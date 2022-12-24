The best new Christmas films for 2022 and how to watch them

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As the festive season fast approaches, there are few things better to get you in the seasonal spirit than a Christmas film.

From Home Alone to Love Actually, nothing says 25 December like a Christmas comedy or rom-com and this year’s new releases are no different.

With Lindsay Lohan’s highly anticipated return to acting, and Stranger Things’ David Harbour taking up the role of a rogue Santa Claus, 2022’s holiday movies are on track to bring Christmas cheer all around.

So, here are some of the best Christmas films released for 2022 and how to watch them.

‘Falling for Christmas’

(Netflix)

Streaming platform : Netflix

: Netflix Available to watch: Now

Falling for Christmas marks Lindsay Lohan’s long-awaited return to acting and quickly became Netflix’s number-one film after its release on 10 November.

The film follows Sierra Belmont (Lohan), a newly engaged hotel heiress as she ends up in the care of small-town cabin owner – played by Glee’s Chord Overstreet – after developing amnesia in a skiing accident in the days before Christmas.

‘Spirited’

(Apple TV)

Streaming platform : Apple TV+

: Apple TV+ Available to watch: 18 November

In a musical retelling of the famous Charles Dickens tale, Will Ferrell plays The Ghost of Christmas Present, who selects Clint (Ryan Reynolds) for a seasonal haunting in this Apple TV+ film.

Also starring Octavia Spencer, this Christmas comedy is set to make you laugh out loud this festive season.

‘Disenchanted’

(Disney+)

Streaming platform : Disney+

: Disney+ Available to watch: 18 November

While this is not technically a Christmas film, it is being released during the festive season and is the much-awaited sequel to 2007’s Enchanted.

Starring Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and Maya Rudolph, this star-studded sequel follows Giselle (Adams) and Robert (Dempsey) years after their happy ever after, when things begin to take a turn for the worst.

‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’

(Disney+)

Streaming platform : Disney+

: Disney+ Available to watch: 25 November

Starring Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper and a new addition of Kevin Bacon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special follows the Guardians, who head to Earth in search of the perfect Christmas present for starlord Peter Quill (Pratt).

‘The Hip Hop Nutcracker’

(Disney+)

Streaming platform : Disney+

: Disney+ Available to watch: 25 November

RUN DMC’s Rev Run stars in this hip-hop reimagining of ‘The Nutcracker’ ballet. Set in New York City, Maria-Clara (Caché Melvin) embarks on a holiday adventure to bring her parents back together, finding help along the way from the magical toymaker, Drosselmeyer (Comfort Fedoke), and the Nutcracker (Du-Shant “Fik-shun” Stegall) who she brings to life.

‘Something From Tiffany’s’

(Erin Simkin/Prime Video)

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Available to watch: Now

Set in New York City during Christmas, this rom-com is based on Melissa Hill’s best-selling book and follows Rachel (played by Zoey Deutch) as her life is turned upside down by a gift sent to her, but meant for someone else.

Also starring Shay Mitchell and Kendrick Smith Sampson, Something From Tiffany’s is set to make you laugh, cry and feel extra festive this holiday season.

