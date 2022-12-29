The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Boxing Day sales 2022 – live: The best deals to shop at M&S, Lush, John Lewis and more
From Shark vacuums to Dyson airwraps, these are the top offers we’ve spotted so far
We see you there. Lounging on the sofa, belly full of turkey sandwiches, idly checking your phone for any good Boxing Day deals during the no mans land between Christmas and New Year.
Well you can stay right where you are, because our team of IndyBest experts are bringing the very best offers and discounts right through into the January sales, directly to you. Our Boxing Day liveblog will be tracking deals on everything from AirPods and air fryers to clothing, technology, Nintendo Switch and more.
If you’re in the market for a Boxing Day bargain from retailers like Argos, Amazon, John Lewis, Very, Boots and Currys, you’ll find something to catch your eye below.
We’re here all day and we’ll be tirelessly updating this page with the latest Boxing Day deals as they pop up, as well as giving you tips and advice on how to avoid rubbish deals and misleading discounts. For more, check out our main guide to shopping the best deals in the Boxing Day sales.
Read more:
Good morning shoppers!
A great opportunity to snap up a post-Christmas bargain on the best bits of tech, home appliances, mattresses, the seasonal sales see the likes of Argos, Amazon, John Lewis, Very, Boots, Currys and Asos reducing their stock ahead of the new year.
Bring in the new year
The personalised champagne and chocolate gift box: Was £85, now £68, Fortnumandmason.com
You might as well start looking out for any savings that can be made ahead of the new year on champagne and other booze. If you’re looking for a new bottle to pop at midnight, then make the most of this £17 discount on Fortnum and Mason’s classic personalised champagne and chocolate gift box. If the year has been special to you, you can even add a personal touch via a special message on the label of the customisable Blanc de Blancs champagne.
43 per cent off Aussie Hair on Amazon
Aussie Repair Hair Mask For Dry Damaged Hair: Was £11.99, now £6.80, Amazon.co.uk
Natural, cruelty-free and completely vegan, this hair mask is ethical as well as efficient in repairing your hair. Made with authentic Australian botanical ingredients and superfoods, such as manuka leaf extracts, this mask is perfect for damaged hair in need of a lifeline. Find this mask and other Aussie Hair products in Amazon’s Boxing Day sale.
Treat your sweet tooth with Hotel Chocolat
75% Colombia Sierra Nevada hot chocolate: Was £8.50, now £4.25, Hotelchocolat.com
Satisfy your sweet tooth with a steaming mug of this hot chocolate from Hotel Chocolat, made with cacao grown in the Sierra Nevada mountains of Colombia. Currently half price, all that’s left to do is to cosy up on the couch and sip your hot chocolate in front of a movie.
Save 33 per cent on Estee Lauder
Estée Lauder More To Love repair and moisturise and brighten gift set: Was £126.50, now £84.75, Harrods.com
This beauty bundle includes a hand-curated collection of Estée Lauder favourites and essentials, featuring both full and travel-sized products. Highlights of the limited edition gift set include the popular advanced night repair serum (in full and travel size), as well as the advanced night repair eye supercharged complex (full and travel size) and the revitalising supreme+ youth power crème – and it’s all 33 per cent off.
Sip and save with Cointreau at Waitrose
Cointreau 50cl: Was £16.50, now £13.50, Waitrose.com
Whether you’re looking to make a margarita for this bit that’s in between Christmas and New Year’s or you’re stocking up the bar for the end of 2022 party, you’ll be glad to hear that Cointreau is currently reduced at Waitrose. It’s only by a few pounds, mind, but every penny helps. Sip, sip, hooray!
Create mermaid curls for 20 per cent off
If you’re looking for the best way to style your hair for the new year, check out Beauty Works’ deal on its waver appliance.
The waver: Was £70, now £55.99, Beautyworksonline.com
Achieve tousled tresses with this hair waver that can create mermaid-worthy waves thanks to the three-barrel tool. Who needs the beach when you can elevate your hairstyle (whatever the length) and style it so effortlessly. The appliance reaches the required temperature in just 60 seconds and the ceramic-coated barrels seal the hair cuticle to prevent frizz. With 20 per cent off, too, it would be rude not to...
The best air fryer deals this Boxing Day
Air fryers can cook up a much healthier meal than deep fat fryers – and amidst the current cost of living crisis, they’re handy on saving on the bills, too. These post-Christmas offers on energy efficient devices are so good, it’s almost as though Santa brought them himself.
If it’s an air fryer Boxing Day bargain you’re after, read our round up to find out how to save big on this nifty kitchen gadget.
Best Boxing Day sale deals on air fryers 2022
These are the best Boxing Day 2022 air fryer deals, including the likes of Ninja, Tefal, Tower and more
Sparkly savings at Orelia London
Flat pave huggie hoop earrings: Was £25, now £7.50, Orelia.co.uk
Simple and elegant, these huggie earrings feature a chunnky and flat classic click clasp with a row of clear pave crystal stones. Save £17.50 in Orelia’s Boxing Day sale and sparkle and save simultaneously.
Save 20 per cent on a Hilton holiday
Hilton is running a winter sale, offering travellers up to 20 per cent off their next holiday stay. Whether you want a UK staycation, a city break to Paris or to go as far as Abu Dhabi, there’s discounts to make the most of on your accommodation.
Stay in Paris from £278 per night, with there being up to 20 per cent savings on a King Room at the Canopy by Hilton Paris Trocadero.
If you’re someone who can’t wait to start planning their next adventure, it’s worth checking out –discounts will be running until the end of April.