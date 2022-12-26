The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Boxing Day sales 2022 – live: The best deals we’ve found on air fryers, home appliances, clothing and more
From Shark vacuum cleaners to Simba mattresses, these are the top offers we’ve spotted so far
We see you there. Lounging on the sofa, belly full of turkey sandwiches, idly checking your phone for any good Boxing Day deals.
Well you can stay right where you are, because our team of IndyBest experts are bringing the very best offers and discounts this Boxing Day directly to you. Our Boxing Day liveblog will be tracking deals on everything from AirPods and air fryers to clothing, technology, Nintendo Switch and more.
If you’re in the market for a Boxing Day bargain from retailers like Argos, Amazon, John Lewis, Very, Boots and Currys, you’ll find something to catch your eye below.
We’re here all day and we’ll be tirelessly updating this page with the latest Boxing Day deals as they pop up, as well as giving you tips and advice on how to avoid rubbish deals and misleading discounts. For more, check out our main guide to shopping the best deals this Boxing Day.
There’s £11 off the Nintendo Switch
Next up, we’ve got a teeny saving on the Nintendo Switch OLED at Amazon. The portable console is reduced by 4 per cent, which is nothing to be sniffed at (and probably a small relief for anyone who bought one before Christmas).
Nintendo Switch OLED: Was £309.99, now £298.50, Amazon.co.uk
The most premium version of Nintendo’s brilliant games console isn’t enough of an upgrade for owners of the Switch Lite or original Switch, but it’s the model to go for if you’re new to Nintendo. “The larger display is fantastic and playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy,” said our Nintendo Switch OLED review.
Get 50% off the Foreo UFO 2 facial kit
There’s giant savings happening at Foreo right now. The Swedish cosmetics brand has knocked up 50% off many of its bestselling facial kits, including the Foreo UFO 2 smart mask.
Foreo UFO 2: Was £249, now £124, Currentbody.com
The original version of the device topped our list of the best electronic skincare tools. “The reason why this gets top spot is not only for its ease of use and coming up with the goods it promises, but it’s also a real treat with well-made masks to suit all needs, and it certainly makes a statement on your shelf.”
Get £75 off the Dyson Airwrap at Boots
Let’s kick things off with Boxing Day deals at Boots.
Right now and until 28 December there’s £75 off selected Dyson Airwrap models, including this little number.
Dyson airwrap multi-styler: Was £479.99, now £404.99, Boots.co.uk
In our review, our tester praised the versatility of this incredibly popular hair styler. “It feels like Dyson really has thought about every hair type, texture and length and manufactured a product that’s as versatile and as inclusive as possible. Our tester found that even just using the drying attachment with minimal effort left her hair softer and smoother than usual, and so for that alone it gets top marks.”
Good morning!
Hello, and welcome to our live Boxing Day sales coverage.
Our colleagues on the newsdesk might use liveblogs to cover important political events as they unfold, but here at IndyBest we’ve found an even more important use for the format: keeping you up to date with the latest Boxing Day discounts.
So stick with us this morning and afternoon to stay ahead of the best Boxing Day deals as they land, plus advice on how to be sure you’re getting a good deal.
Ready? Let’s go.