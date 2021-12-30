The January sales are in full swing, bringing you a festive chance to bag big bargains across everything from beauty to tech, fashion and home finds. Popular retailers are serving up price cuts across products at every budget, but now is the time to save on investment buys too.

A mattress is one of the most important purchases you’ll make as we spend such a massive chunk of our life in bed. Award-winning and British-made, Emma’s mattresses are an IndyBest favourite, and the brand’s hybrid model made our list of best mattresses for 2021. And in even better news, the hybrid version is on sale now too with a 50 per cent saving, (£404.50, Emma-sleep.co.uk).

Follow live: The best January deals to shop now

The brand is also offering a massive 50 per cent off its original (foam) and premium (deluxe hybrid) mattresses this January, plus reductions on other items including pillows, bed frames, weighted blankets and mattress protectors.

Our IndyBest team has spotted a half-price saving on the Emma double premium hybrid mattress (was £999 for a double, now £499, Emma-sleep.co.uk), that you don’t want to miss in Emma’s post-Boxing Day sale.

Whichever bed-in-a-box Emma mattress you go for, they each come with a 10-year guarantee. Plus, you can even have a 200-night trial to be extra sure you’re making the right choice. Read on for our pick of the best Emma mattress products making the January 2022 sales.

Read more:

Emma double hybrid mattress: Was £809, now £404.50, Emma-sleep.co.uk

(Emma)

This mattress from Emma received rave reviews when we compared it to the Simba hybrid and also featured in our list of the best mattresses for 2021. So, you know this popular bed-in-a-box is one you can trust. It consists of four layers: the top features a patented foam that absorbs moisture and encourages airflow; the second is a breathable, pocket-sprung layer with 2,000 springs; the third has visco-elastic memory foam that contours to your body and distributes pressure; and finally there’s an HRX foam layer, which is specially made to support your heavier body parts.

Our tester praised the brand for excelling “when it comes to zoning to allow for targeted pressure relief in areas such as shoulders for side sleepers”. They added that that it delivers on “comfort, support, pressure relief and longevity” too. We’re sold.

Buy now

Emma double premium mattress: Was £999, now £499.50, Emma-sleep.co.uk

(Emma)

Save a massive 50 per cent on the most luxurious Emma of all, a premium hybrid mattress. This mattress is made from a foam and spring six-layer mix – the highest number of all Emma models – with removable ultra-dry cover. Its composition features the brand’s breathable “airgocell” layer, as well as durable high resiliency extra foam to prevent sagging and help with even bodyweight distribution.

There are hundreds of “carbonflex” titanium coil springs to provide spinal and core support in different sleeping positions, and Emma halo memory foam for ergonomic comfort. Sweat and moisture is said to evaporate, assisting with even better sleep and keeping you cool. This is your ultimate spring and foam mattress combo, should you be unsure which of those two types to shop.

Buy now

Emma double original mattress: Was £699, now £349.50, Emma-sleep.co.uk

(Emma )

Get half price off the first Emma mattress incarnation, which is suitable for all body types and sleeping positions, however much you toss and turn. There are three layers of foam within the Emma original mattress, and these include the brand’s signature supportive halo memory foam, a breathable point elastic “airgocell” layer and high resilience extra foam for added durability and form stability. The foam-only mattress promotes temperature regulation, by absorbing sweat, while providing essential spinal support and pressure relief.

When we tested the Emma original mattress, our reviewer was suitably impressed. They said: “You get that instant squishy sensation that comes with a full memory foam mattress as it moulds to your body, but not so much that you feel as though you’re being enveloped by it.” If you love a time-saving hack, you’ll be interested to read that this is a no-flip mattress too. “However, if you do wish to rotate it every now and then, you can do so and there are handles to help.”

Buy now

Emma hug weighted blanket: Was £258, now £129, Emma-sleep.co.uk

(Emma)

Stay snug as a bug with this Emma hug weighted blanket which is reduced by a whopping 50 per cent. The 100 per cent bamboo fibre blanket has seven layers and is designed to help calm and soothe any sleep-preventing anxiety. This is because its weight pressure is said to make users feel comfortably secure while falling asleep. The blanket weighs 7kg, and its 140cm x 120cm stylish grey cover would suit most interior themes.

The aptly named product was billed as best for hot sleepers in our guide to the best weighted blankets for 2021. Our tester said that “despite the inner weighted blanket having seven layers to hold and evenly distribute the extra fine glass beads and a cotton shell, it was somehow still really breathable”.

Buy now

Emma original pillow: Was £119, now £59.50, Emma-sleep.co.uk

(Emma)

Stock up on fresh pillows with this 50 per cent saving. Coming out top for excellent support in our guide to the best pillows, our reviewer said it offers “totally customisable foam support at a brilliant price.” And that was before the half-price Boxing Day discount.

The memory foam pillow has adjustable height and firmness, thanks to its removable layers. Plus the removable and washable top cover is fire-retardant too. A three-layer composition provides durability, which our tester noted “is structured like a sandwich, with two sloped layers of firmer foam surrounding a super squishy layer of memory foam”. The pillow comes complete with a two-year guarantee, and the option to try it for 200 nights first. You can’t say fairer than that.

Buy now

Read more on the January sales 2022

The best January sales to shop this year – everything you need to know about the event, from the start date to the best offers

Amazon January sale 2022– the price cuts to shop on Nintendo Switch, Echo dot speakers, TVs and more

Best January sales mattress deals – rest easy with the best discounts from the likes of Emma, Simba and Otty

Best January sales tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best deals here

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.