Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

M&S’s beauty advent calendar 2022 has landed – here’s how to get it for £40

This year’s offering spans skincare, haircare, make-up, fragrance and more

Daisy Lester
Thursday 27 October 2022 09:14
<p>The calendar is worth £300 </p>

The calendar is worth £300

(The Independent)

The beauty advent calendar market is more packed than ever before. From Asos, lookfantastic, Selfridges and Harvey Nichols to Net-A-Porter, Bobbi Brown, Sephora and No7, there’s almost too much choice when it comes to this year’s offerings.

If M&S is on your radar, the wait is finally over, as the stalwart’s carefully curated calendar launches today (27 October) – and it looks to be the retailer’s best one to date, spanning make-up, skincare, haircare, nails and fragrance.

A sell-out hit year after year, the high-street favourite’s box contains 25 beauty goodies from both its in-house beauty range and A-list brands, including This Works, Clinique, REN, PRAI, L’Occitane and Philip Kingsley, to name a few.

But best of all, you can indulge in M&S’s calendar for the pocket-friendly price of just £40 when spending £30 on clothing, home or beauty online or in store (easily done at Christmas time). This means you’ll save nearly 90 per cent on the products found behind each calendar door.

Whether you’re looking to pamper a loved one or want to countdown to the main event with a surprise selection of beauty products, here’s everything you need to know about M&S’s coveted beauty advent calendar.

Read more:

M&S the advent calendar 2022: £40 when spending £30, Marksandspencer.com

(Marks & Spencer)

Packed with gifts for every day of the countdown to Christmas, you’ll find 25 beauty products in the festively designed box. When it comes to skincare, expect Origins checks and balances frothy face wash, This Works in transit camera close-up moisturiser, Clinique’s dramatically different moisturising gel, REN’s radiance brightening dark circle eye cream, PRAI ageless eye tight uplift serum and plenty more.

A good pampering session is very much needed during the Christmas party season, and in M&S’s calendar you’ll find Apothecary’s meditate body wash, L’Occitane’s dry skin hand cream fragrance and Society’s hand and nail cream.

Catering to all your make-up, fragrance and nail needs, there’s also Eyeko’s long-wear pencil eyeliner, Clinque’s high impact mascara, two shades of Nail INC’s be your incredible self varnish, and Discover’s warm neroli eau de toilette.

M&S has pulled out all the stops for its haircare offering this year, with Living Proof’s dry shampoo, three Philip Kingsley products and Aveda’s botanical repair hair masque, all found behind the calendar’s doors.

Mixing up the box for 2022, this year’s offering is packaged in a pretty pink box complete with a large mirror across the lid, which lends it to all-year-round use.

If previous years are anything to go by, the calendar is likely to be a sell-out hit – so be quick if you want to add it to your basket.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discount codes on beauty, try the links below:

For more advent calendars, we’ve rounded up all the ones worth having on your radar for 2022

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in