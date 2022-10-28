Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether she’s a glamorous grandma or a no-nonsense nan, Christmas is the perfect time to spoil her with a special present.

When finding the best and most thoughtful gift to buy for your grandma this year, you may want to side step any predictable presents and instead focus on what she really loves doing – whether that be pursuing hands-on hobbies, keeping up with the latest shows and series or listening to her all-time favourite songs and artists.

Most of all, think about what she likes to do to relax and what would truly spoil her. Does she love to pamper herself with long baths and scented candles or would she prefer to dress up to the nines and head out for dinner instead?

With this in mind, we hunted down the best gifts for every sort of grandma, so you can really show your love and appreciation for her this December. We searched for presents that would be unexpected and indulgent, that she wouldn’t necessarily think to buy for herself and, most of all, would make her smile on Christmas morning.

We also included some fail-safe choices that anyone would love to receive – from cakes to photo frames – in case you’re really stumped and not sure what she’d like best. Whether she loves new jewellery, dreams of a quiet night relaxing at home or is thrilled by new tech, we’ve found the perfect gifts for your grandma.

The best Christmas gifts for grandmas 2022 are: