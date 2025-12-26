John Lewis Boxing Day sale 2025: Best deals to shop now

The John Lewis Boxing Day sale has landed, with deals across fashion, homeware, tech and more. These days, early morning queues outside physical stores have largely been replaced by online bargain-hunting, making it easier to browse deals from your own home, and it's here that I'm rounding up the very best offers at John Lewis.

The iconic department store is home to bestselling tech, such as Apple AirPods, as well as beauty favourites from Charlotte Tilbury, Clarins and Clinique. It's widely regarded as a great place to shop, thanks to its 'never knowingly undersold' price promise and standard minimum two-year warranties on most electrical goods.

This year, I’ve spotted discounts on top-rated tech, skincare and much more. Whether you’re shopping for something that was missing under the Christmas tree or you're planning to put a gift card to good use, here are the best deals I’ve found in the John Lewis Boxing Day sale.

Best John Lewis Boxing Day deals

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: Was £119, now £99, Johnlewis.com

Was £119, now £99, Johnlewis.com Dyson airwrap i.d. straight and wavy, pink and rose gold: Was £479, now £349, Johnlewis.com

Was £479, now £349, Johnlewis.com Le Creuset cast iron classic round casserole with stainless steel knob, 22cm: Was £335, now £213, Johnlewis.com

Was £335, now £213, Johnlewis.com Oura ring 4: Was £349, now £249, Johnlewis.com

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: Was £119, now £99, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

In his review of the AirPods 4, tech critic David Phelan found that the earbuds cut out everyday noise surprisingly well. He noted the open-fit design is light and comfortable, with the AirPods boasting improved microphones and battery life compared with the Pro 2 model. While the ANC isn’t as strong as the in-ear seal you get on the Pro 2, the active noise cancellation, same H2 chip and personalised spatial audio make the latest AirPods 4 a stellar alternative to the AirPods Pro 2. Now, you can score a post-Black Friday discount at John Lewis.

Dyson airwrap i.d. straight and wavy, pink and rose gold: Was £479, now £349, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

This i.d. version of the airwrap features attachments for straight and wavy hair, swapping the comb tool for a flyaway smoother and eliminating the diffuser. Describing how the smoothing tool works in her review of the airwrap’s second model, beauty editor Lucy Partington explained that it “works to attract and lift longer hairs to the front, while the second stream of air pushes shorter flyaways out of sight.” Even better, it’s reduced by ££129 right now at John Lewis.

Le Creuset cast iron classic round casserole with stainless steel knob, 22cm: Was £335, now £213, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

Le Creuset's cult Dutch ovens top many a home cook’s wishlist – and now’s your chance to pick up a cast iron pot at a discount. The 4.2l size earned a spot in kitchenware expert Rachel Penn's guide to the best casserole dishes, where she concluded: "This is the market-leader in high-end kitchenware, because there’s very little you can’t do with one of its dishes." You can currently save £69 on the future family heirloom in the cool mint colourway, thanks to John Lewis.

De’Longhi Magnifica Evo ECAM290.51 bean-to-cup coffee machine: Was £579.99, now £369.99, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( De’Longhi/John Lewis )

Whether you’re upgrading your current coffee machine or buying your first bean-to-cup model, De’Longhi is a reliable place to start. Right now, there’s a £210 saving on the magnifica evo – rated best mid-range model in our recent coffee machine round-up – totalling to a 36 per cent discount. The fully automatic machine lets you tailor the strength, grind and temperature to suit different tastes and its low-maintenance, dishwasher-friendly parts make it particularly well suited to busy households.

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £52, now £44.20, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm ( Elemis )

Melting away make-up and nourishing skin at the end of a long day, the Elemis cleansing balm is lauded by beauty editors. But the premium formula doesn’t come cheap – that’s why I’m always checking for a decent discount. Reduced by 20 per cent in the John Lewis Boxing Day sale, the formula impressed beauty expert Louise Whitbread. In her review, she wrote that “it doesn’t irritate sensitive skin", adding that it "smells amazing and is a swift and efficacious way to remove make-up”.

Oura ring 4: Was £349, now £249, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Oura )

This sought-after wearable has £100 off at a range of retailers, including John Lewis. The latest iteration is “a huge step up from the gen 3 across the board – the design, battery life, features and in-app experience have all improved”, said The Independent’s fitness and wellbeing editor, Emilie Lavinia, in her review of the Oura ring 4. “The price of the Oura ring may put some people off, but I’d argue that this is a more lifestyle-led tracker than most. It’s a more valuable investment for regular people who want to take charge of their health, work with the AI coach, and share reports with their doctor,” added Emilie.

Giorgio Armani luminous silk foundation, 05: Was £47, now £37, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Armani )

This formula is a firm favourite and earned a spot in our mature skin expert’s guide to the best foundations. “Inspired by the fashion house’s love of charmeuse silk, the oil-free formula is suitable for all skin types and offers buildable, medium coverage,” Jan Masters said in her guide to the best foundations for mature skin. “It helps to blur imperfections with sophisticated subtlety, which is why it is so good for mature skin.” The glycerin formulation provides lasting hydration – “in short, it’s a glow-up in a bottle.” Right now, you can save £10.

