M&S’s beauty advent calendar 2022 has landed – here’s how to get it for £40
This year’s offering spans skincare, haircare, make-up, fragrance and more
The beauty advent calendar market is more packed than ever before. From Asos, lookfantastic, Selfridges and Harvey Nichols to Net-A-Porter, Bobbi Brown, Sephora and No7, there’s almost too much choice when it comes to this year’s offerings.
If M&S is on your radar, the wait is finally over, as the stalwart’s carefully curated calendar launches today (27 October) – and it looks to be the retailer’s best one to date, spanning make-up, skincare, haircare, nails and fragrance.
A sell-out hit year after year, the high-street favourite’s box contains 25 beauty goodies from both its in-house beauty range and A-list brands, including This Works, Clinique, REN, PRAI, L’Occitane and Philip Kingsley, to name a few.
But best of all, you can indulge in M&S’s calendar for the pocket-friendly price of just £40 when spending £30 on clothing, home or beauty online or in store (easily done at Christmas time). This means you’ll save nearly 90 per cent on the products found behind each calendar door.
Whether you’re looking to pamper a loved one or want to countdown to the main event with a surprise selection of beauty products, here’s everything you need to know about M&S’s coveted beauty advent calendar.
M&S the advent calendar 2022: £40 when spending £30, Marksandspencer.com
Packed with gifts for every day of the countdown to Christmas, you’ll find 25 beauty products in the festively designed box. When it comes to skincare, expect Origins checks and balances frothy face wash, This Works in transit camera close-up moisturiser, Clinique’s dramatically different moisturising gel, REN’s radiance brightening dark circle eye cream, PRAI ageless eye tight uplift serum and plenty more.
A good pampering session is very much needed during the Christmas party season, and in M&S’s calendar you’ll find Apothecary’s meditate body wash, L’Occitane’s dry skin hand cream fragrance and Society’s hand and nail cream.
Catering to all your make-up, fragrance and nail needs, there’s also Eyeko’s long-wear pencil eyeliner, Clinque’s high impact mascara, two shades of Nail INC’s be your incredible self varnish, and Discover’s warm neroli eau de toilette.
M&S has pulled out all the stops for its haircare offering this year, with Living Proof’s dry shampoo, three Philip Kingsley products and Aveda’s botanical repair hair masque, all found behind the calendar’s doors.
Mixing up the box for 2022, this year’s offering is packaged in a pretty pink box complete with a large mirror across the lid, which lends it to all-year-round use.
If previous years are anything to go by, the calendar is likely to be a sell-out hit – so be quick if you want to add it to your basket.
For more advent calendars, we’ve rounded up all the ones worth having on your radar for 2022
