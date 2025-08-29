The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Boots’ beauty advent calendar is one of the cheapest – here’s what’s inside
Both calendars are worth four times their price
- 1Boots 24 beauty stars luxury advent calendarRead review£1502Boots 24 days of skin advent calendarRead review£70
Even with the rise of dedicated retailers, including Sephora and Lookfantastic, every beauty obsessive has trodden the hallowed halls of the beauty aisles at Boots. Despite stiff competition, it remains a key retailer, and the Boots beauty advent calendars are no exception. For 2025, it has launched not one but two Christmas countdowns: the 24 beauty stars luxury advent calendar (£150, Boots.com) and the 24 days of skin advent calendar (£70, Boots.com).
There are already more than 30 beauty advent calendars on offer, and it’s only August. While Boots was one of the later brands to announce the contents of its calendars (Liberty’s details dropped back in July), they were certainly worth the wait, with the fillings spanning Korean skincare, luxury Drunk Elephant moisturisers and more.
Unlike high-end department stores (Harrods and Selfridges spring to mind), Boots takes a more affordable approach to beauty advent calendars, keeping things more accessible with options at £70 and £150. As you’d expect, the price (and the impressive contents) mean the beauty retailer’s countdowns sell out fast. To make sure you don’t miss out, keep reading for how you can join the waitlist.
Read our full guide to 2025’s best beauty advent calendars here
1Boots 24 beauty stars luxury advent calendar
- Worth: £600
- Number of days: 24
- Number of products: 24
- Beauty advent calendar highlights: Drunk Elephant protini polypeptide cream, Milk multi-use dewy cream highlighter, Mac lip pencil
- Available: 9 September for waitlist signees, 10 September for general sale
The beauty stars calendar is Boots’ main advent calendar and is worth more than £600. The contents have finally been revealed, and it’s an impressive collection of goodies.
What is inside the Boots beauty advent calendar?
The 24-day calendar is a whopper. You can expect beauty goodies ranging from Drunk Elephant’s protini polypeptide cream (£21, Boots.com) to Laneige’s lip glowy balm (£17.50, Boots.com).
If you’re looking to stock up on make-up, you’re in luck. The countdown includes a full-size version of Mac’s best-selling whirl lip pencil (£17, Boots.com) and Milk’s multi-use dewy cream highlighter (£19.80, Boots.com). Skincare obsessives can look to see a more youthful-looking complexion as they head into 2026 with a Shiseido’s vital perfection eye mask (single pack included, £57.60 for 12, Boots.com) and Lancôme’s genifique ultimate serum (7ml included, £66.50 for 50ml, Boots.com) in tow.
Given the multitude of brands featured, Boots’ beauty stars calendar is a great option to share among mums, grandmothers and teens. There’s something for everyone with cult classics (Laura Mercier), anti-ageing formulas (Estee Lauder advanced night) and Gen-Z-approved picks (Sol de Janeiro).
Join the waitlist now to get early access on 9 September ahead of the 10 September general release.
2Boots 24 days of skin advent calendar
- Worth: £285
- Number of days: 24
- Number of products: 24
- Beauty advent calendar highlights: Laneige lip glowy balm, Anua PDRN hyaluronic acid capsule serum, Modern Chemistry restore face mask
- Available: 9 September for waitlist signees, 10 September for general sale
If you love skincare, you can get your very own advent packed full of goodies. f you have a penchant for fresh skin and make-up-free days, then you’ll find what you’re looking for in Boots’ 24 days of skin offering. The worth of this calendar exceeds four times the amount you’ll pay.
What is inside the Boots skincare advent calendar for 2025?
The 24-day countdown is packed full of must-have, skin-loving formulas, including Round Lab’s birch juice sunscreen (£18.90, Boots.com) and Anua’s PDRN hyaluronic acid capsule serum (£18, Boots.com).
There is also a full-sized Simple mattifying UV fluid with SPF50 (£12.99, Boots.com) and Boots’ own Modern Chemistry restore face mask (£4.50, Boots.com). You’ll also get to unwrap formulas from long-standing favourites, including Pixi, The Inkey List and Super Facialist, not to mention a full-size Lanolips cracked lip 101 ointment (£10.99, Boots.com) in time for the December chill.
Whether your skin’s dry, dehydrated or simply in need of some TLC, Boots’ 24 days of skin calendar will leave your complexion fresh ahead of the new year.
Don’t forget to sign up for the waitlist now to get early access ahead of the general release on 10 September.
Read more: The waitlist for Space NK’s beauty advent calendar 2025 is live – here’s what we know