As the doors on the best beauty advent calendars or beer advent calendars dwindle, it’s most certainly time to turn our attention to to what is arguably the highlight of the season: Christmas food. Supermarkets have unveiled their full festive ranges, with delivery and collection slots being snapped up by ultra-organised shoppers.

Among this year’s standout creations is Waitrose’s inventive ‘turkey bauble’.Sainsbury’s has introduced a seasonal spin on sticky toffee pudding, and Tesco is tempting shoppers with chocolate and gingerbread S'mores tarts and burrata with a hot maple glaze and pistachios. Meanwhile, M&S is offering a Christmas-themed Colin the Caterpillar, naturally. And if you’re still unsure where to buy your turkey this year? Our turkey buying guide can point you in the right direction.

To make hosting smoother during the busy festive stretch, most supermarkets offer Christmas food to order. You can arrange for delivery or choose collection closer to the big day, sparing yourself for a frantic last-minute dash around the aisles. It’s not just the turkey on offer either – think show-stopping centrepieces, desserts, and party foods.

Delivery or collection slots have already filled up at M&S, while you’ll need to book soon to secure one at Waitrose, Morrisons, Tesco or Sainsbury’s. We’ve even found a supermarket where you can buy your Christmas dinner for just £20.

We’ve also rounded up the best supermarket mince pies and the best supermarket mulled wine to accompany your meal, as well as the best supermarket whiskies and the best supermarket champagne for a toast at the end.

Keep reading for our picks of Christmas food from M&S, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Tesco, Asda and The Co-op. For last-minute festive food buys, we’ve listed Christmas opening hours for every supermarket, too.

Sainsbury’s Christmas food 2025

open image in gallery Desserts include fir-free-shaped date sponge with sticky toffee sauce ( Sainsbury’s )

Sainsbury’s Christmas food slots open: Now

Now Collection or delivery dates: From 22-24 December

Sainsbury’s Christmas slots are open. There are plenty of scrumptious-looking dishes to choose from, including a pork and apple bacon-wrapped stuffing wreath (£10, Sainsburys.co.uk), which looks perfect for a buffet spread, to a ‘spruced up’ sticky toffee pudding (£12, Sainsburys.co.uk).

The starter offering is impressive, think goat's cheese and caramelised onion quiches (£7.50, Sainsburys.co.uk), lobster tails with garlic and parsley butter (£25, Sainsburys.co.uk), or chicken liver parfait (£12, Sainsburys.co.uk).

There is a huge range of turkeys, including an organic option, and a meat-free ‘no turkey crown’ (£6.50, Sainsburys.co.uk). Choose from a honey and treacle glaze turkey (£62.50, Sainsburys.co.uk), a turkey and duck roast (£30, Sainsburys.co.uk) and even individual turkey parcels (£20, Sainsburys.co.uk).

Should you be looking to streamline your shop, the Christmas dinner in a box (£50, Sainsburys.co.uk) comes with trimmings, even your gravy.

There are plenty more meat-based main dishes on the menu, including maple-candied gammon (£17, Sainsburys.co.uk) and shin of beef with stout (£50, Sainsburys.co.uk). And for those who will be tucking into a fish main course, options include scallop and king prawn fish pie (£16, Sainsburys.co.uk), salmon Wellington (£30, Sainsburys.co.uk) and more, while vegetarian and vegan options include a maple chilli butternut squash galette (£7, Sainsburys.co.uk).

For dessert, novelty festive sweets to wow with include chocolate orange sleigh de noël (£20, Sainsburys.co.uk) and a s’mores pie (£14, Sainsburys.co.uk).

Waitrose Christmas food 2025

open image in gallery New for this year is the “turkey bauble” ( Waitrose )

Waitrose Christmas food slots open: Now

Now Collection or delivery dates: From 20-24 December

Waitrose was one of the first to unveil its Christmas menu. The supermarket’s food-to-order range, as well as delivery and collection slots, are officially now open. Don’t worry if you’re undecided on what to order, as the site says you can choose a few food items now, but change these at any time as we get closer to Christmas. That said, you need to finalise your selection and order by 15 December to have your items by Christmas, and by 21 December, for New Year’s Eve.

New this year, there’s Rick Stein's lobster and king prawn velouté pie (£70, Waitrose.com), a plant-based roast turkey complete with all the trimmings (£16, Waitrose.com), the No.1 stuffed Scottish salmon with prawns and salsa verde, and a “turkey bauble” (£50, Waitrose.com) – turkey breast with stuffing inside and wrapped in dry-cured beechwood smoked bacon with a cranberry and orange glaze. There’s plenty for vegan and veggie diners too, with a No.1 mushroom, malbec and port wellington (£14, Waitrose.com), and a No.1 cauliflower cheese galette crown (£14, Waitrose.com).

As for party food and sharers, the supermarket is offering everything from canapés and quiches to its No.1 pork, turkey and cranberry sausage roll snowflake (£10, Waitrose.com).

