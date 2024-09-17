Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Forget chocolate countdowns, beauty advent calendars are the festive tradition that add a touch of luxury to the Christmas period. From Liberty and Harrods to Lookfantastic and Elemis, these calendars can include everything from premium skincare and cult make-up to pampering staples and men’s grooming essentials.

Treating you to a beauty gift every day of December, it’s a decadent way to countdown the season – and unsurprisingly, most don’t come cheap. Enter M&S’s offering. A sell-out hit year after year, the high street stalwart is an indulgent edit of winter beauty essentials from household names such as Benefit, Clinique, Ren, Percy & Reed and Living Proof.

This year, it costs just £50 when spending £30 in-store or online on beauty, home and clothing (easily done thanks to M&S’s stellar autumn fashion collection). Spanning haircare, skincare, body care, fragrance and make-up, the line-up boasts an overall value of more than £300. Plus, it’s packaged in a velvet vanity case that’s far more useful than the boxes that most advent calendars come in.

From the full line-up (spoilers ahead) to its launch date, here’s everything you need to know about the M&S beauty advent calendar for 2024.

M&S beauty advent calendar: £50 (when you spend £35 on clothing, home or beauty) – available from 24 October

Worth: More than £300

More than £300 Number of days: 25

25 Number of products: 25 (11 full-size)

25 (11 full-size) Advent calendar highlights: Color Wow colour security shampoo, Clinique take the day off balm, Emma Hardie purifying pink clay detox mask

Color Wow colour security shampoo, Clinique take the day off balm, Emma Hardie purifying pink clay detox mask Available: 24 October

What is inside the M&S beauty advent calendar for 2024?

M&S’s curated line-up of 25 beauty gifts includes haircare, make-up, body care, skincare and fragrance, with 11 full-size products and 14 travel-sized minis. Unlike other advent calendars, M&S’s offering is packaged in a velvet vanity case that can be repurposed as storage or for travel, adding to its overall value.

There is a lot to get excited about here. Haircare obsessives are sure to be delighted with travel-sized versions of Color Wow’s colour security shampoo (£21.50 for full-size, Marksandspencer.com) and conditioner (£21.50 for full-size, Marksandspencer.com), a travel-sized version of Percy & Reed’s tame that mane smoothing blow dry cream (£20 for full-size, Marksandspencer.com) and a 40ml Philip Kingsley’s elasticizer (£21 for full-size, Marksandspencer.com), as well as a 15ml Aveda botanical repair strengthening masque (£40 for full-size, Marksandspencer.com) and a 60ml Living Proof PhD five-in-one styling treatment (£28 for full-size, Marksandspencer.com).

Meanwhile, the M&S calendar doesn’t scrimp on premium brands for skincare lovers. From Clinique’s take the day off balm (£34 for full-size, Marksandspencer.com) to a 15ml version of Emma Hardie purifying pink clay detox mask (£45 for full-size, Marksandspencer.com), there are plenty of products to make you feel your best self during December and beyond.

When it comes to make-up, you can expect Benefit’s fan fest mascara (Marksandspencer.com) that’s worth £27 alone, Pixi’s eyeliner (£12, Marksandspencer.com) and Dr PawPaw’s ultimate red tinted lip balm.

Supplying you with pampering heroes to get you through the festive party season, there’s also a Formula sleep cream (£9.50, Marksandspencer.com), L’Occitane shea hand cream 30ml (£9.50, Marksandspencer.com) and Cowshed relax bath and body shower duo (£38, Marksandspencer.com), as well as Bloom & Blossom’s keep dancing foot and leg mist (£24, Marksandspencer.com).

Helping your nails look fresh, you’ll also find Nail Inc polishes in a range of colours, as well as a cuticle serum. M&S hasn’t held back on the fragrance front either, with a Floral Street vanilla orchid eau deu parfum (£29, Marksandspencer.com) and a Discover velvet amber (£10, Marksandspencer.com), which is said to be reminiscent of Chanel’s iconic no5 scent.

From fragrances and make-up to elevate your festive party looks to skincare and body care to combat the effects of one too many parties, the M&S calendar is a steal for just £50.

Put the 24 October in your diary to avoid missing out when the calendar launches.

