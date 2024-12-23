We’re scouting out the top deals to shop this Christmas week ( The Independent )

We’re still a few days out from the start of the official Boxing Day sales, but retailers like Amazon, Argos, Currys and Boots are already offering big discounts across everything from air fryers to AirPods.

To help you get a head start on the sale, or even grab some last-minute gifts, we’ll be rounding up all of the latest and greatest deals right here on our Boxing Day liveblog.

Our expert team of IndyBest shoppers have covered the Boxing Day sales for years, so we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. What’s more, we only recommend products we’ve tested and from brands we trust, so you can be sure the discounts we include are ones we’d go for ourselves.

That’s enough blathering from us. Sit back, pop your slippers on, fire up Mariah Carey and let our expert-curated early Boxing Day deals wash over you like a tide of festive discounts.

