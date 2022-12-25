Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Calling all bargain-hunters, while it might feel like Black Friday was only yesterday, our sights are now set on the next best shopping event of the year: the Boxing Day sales.

With huge deals to be had across tech, home appliances, mattresses and more, it serves as a great opportunity to snap up a post-Christmas bargain.

Almost every brand takes part – think Zara, Lego and Ninja – with retailers also going large, with the likes of Amazon, Currys, John Lewis & Partners, and Next all expected to slash their prices considerably on big-ticket items.

As the discerning deal-hunters that we are, IndyBest is on hand during the shopping event to bring you all the biggest and best deals across the board.

Ahead of the Boxing Day sales 2022, here, you’ll find everything you need to know, from important dates to the deals you can expect, as well as the best early deals to shop now.

The best early Boxing Day deals 2022

Salter EK2817 2l hot air fryer: Was £79.99, now £39.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

(Salter)

With the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, air fryers are a hot ticket. This Salter one is reduced by £40 right now in the pre-Christmas Robert Dyas sale, plus you can even get it delivered before Christmas. The nifty appliance boasts a 2l capacity with a removal drying rack, a 30-minute timer, adjustable temperature dials and an auto shut-off function. Requiring little to no oil, rustle up healthier meals at a fraction of the cost, compared with your oven.

Buy now

Read more: The best air fryer deals to expect in the Boxing Day sales

Our Place always pan: Was £125, now £90, Fromourplace.co.uk

(Our Place )

Insta-viral brand Our Place has launched its holiday offers, with £35 off its cult always pan. Enabling you to fry, steam and saute, or use as a skillet, saucier, saucepan and non-stick pan, it even comes with a spatula and spoon rest. If you’re looking to refine your culinary skills in 2023, now’s the time to bag an always pan.

Buy now

Shark anti-hair-wrap corded stick pet vacuum HZ500UKT: Was £269.99, now £179.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

(Shark)

The new year might call for a new vacuum. If so, there are plenty of offers on the Shark site right now in the run-up to Christmas – including this corded pet model. Reduced by nearly £100, the stick vacuum will make easy work of your carpet and hard floors, with the duoclean floorhead, while the anti-hair-wrap technology will remove hair from the brush-roll as you clean.

Buy now

Dyson airwrap multi-styler: Was £479.99, now £404.99, Boots.com

(Boots)

If you plan on searching for a deal on Dyson’s all-new airwrap multi-styler in the Boxing Day sales, then we have good news for you. Boots has come to the rescue by reducing the coveted hair tool by £75. When we tested it, our writer said that it’s “definitely better than the original.” The “improved” attachments were found to be “well thought out”, with our tester noting that they appreciated the “good variety of barrel sizes.” They added that Dyson had “thought about every hair type, texture and length and manufactured a product that’s as versatile and as inclusive as possible.” It’s rare to see a deal on the all-new airwrap, so snap this up while you can.

Buy now

Read more: Rare Dyson airwrap deal available for a limited time only

Simba hybrid pro mattress, double: Was £1,599, now £879.45, Simbasleep.com

(Simba)

Reduced by a huge 45 per cent, Simba’s hybrid pro mattress is now less than £900 in the double size. We reviewed this mattress earlier in the year, and our tester thought it was “one of the most comfortable” they’ve ever tried. They said: “The Simba hybrid pro felt incredibly comfortable, no matter which position we slept in,” adding they were “kept at a regular, comfortable temperature all night long”.

Buy now

Read more: Simba’s Boxing Day sale has landed

The Oodie, grey: Was £89, now £64, Theoodie.co.uk

(Oodie)

Securing a spot in our round-up of the best blanket hoodies, we found the oversized hoodie to be “very oversized, cocooning our 6ft tester down to the knees.” Complete with a hood, sleeves and practical front pouch, the hoodie is finished in a plush soft-to-touch flannel fleece with sherpa fleece lining the inside. “Large enough to curl beneath it on the sofa but still sufficiently fitted and lightweight to move around the house while working from home, the Oodie will be a saviour when temperatures plummet,” said our tester.

Buy now

Apple AirPods with charging case, 2nd generation: Was £129, now £119, Johnlewis.com

(Apple)

Though a small saving, offers on Apple products are few and far between. A great everyday pair of earphones, they’re ubiquitous for good reason. “We can totally see why Apple’s AirPods paved the way for wireless earbuds – the second-generation versions are a fantastic pair of entry-level earbuds that are comfortable to wear and extremely convenient,” our tester said.

Buy now

Read more: The best tech deals in the Boxing Day sales 2022

When do Boxing Day sales start in 2022?

As the name suggests, the Boxing Day sales start on 26 December. Unlike Black Friday or other seasonal sales, the majority of retailers do tend to stick to the festive date when discounting products, so you can expect most big deals to drop on 26 December.

Historically, the sale event took place in-store, with keen shoppers forming orderly queues early in the morning to get the best discounts possible. But thankfully, owing to the online shopping boom, you can now bag a bargain from the comfort of your home, with the likes of Amazon, Currys and Argos all expected to take part.

While most deals currently remain under wraps, we could see some more brands and retailers kick things off on Christmas Day. For example, last year Zara launched its sale on Christmas Day at 9pm on its app and 10pm on the website.

How long do Boxing Day sales last?

While traditionally Boxing Day sales lasted just the day, deals now run into the January sales, which is of course a dream for those looking to bag a bargain. As with all major sale events, IndyBest will be on hand, sharing shopping advice and searching for only the best deals.

Are Boxing Day sales better than January sales?

Whether you’re looking for a new kitchen appliance, TV or both, the Boxing Day and January sales offer a great opportunity to benefit from the deals on offer. On the whole, the same discounts will be available throughout the two events.

Why is it called Boxing Day?

While the sales are a great addition to the Boxing Day celebrations, there’s a lot more to the 26 December than the deals.

The name Boxing Day stems back to 1800 when Queen Victoria ruled that the country and the rich should box up gifts or money for their maids, chefs and housekeepers who would have the day off to spend with their families. The church also participated by handing out collected donations to those in need.

Is Next hosting a Boxing Day sale in 2022?

High-street stalwart Next is known for its Boxing Day sales – with people often queuing around the block to get first dibs on the deals. For 2022, things will be a little different, as the retailer has announced it will not be opening its stores on 26 December. But that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to benefit from its clearance sale, as you’ll be able to shop for any discounts on the Next website.

What were the best Boxing Day deals last year?

Depending on what’s on your shopping list, there will be plenty of deals available during the Boxing Day sales. And last year’s event offers a good indication of what you can expect from the 2022 event.

(Amazon)

In terms of gaming, the Nintendo Switch (£259, Amazon.co.uk) was in fact cheaper in the Boxing Day sales than it was on Black Friday 2021. The price was reduced from £279 to £229 at Amazon, making it the lowest price we had seen.

(John Lewis & Partners)

Kitchen appliances were also heavily reduced. This Le Creuset cast iron casserole dish and stoneware dish set (£260, Johnlewis.com), for example, was reduced from £186.50 to just £156 in the John Lewis Boxing Day sale.

(Amazon)

Where tech is concerned, the Boxing Day sales saw Apple’s AirTags (£99, Amazon.co.uk) reduced to just £86.89, while those after a Fitbit versa 3 (£128.99, Currys.co.uk) were treated to a hefty 20 per cent discount. Elsewhere, the Samsung AU8000 TV (£369, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced by 32 per cent.

These deals offer a good indication of what you can expect from this year’s sale event, and we’re expecting impressive discounts from all our favourite retailers, including Amazon, Currys, Argos and John Lewis.

