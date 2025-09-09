Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The No7 beauty advent calendars for 2025 have already been announced, and they’re already causing excitement among skincare obsessives across the UK – despite the fact that it’s still August.

While advents from Space NK, Selfridges and other prestigious retailers (see my full round-up of the best beauty advent calendars 2025) offer a selection of fragrance, haircare, body care and more, No7’s Christmas countdowns are all about make-up and skincare. As fans of the brand will know, the skincare collections are some of the best in the business, especially for anti-ageing products.

Just like last year, the brand has revealed two advent calendars for 2025: the 25 days of beauty advent calendar (£60, Boots.com) and the ultimate beauty advent calendar (£175, Boots.com). Both calendars will comprise a selection of No7 best-sellers, from the newly-launched pro-artist make-up range to the restore and renew skincare line.

However, the premium “ultimate” advent iteration boasts full-sized products across all 25 doors. Yes, you read that correctly; unlike any of the other calendars I’ve seen this year, every single product is full-size, not travel minis.

As if that wasn’t exciting enough, this year’s calendars will feature No7’s latest launch, the future renew night serum (£39.95, Boots.com), which promises to minimise fine lines and wrinkles with visible results in as little as a week. Scroll on to find out more, and the key dates and details to shop once they launch.

No7 25 days of beauty advent calendar: £60, Boots.com

open image in gallery The 25 days of beauty calendar offers savings of more than £170 ( No7 )

Following a more traditional advent formula with a mix of full-sizes (10 total) and minis, the 25 days of beauty calendar is one of the most affordable collections I’ve seen in 2025 so far. Launching on 4 September to anyone signed up to the waitlist (or 6 September otherwise), the 25 items are worth £238, nearly four times as much as the calendar. Plus, waitlist signees will earn the chance to win a £400 Secret Escapes voucher.

However, No7 is keeping some of the magic of Christmas alive, and the majority of the calendar’s contents are still secret. However, I’ve spied the future renew peptide cleanser (£19.96, Boots.com), the restore and renew face and neck night cream (£32.95, Boots.com) and – for that perfect Christmas Day lip – the pro artist matte muse lipstick (£14.95, Boots.com). Consider your 2026 skin smooth, luminous and glam.

No7 ultimate beauty advent calendar: £175, Boots.com

open image in gallery The ultimate advent calendar is stocked with full-sizes only ( No7 )

For true No7 obsessives, the ultimate advent will be your holy grail. I’ve spotted some of our favourites; the damage reversal SPF 40 day cream (£37.95, Boots.com) uses peptides to minimise existing fine lines and vitamin C to prevent future wrinkles, and the pro-artist lip shine oil (£14.95, Boots.com) delivers vitamin E-infused moisture to dry, lacklustre pouts.

Its selection of 25 full-size products (worth more than £530) will refresh your beauty stash for 2026. £175 seems like a lot, but by the standards of beauty advent calendars, where Liberty’s offering costs £240, and Jo Malone’s costs £360, it’s relatively affordable. On top of that, the tiered drawer packaging – complete with a generous mirror – will upgrade your vanity set-up.

Read more: Boots announces two beauty advent calendars for 2025 – and the waitlists are open now