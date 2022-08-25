Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Although it may seem a tad early to be talking about beauty advent calendars, Christmas 2022 launches are already landing.

Last year, advent calendars spanned selections from John Lewis, Aldi, No7, Cult Beauty, Mac, The White Company and more. One of our favourites, though, was from The Body Shop, especially as the colourful, recyclable calendars came complete with sweet festive illustrations. So, we were very excited to hear about the brand’s 2022 beauty advent calendars arriving.

The Body Shop’s box of wishes and wonders ultimate advent calendar and the box of wonders big advent calendar are both available online from 23 August. Meanwhile, the smaller box of wishes version lands on 20 September, when all three calendars will be available to buy in store too.

Inspired by The Body Shop’s community fair-trade partners, the calendars’ key messaging focuses on body-loving treats made from globally sourced ingredients. Plus, the company is celebrating Christmas, the season of giving, by pledging a minimum £500,000 donation to organisations helping young people worldwide.

Billed as being packed with both full-sized and mini favourites, as well as new product launches, we had to explore further. Read on for our review of the goodies found inside each advent calendar.

How we tested

Over a few days, we tested the two larger advent calendars in their entirety, and sampled the third one’s products ahead of its later launch. We looked at packaging, value for money and how much we liked the included goodies.