Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Put down those mince pies, hand that cinnamon latte to someone else. Bargain hunters, the Boxing Day sales have arrived, and the discounts are dropping thick and fast.

Boxing Day serves as a great opportunity to snap up a post-Christmas bargain on the best bits of tech, home appliances, mattresses and more, and almost every brand and retailer is taking part, as they do every year.

Everything from Lego and Ninja air fryers to Simba mattresses and Nintendo Switch consoles are on sale, with the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Currys and more propping up hefty savings.

Here at IndyBest, we’ve been covering Boxing Day deals for several years. Sniffing out a deal has become second nature to us. We can tell the difference between a really good deal and a sub-par one that wouldn’t even receive a B-grade in their A-levels. Think of us as your post-Christmas personal shoppers.

We’ll be here all day, constantly on hand, plucking out the very best offers and discounts available now, to take all the hard work out of your Boxing Day deal-hunting.

The best Boxing Day deals of 2022

Amazon Echo dot, 5th gen: Was £54.99, now £26.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon’s latest Echo dot speaker, which launched just a few months ago, has 51 per cent slashed off its price this Boxing Day – a great deal for those looking to make their home smart with a voice assistant at a cheap price. For this model, the audio architecture has been redesigned, with Amazon saying it delivers up to double the base of the gen 4. It also features new sensors, including a room-temperature sensor, so Alexa can tell you the indoor temperature or take action when the room gets too hot.

Buy now

Read more: Amazon Boxing Day sale 2022: All the best deals

Le Creuset cast-iron round casserole soup pot, 22cm: Was £195, now £117, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

There’s a huge 40 per cent saving to be had on Le Creuset’s casserole soup pot right now. Though shaped especially for soups, you can rustle up various meals in the pot, from slow-cooked stews to bouillabaisse. Endlessly versatile, the one-pot wonder can be used in the oven, on the hob, under the grill or even on a barbecue, with its tight-fitting domed lid locking in moisture and heat. There are also the added practicalities of easy-grip handles and an ergonomic lid knob. Choose from volcanic, satin black or Marseille blue colourways.

Buy now

Dyson airwrap multi-styler: Was £479.99, now £404.99,Boots.com

(Boots)

Searching for a deal on Dyson’s all-new airwrap multi-styler in the Boxing Day sales? We have got good news for you. Boots has come to the rescue by reducing the coveted hair tool by £75. When we tested it, our writer said that it’s “definitely better than the original.” The “improved” attachments were found to be “well thought out”, with our tester noting that they appreciated the “good variety of barrel sizes.” They added that Dyson had “thought about every hair type, texture and length and manufactured a product that’s as versatile and as inclusive as possible.” It’s rare to see a deal on the all-new airwrap, so snap this up while you can.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch OLED: Was £309.99, now £298.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking to pick up Nintendo’s latest hybrid console this Boxing Day, Amazon is offering the OLED console with a modest discount of £10.99. The Switch console is rarely ever on sale, so snap it up while this offer lasts. In our review of the OLED model, we praised it for its bright 7in screen and durable kickstand, compared with the original model, making handheld and tabletop gaming “an absolute joy”.

Buy now

Dyson V8 absolute: Was £379.99, now £279.99, Johnlewis.com

(Dyson)

The Dyson V8 absolute was first launched in 2016, so it’s by no means the newest model. But it’s still highly regarded for its 40-minute fade-free battery life from just one charge, as well as its range of additional cleaner heads, helping you deal with any mess, regardless of the floor type or surface. It comes with a range of attachments, including a low-reach adapter, a crevice tool and a soft roller cleaner head. It can also be turned into a handheld unit for getting into those hard-to-reach spots.

Buy now

Simba hybrid pro mattress, double: Was £1,599, now £879.45, Simbasleep.com

(Simba)

Reduced by a massive 45 per cent, Simba’s hybrid pro double mattress is now less than £900. The mattress combines seven layers, including Simbatex foam and aerocoil springs. Billed as being temperature-regulating, there’s a wool layer and the composition is breathable to help ensure airflow. “One of the most comfortable” mattresses our reviewer has reviewed, they added that “the Simba hybrid pro felt incredibly comfortable, no matter which position they slept in,” adding they were “kept at a regular, comfortable temperature all night long”.

Buy now

Virgin Media TV and broadband: Save over £500 on 18-month contracts, Virginmedia.com

(Virgin Media)

If you’re after faster broadband and a new TV deal, Virgin Media has some good news for you. The company’s winter sale sees its M350 super-fast, 362Mbps broadband package cut by 52 per cent to £27 a month, saving £522 over the course of an 18-month contract. Similarly, Virgin’s TV offering sees the bigger M350 package reduced to £39 a month, saving 44 per cent (£540) over 18 months, and giving you access to 190 TV channels, including BT Sport in Ultra HD and Sky HD channels.

Buy now

Monica Vinader disco chain bracelet: Was £65, now £45.50, Monicavinader.com

(Monica Vinader)

Monica Vinader, one of our favourite jewellery brands, has delivered some seriously dazzling deals. While we could add just about everything to our basket, it’s this delicate disco chain bracelet that caught our eye. The twisted gold vermeil design looks as though it’d reflect the light nicely and we think it’s the perfect everyday wear that will look lovely worn on its own, or alongside more statement pieces.

