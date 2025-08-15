The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Boots announces two beauty advent calendars for 2025 – and the waitlists are open now
Both calendars are worth four times their price
Even with the rise of dedicated shops like Sephora and Lookfantastic, every beauty obsessive has trodden the hallowed halls of the beauty aisles at Boots. Despite stiff competition, it remains a key retailer, and Boots’ beauty advent calendars are no exception.
That’s right: this year, the high-street retailer has launched not one, but two Christmas countdowns: the 24 beauty stars luxury advent calendar (£150, Boots.com) and the 24 days of skin advent calendar (£70, Boots.com).
There are already more than 15 beauty advent calendars on offer, and it’s only August. While Boots is keeping some of the magic of Christmas alive with just a sneak peek at these new 24-day bundles, I can spy a few clues of what’s to come. I predict Korean skincare, luxury Drunk Elephant moisturisers and more.
Boots usually takes a more affordable approach to beauty advent calendars and, while high-end department stores like Liberty and Selfridges charge more than £250, Boots’ 2025 calendar keeps things more accessibly aspirational with options at £70 and £150. Scroll on for everything I know so far, including full worth, a first look at the contents and how to join the waitlist.
Boots 24 beauty stars luxury advent calendar: £150, Boots.com
The beauty stars calendar is Boots’ main advent offering, with a whopping £600+ worth. The retailer is keeping the full 24 days secret for now, but after peering at the press shot, I’ve spied some gems. Included are Drunk Elephant’s protini polypeptide cream (£21, Boots.com), Sol de Janeiro’s 76 perfume mist (£24, Boots.com), the Laneige lip glowy balm (£17.50, Boots.com) and Iconic London’s get cheeky face powder palette (£35, Boots.com).
Boots 24 days of skin advent calendar: £70, Boots.com
Interestingly, skincare obsessives will get their very own advent. If you have a penchant for fresh skin and make-up-free days, then you’ll find what you’re looking for in Boots’ 24 days of skin offering. Again, the worth of this calendar exceeds four times the amount you’ll pay and, in addition to the products above, I’ve spotted Round Lab’s birch juice sunscreen (£18.90, Boots.com) and Anua’s PDRN hyaluronic acid capsule serum (£18, Boots.com), as well as some impressive Korean skincare heroes.
