If you’re not yet excited about Christmas, we’re here to ramp up the anticipation, big time. Our extensive beauty advent calendar guide is a place to start if you’re looking for a truly magical countdown to the big day.

Whether it's The Body Shop’s three-strong festive offering or Lookfantastic’s 25-day treasure trove, there’s a whole host of options if you’re looking for more ways to spark joy and merriment throughout the month of December.

But right now our attention is firmly on Clarins. With two 12-day advent calendars on offer, with one tailored for men (£65, Clarins.co.uk) and one for women (£65, Clarins.co.uk), the festive offerings are bursting with skincare and beauty treats that are perfect for the run-up to the big day.

The two options serve as a great way to trial some of the brand’s cult products, whether that’s its lip perfector (£18.50, Johnlewis.com) or the all-new energizing gel (£35, Clarins.co.uk) – both of which come as full-sized products in their respective calendars.

Previous year’s products have been hugely popular, with the calendars selling out fast. To avoid disappointment, we’d recommend getting in early.

Read more:

How we tested

With both advent calendars, we had an eye on the packaging – most importantly, whether it can be reused – as well as the quality and range of the products. Similarly, we considered the price and how much the contents are worth.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.