PlayStation 5 digital edition: Was £429.99, now £289, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Console ( PlayStation )

John Lewis is offering £140 off the slimmer, smaller and lighter digital edition of the PS5. “The real benefit of the new digital edition is you can add on a disc drive at a later date,” said senior tech writer Alex Lee. For all the best PS5 deals, head to our guide.

iPad Air (2025 11in M3): Was £599, now £499, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( David Phelan/The Independent )

When IndyBest tech critic David Phelan got his hands on the iPad Air M3 it impressed. “Whether you have an older iPad or have yet to invest in an Apple tablet, the new iPad Air with M3 processor is a powerful, immersive, lightweight beauty,” he said in his iPad Air review. If you are looking to upgrade to a new Apple tablet, you can save £100 at John Lewis.

Nespresso vertuo plus coffee machine: Was £149, now £100, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

IndyBest reviewer Zoë Phillimore named this the best coffee machine for long coffees and it's now reduced to £100 at John Lewis. This Nespresso pod coffee machine takes standard and vertuo pods so you can choose between a shorter or longer coffee. “It’s incredibly easy to use: load your pod, shut the lid and press brew. It then automatically detects the size of the pod and delivers your coffee in about 20 seconds", explains Zoë in her Nespresso vertuo plus coffee machine review. "I found the coffee produced was great for a pod machine – there was even a good amount of crema on top.”

Kiehl's ultra facial cream, 50ml: Was £37, now £29.60, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This dermatologist-recommended product is 20 per cent off at John Lewis. When IndyBest beauty writer Lucy Smith spoke with Dr Cherry Armstrong in her guide to the best creams for psoriasis, she discovered that the oatmeal in this gentle moisturiser provides "soothing relief from itchiness and irritation," according to the GP dermatologist. Plus, it’s packed with the skin-loving benefits of squalane, avocado oil and salicylic acid.

Dyson supersonic nural hair dryer: Was £399, now £299, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Daisy Lester )

You can get £100 off this coveted hair dryer in the Boxing Day sales. This model uses sensors and other smart features to adjust heat automatically, based on distance from the scalp, improving moisture retention and preventing heat damage. In her review of the Dyson nural hair dryer, senior shopping writer Daisy Lester said: “If you’re new to the supersonic range or in the market for a new hair dryer that will speed up styling time while keeping your scalp and hair healthier, Dyson’s nural is well worth the investment.”

Marc Jacobs daisy: Was £75, now £60, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery The fan-favourite perfume is reduced by almost 40 per cent ( The Independent )

IndyBest beauty writer Lucy Smith dubbed this the best Marc Jacobs Daisy perfume for versatility and it’s now 20 per cent off across all sizes at John Lewis. In her review of Marc Jacobs Daisy, Lucy praises its staying power and adds: “The scent is clean, warm and slightly zesty, but holds a deeper sweetness, too, to take you from day to night.”

Clarins 12-day beauty advent calendar: Was £95, now £63.30, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Clarins )

While it may seem strange to shop for a beauty advent calendar now, they are notoriously expensive, so picking one up after Christmas is a good way to get the goodies inside the doors for less. IndyBest beauty writer Lucy Smith named this one from Clarins the best beauty advent calendar for glowing skin. Featuring the cult lip comfort oil (£21.60, Clarins.com) and the beauty flash balm, known for giving a youthful glow, (£30.40, Clarins.com), the calendar focuses on skincare favourites from the brand. The 12-day calendar is worth £167 and thanks to the John Lewis sale you can nab it for £63.30.

When does the John Lewis Boxing Day sale start?

While the physical stores are closed today, John Lewis's website is up and running with Boxing Day deals right now. The in-store event will kick off on 27 December, and offers will soon merge with the John Lewis January sale.

How to find the best John Lewis Boxing Day sale deals

Make sure to write a list of the products you actually need (or want) ahead of time, so you don’t waste time scrolling through endless deals. You can filter on the website by category, and always make sure to check prices at other retailers before checking out, to make sure you’ve got the best price available.IndyBest’s team of shopping experts will only be including the crème de la crème of deals in this guide, so you can rest assured you’re getting good value for money.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s John Lewis Boxing Day coverage

Here at IndyBest, our team of shopping experts have been covering events such as the Boxing Day sale for years. This means we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. We’re experts in our fields, too, and have spent countless hours testing and reviewing products across a range of categories, from air fryers to TVs. Within our John Lewis Boxing Day guide, we only recommend deals on products we’ve tried and tested or that hail from brands we trust. That means we bring you genuine savings on products we think you’ll love as much as we do.

John Lewis’s January sale has previously seen up to 50% off – here’s what to expect in 2026