When it comes to desserts, there’s plenty to whet the appetite, from the new No.1 ‘nutcracker’ chocolate mousse (£20, Waitrose.com), No.1 Sicilian lemon and mascarpone delice (£18, Waitrose.com), a triple chocolate yule log (£18, Waitrose.com) and more. There are also mini festive cupcakes (£22, Waitrose.com) and a ‘cheeky chocolate Robin cake’ (£28, Waitrose.com) – chocolate buttercream-filled chocolate sponge – which are sure to be a hit with kids.

M&S Christmas food 2025

open image in gallery The M&S Christmas menu will be announced soon ( M&S )

M&S Christmas food slots open: Closed

Closed Collection or delivery dates: From 22-24 December (collection only)

M&S’s food for the festive period is always hotly anticipated, and it never fails to impress. While the supermarket’s Christmas food to order is now closed, you can still browse the selection in the foodhall for in-store shopping.

If you’re hosting this year, start your guests off with picky bits Christmas style. This year, the selection includes Caledonian gold smoked salmon appetisers (£8, Marksandspencer.com), caramelised onion and goat's cheese tartlets (£8, Marksandspencer.com), or if you’re after a showpiece, the ‘Build Your Own Christmas Charcuter-Tree’ is sure to wow (£24, Marksandspencer.com).

Christmas is incomplete without a cheeseboard, and the cheesemonger selection (which includes a vintage red leicester, creamy cornish cruncher extra mature cheddar, blue stilton, smooth Pave d'Affinois, and rich gouda) caters to true cheese-lovers (£26.50, Marksandspencer.com). Or from the festive deli, handcrafted pork and cranberry sausage rolls (£6.75, Marksandspencer.com).

When it comes to mains I’ve spotted a British Oakham slow cooked turkey, which is new for this year (£37, Marksandspencer.com), or if you prefer to prepare the bird yourself, there’s a British Oakham turkey crown to pick up (£31.50, Marksandspencer.com). For vegetarians, there’s a butternut, almond and pecan nut roast (£6.25, Marksandspencer.com) or bubble and squeak vegetable stacks (£7.25, Marksandspencer.com).

As for desserts, there’s the chocolate yule log (£8, Marksandspencer.com) or the clementine and lemon curd cake looks like a sure-fire showstopper (£23, Marksandspencer.com). For something smaller, we’re heading to the flavours of Germany with these stollen bites (£4, Marksandspencer.com).

Tesco Christmas food 2025

open image in gallery Desserts include a salted banoffee cascading star ( Tesco )

Tesco Christmas slots open: Now

Now Collection or delivery dates: From 20-24 December

Now, Tesco. To start, the supermarket is serving up dishes such as wild lobster thermidor tails (£20, Tesco.com) and three-bird pâté (£8, Tesco.com) from the Tesco Finest range. Moving into the main event, there are a variety of turkeys to choose from, including a vegan Plant Chef no turkey crown (£6, Tesco.com). It’s not just turkey, though. You could be unveiling centrepieces such as slow-cooked two-bird roast with a pork and plum stuffing (£40, Tesco.com), slow-cooked Thor’s hammer with beef dripping gravy (£60, Tesco.com), to name a few.

As for sides, trimmings and small plates, choose from dishes such as rarebit dauphinoise potatoes (£7, Tesco.com), Winslade baking cheese with a fig and damson compote £18, Tesco.com), which is sure to have fromage fan flocking, and a feta, spinach and celeriac spanakopita (a Greek inspired pie) with hot honey drizzle (£20, Tesco.com).

Red velvet obsessives, get ready for the white chocolate and red velvet yule log (£7, Tesco.com). There’s also a vibrant orange and mascarpone cheesecake (£12, Tesco.com) and festive-themed desserts such as Belgian chocolate snowy trees, which are chocolate cheesecakes on a white chocolate and cinnamon digestive biscuit base (£12, Tesco.com). Delicious.

Morrisons Christmas food to order 2025

open image in gallery Dig into the squash, chestnut and cranberry wreath ( Morrisons )

Morrisons’s Christmas slots open: Now

Now Collection or delivery dates: From 20 December

Morrisons’ festive food-to-order bookings are open. Delicious-looking small plates such as The Best Scottish scallop and king prawn gratins (£6.50, Morrisons.com) are on the menu, while party plates and sharers include the likes of Plant Revolution squash, chestnut and cranberry wreath (£6, Morrisons.com), and a sausage roll festive wreath – this is bound to be a favourite at the buffet (£8, Morrisons.com). The pork, sage and red onion stuffing (£12, Morrisons.com) is topped with a festive pastry design and looks like a fun centrepiece.

Sure to dazzle, there’s a chocolate praline star (£15, Morrisons.com), while the traditional Basque winter berry cheesecake (£10, Morrisons.com) and the sticky toffee pudding with a caramel sauce centre (£8, Morrisons.com) will be hard to choose between, so it’s safe to say dessert lovers have a lot to get excited about.

