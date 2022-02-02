Red Nose Day takes place on Friday 18 March this year, and Comic Relief, Sainsbury’s and TK Maxx are already gearing up to make this year the biggest yet, raising more money for those in need.

Since the very first Red Nose Day in 1988, we, as a nation, have been donning red noses, completing challenges and fundraising with the help of hundreds of celebrities, raising Comic Relief’s fundraising total to over £1 billion.

And with that huge sum – from more than 30 years worth of Red Nose Days, countless other fundraising events and generous donations – Comic Relief has helped to support 11.7million people in the past two years alone, from those living in poverty to domestic abuse victims and children.

So, whether you’re baking cakes, running a marathon or simply sending your kid to school with a couple of pounds in their pocket to buy one of the much-loved red noses, there are hundreds of ways to get involved and raise money for this fantastic cause. And we’ve rounded up all of the best bits to buy from the official Red Nose Day partners, so you can be sure your purchase is making a difference.

Last year we raised an amazing £55,028,000, and this year the plan is to go even bigger! So don your t-shirts and wear your noses with pride. For more information about Red Nose Day take a look at the comic relief website.

Red nose Of course, we have to start with the most popular choice, a red nose – and this year there are eight fantastic new ones on offer. From a crocodile to a hippo, a lion to a sloth, the jungle-themed noses are quite the collectables. And there’s even a pink flamingo and a very exciting rare nose, Cam the Chameleon, to find. But remember each nose is sold in a mystery box, meaning you won’t know which one you’ve got until you’ve bought it. Priced at £1.50, at least 75p from each sale goes straight to Comic Relief. And, just like last year, all noses are now 100 per cent plastic-free, made instead out of natural sugar cane material bagasse. Buy now £ 1.50 , Comicrelief.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Red Nose Day 2022 keyring Aptly named Flo the Flamingo, the red nose character has made its way onto a keyring. Whether you’re not partial to looking clown-like with the red nose, or are after a memento that you can use for far longer than just the one day, Flo will certainly jazz up any set of keys. Buy now £ 3 , Sainsburys.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bottle An everyday necessity for kids and adults alike is a re-usable water bottle, and this giraffe print one, again inspired by one of this year’s nose characters, is a great funky design. Half the proceeds go to Comic Relief so you can drink knowing that every little sip has helped. Buy now £ 8 , Comicrelief.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Kids Jane Foster red short sleeve T-shirt TK Maxx has collaborated with 11 different artists for this year’s range of Red Nose Day T-shirts, notebooks and tote bags, and it’s hard to pick between them all. This kids tee designed by Jane Foster is rather adorable, made from 100 per cent fairtrade cotton and with £2.50 going to Comic Relief, we think your little one would be chuffed in this. Buy now £ 6.99 , Tkmaxx.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Soft toy For younger kids, a handful of the red noses have been made into soft plush toys. Speedster sloth Dash is incredibly cute, and Flo the flamingo, Cam the chameleon and Dot the leopard are all also available to buy. Each toy costs £6, with at least half of that going directly to Comic Relief. Buy now £ 6 , Comicrelief.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Blue Gok Wan A5 ruled notebook Famous for his style advice popping up on British TV every now and again, Gok Wan is another one of the artists collaborating with TK Maxx on this year’s Red Nose Day merchandise. And this notebook is a great option for anyone looking to subtly support the cause without a red nose, T-shirt or animal toy in sight. Plus, £2 from each notebook sale goes directly to Comic Relief. Buy now £ 5.99 , Tkmaxx.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Red Nose Day 2022 pin badge Another product with the funky new nose characters are these pin badges. Flo the flamingo, Dot the leopard and the “Funny is Power” logo are the three designs available right now. Costing £1 with at least 50p going to Comic Relief, why not chuck one in your basket next time you’re doing the weekly shop? Buy now £ 1 , Sainsburys.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Red Nose Day greetings cards Not sure which artist to go for? This 11 pack of greeting cards solves that issue. With one design from each artist, the blank cards are a great small token to buy to support Red Nose Day. Perfect to use for birthday, anniversary or thank you cards, there’s a design for everyone. Buy now £ 4.99 , Tkmaxx.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

