 25 per cent off right now (and it’s three for two across selected Elemis products), we think it’s more than justified.
Amazon slashes price of Shark vacuum cleaners for Boxing Day
Shark anti hair wrap flexology IZ201UK cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £349, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk
While we haven’t reviewed this exact model, a similar Shark design won the best buy spot in our review of the best cordless vacuums. Our tester said: “One of the vacuum’s best qualities is its anti-hair wrap function – if you have long hair, you’ll know is the bane of your carpet cleaning – which cleverly removes hair from the brush-roll as you clean.”
Thanks to these qualities and its reputation as a brand, Shark’s vacuums tend to sell out fast during sale events, so we’d suggest acting fast to secure this deal.
We’ve found a deal on Dior sauvage
Dior sauvage eau de parfum, 60ml: Was £69, now £59, Boots.com
This scent is inspired by the fresh and clean hit you get from wearing a classic cologne. It has subtle citrus and amber notes, making it an ideal choice for summer. While there’s not a huge saving to be had, £10 is better than nothing.
Best TV deal to snap up now
Samsung AU8000: Was £549, now £399, Amazon.co.uk
This entry-level 4K television uses an LED display that, while not as rich as a higher-end OLED or QLED screen, produces a vibrant colour palette and a dynamic contrast ratio. It has Alexa built-in, so you can control your smart TV with just your voice a very handy feature.
The lowdown on Next’s Boxing Day sale
For the first year ever, Next is not hosting its usual Boxing Day sale on 26 December in-store as the retailer has decided to close its bricks-and-mortar shops and reopen on 27 December. If this means you’re at a loss on how you’re going to be bag the best bargains, read our guide to everything there is to know:
Next’s Boxing Day sale is here
Next’s Boxing Day sale 2021 is different this year, but you can still shop its best deals and discounts across womenswear, menswear, home and more online
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.