Asda Christmas food 2025

open image in gallery Asda’s food-to-order slots open in October ( Asda )

Asda Christmas food slots open: Now

Now Collection or delivery dates: From 21-23 December

From its first-ever range of Christmas Day brunch foods (think Exceptional hot maple pigs in Blankets and hot honey streaky bacon) to its festive fondue, the supermarket’s Christmas food range has much to delight, and is available to buy online or in Asda shops.

The ultimate cheese-lovers party food, the fondue kits come with Milano Salami, chorizo, gherkins, marinated cherry tomatoes and more, for dipping into a vintage cheddar cheese fondue (£6.98, Asda.com). For a festive twist on the dish, try a ‘pigs in duvet wreath’ version (£6.80, Asda.com).

While turkey pre-order has now closed, you can still pick up the slow cooked turkey breast (£17.97, Asda.com) in store or order the slow-cured rack of pork with truffle butter and parmesan crumb (£20.75, Asda.com).

When it comes to desserts and sweet dishes, the gingerbread man is the star of the show. More than 30 gingerbread-themed products have launched in stores, including a chocolate gingerbread man sponge pudding (£5.65, Asda.com).

If you’re looking for a decadent tipple to serve with your Baileys in the evening, you’ll want to add the Exceptional pistachio and milk chocolate flavour cream liqueur to your basket too (£8.16, Asda.com).

Asda’s Christmas food-to-order range, which includes more than 20 centrepieces, is open for delivery or collection between 21st and 23 December.

The Co-op Christmas food 2025

open image in gallery Gruyère cheese and caramelised onion crostini ( The Co-op )

Co-op Christmas food slots open: N/A

N/A Collection or delivery dates: Christmas food is available online and in Co-op stores, but slots are not available to book ahead of time

While Co-op won’t have a Christmas food-to-order service, you will still be able to order its Christmas range online or in shops when it arrives later in the year. In the meantime, the menu looks promising. Co-op’s premium “Irresistible” brand brings party dishes and small plates, like Irresistible vegetable fritter slider bao buns with soy dip, Irresistible gruyère cheese and caramelised onion crostini, Irresistible Mexican-style pulled beef croquettes with smoky ketchup, and melt-in-the-middle cod fishcakes.

For lunch, starters and mains include Irresistible smooth brussels and mulled wine pate, Irresistible oak smoked salmon with a creamy dill sauce, and Irresistible chicken, ham hock and cranberry pie. There’s plenty of choice when it comes to desserts too, from Irresistible black forest brownies to Irresistible gingerbread and white chocolate cakes, and Irresistible gingerbread and maple mince pies.

Aldi Christmas food 2025

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Aldi Christmas food slots open: N/A

N/A Collection or delivery dates: The range is available in Aldi stores

With the supermarket’s anthropomorphised carrot at the helm, Aldi’s Christmas range will be landing in stores as we edge closer to Christmas. From 19 to 24 December, it will also be running a deal on its value Christmas dinner range and affordable turkeys. This means shoppers will be able to buy Christmas meal essentials to serve eight people, for less than £12, which works out at less than £1.50 per person.

Similarly impressive, the supermarket is offering turkeys from just £5.90 (in Aldi stores from 16 December). On the party food menu, there’s a wide selection of pies (including a mac and cheese iteration) and crowd-pleasing small bites, such as cheese dippers and chicken skewers. We’re sure the novelty festive alcoholic tipples, like chocolate clementine cream liqueur (£6.99, Aldi.co.uk), will be flying off the shelves too.

In terms of starters, the options include drunken duck, cherry and amaretto pâté, and salt and pepper breaded prawns (£1.79, Aldi.co.uk), while the main centerpieces include dishes like a stuffed turkey crown (£24.99, Aldi.co.uk) and a vegan camembert nut roast, to name a few.

While Aldi doesn’t do food-to-order deliveries and no longer runs its click-and-collect service; a lot of its food can be bought in stores, while other bits will launch over the coming weeks.

Lidl Christmas food 2025

open image in gallery ( Lidl )

Lidl Christmas food slots open: N/A

Collection or delivery dates: The range is available in Lidl stores

If you’re looking to save money on your Christmas food shop, then Lidl has you covered. It’s offering budget-friendly items across its whole festive menu, from its sub-£2 Christmas pudding (Lidl.co.uk) and mince pies for £1.25 (Lidl.co.uk) to its range of turkeys, all the trimmings, and Boxing Day essentials like charcuterie meats and cheeses.

Beyond turkey, the supermarket is offering centerpieces such as a stuffed venison joint with apple and rosemary (£12.99, Lidl.co.uk), a vegan no turkey and cranberry wellingtons (£4.99, Lidl.co.uk) and a selection of pies, including beef Bourguignon (£2.99, Lidl.co.uk). As for desserts, I’ve got my eye on the salted caramel profiteroles (£2.99, Lidl.co.uk) and the chocolate s'mores souffles (£2.99, Lidl.co.uk).