Buy now

LG OLED48A26 48in smart 4K TV: Was £1,099, now £799, Ao.com

(LG)

This 48in 4K TV from LG is a fresh 2022 model. While it is an entry-level set, it has flagship premium-level features, including Dolby Vision IQ, which adapts the picture based on the light in the room, Dolby Atmos virtual surround-sound audio, a filmmaker mode, designed for movies, as well as access to LG’s smart platform with Freeview Play, Netflix and Disney+, plus the low-blue-light display will stop you getting eye fatigue while watching Harry Potter films back to back.

Buy now

Bose NC700 wireless headphones: Was £349.95, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

(Bose)

This deal from Amazon sees the Bose NC700 wireless headphones reduced by 29 per cent. Our reviewer said of the Bose 700: “The noise-cancelling ability of these headphones is probably the best you can get on the market – it really is a pleasure to switch them on and switch the world off. Add to that their sophisticated look, lightweight comfort and solid phone-call ability, and you’re hard-pressed to find a better option.

Buy now

KitchenAid stand mixer and vegetable slicer and shredder: Was £549, now £359.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking for a stand mixer this Boxing Day, Amazon has a discount on KitchenAid’s popular entry-level model, which comes bundled with a vegetable slicer and shredder. “The classic tilt-head machine has a robust build and a timeless design,” our writer said in their review. “It differs from the artisan machines, in that it has a smaller capacity (4.3l) and is less powerful, but still performs phenomenally well.” In the box, you’ll find a dough hook, a wire whisk and a flat beater. It’s an absolute kitchen essential that will stand the test of time.

Buy now

Read more: The best air fryer deals in the UK to see this month

Ring video doorbell, 2nd generation: Was £89.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Ring)

Taking the top spot in our review of the best video doorbells, our tester noted that it offers a “great HD image” and features “most of the top-of-the-range functions at a fraction of the price of some others”. They also loved “how customisable the functions are, from choosing your chime to how sensitive the motion detection is”.

Buy now

Shark corded stick anti hair wrap vacuum cleaner HZ500UK: Was £349.99, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk )

On the hunt for a new vacuum cleaner? You can currently save more than 40 per cent on Shark’s popular upright model. Perfect for pet parents, the vacuum is complete with anti-hair-wrap technology, a pet tool, a crevice tool and an anti-allergen complete seal that captures and traps dust and allergens. With its 8m-long power cord and a design that enables you to transform it into a portable vacuum, no surface in your home will be left untouched. Plus, this is a brand you can trust – as its popular designs have featured in our reviews of the best corded vacuums, pet vacuums and cordless devices.

Buy now

Elemis Travels the collector’s edition skincare gift set: Was £65, now £45, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

Elemis is one of our favourite skincare brands, and this travel gift set includes everything you need to get that healthy-looking skin glow-up in the new year. It features six advanced formulas, including a pro-collagen cleansing balm, pro-collagen marine cream, a pro-collagen eye revive mask, marine moisture essence and British wilderness shower cream. In our review of the pro-collagen balm, our tester said that, after it was fully removed, their skin felt “soft and smooth, with a subtle glow that you often find after having a facial”, adding that “from start to finish, the experience is a luxurious treat.”

Buy now

Simba hybrid pillow: Was £109, now £70.85, Amazon.co.uk

(Simba Sleep)

The “hybrid pillow from popular mattress-maker Simba is just about as high-tech as a pillow can be,” noted our review of the best pillows. Our tester found it to be “great at temperature regulation, thanks to its mesh border and filling of open-celled foam cubes”, which can be removed “to adjust the pillow to your preferred height”. If you’re looking for a new pillow, call off the search and add this one to your basket while it’s 35 per cent off.

Buy now

DeWalt DCD709D2T-GB 18V XR brushless compact combi drill: Was £189.98, now £99.98, Toolstation.com

(Toolstation)

Calling all avid DIYers – Toolstation’s Boxing Day sale is the perfect time to stock up on power tools. DeWalt is a big name in the construction world and is so popular that three of its models feature in our review of the best cordless drills. The compact combi drill promises to deliver excellent performance and should help you to get jobs done when there’s not much room to manoeuvre. A great addition to your kit that should make doing your jobs a breeze.

Buy now

When do Boxing Day sales start in 2022?

They started today (26 December). Unlike Black Friday or other seasonal sales, the majority of retailers tend to stick to the festive date when discounting products, but we did see retailers and brands, such as John Lewis & Partners, Dyson and Simba, start a few days in advance this year.

Historically, the sale event took place in-store, with keen shoppers forming orderly queues early in the morning to get the best discounts possible. But, thankfully, owing to the online-shopping boom, you can now bag a bargain from the comfort of your home, with the likes of Amazon, Currys and Argos all taking part.

How long do Boxing Day sales last?

While traditionally Boxing Day sales lasted just the day, deals now run into the January sales, which is a dream for those looking to bag a bargain. As with all major sale events, IndyBest will be on hand, sharing shopping advice and plucking out only the best deals.

Are Boxing Day sales better than January sales?

Whether you’re looking for a new kitchen appliance, TV or both, the Boxing Day and January sales offer a great opportunity to benefit from the deals on offer. On the whole, the same discounts will be available throughout the two events.

Why is it called Boxing Day?

While the sales are a great addition to the Boxing Day celebrations, there’s a lot more to 26 December than the deals.

The name Boxing Day stems back to 1800, when Queen Victoria ruled that the country and the rich should box up gifts or money for their maids, chefs and housekeepers who would have the day off to spend with their families. The church also participated by handing out collected donations to those in need.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts and offers, try the links below:

Looking for more discounts? Head to our dedicated deals section