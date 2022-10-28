Jump to content

13 best Christmas gifts for grandma that she will adore – from jewellery to treat-filled hampers

Secure favourite-grandchild status with these thoughtful presents

Siobhan Grogan
Friday 28 October 2022 17:54
<p>She will love these (almost as much as she loves you) </p>

She will love these (almost as much as she loves you)

(iStock/The Indepedent)

Whether she’s a glamorous grandma or a no-nonsense nan, Christmas is the perfect time to spoil her with a special present.

When finding the best and most thoughtful gift to buy for your grandma this year, you may want to side step any predictable presents and instead focus on what she really loves doing – whether that be pursuing hands-on hobbies, keeping up with the latest shows and series or listening to her all-time favourite songs and artists.

Most of all, think about what she likes to do to relax and what would truly spoil her. Does she love to pamper herself with long baths and scented candles or would she prefer to dress up to the nines and head out for dinner instead?

With this in mind, we hunted down the best gifts for every sort of grandma, so you can really show your love and appreciation for her this December. We searched for presents that would be unexpected and indulgent, that she wouldn’t necessarily think to buy for herself and, most of all, would make her smile on Christmas morning.

We also included some fail-safe choices that anyone would love to receive – from cakes to photo frames – in case you’re really stumped and not sure what she’d like best. Whether she loves new jewellery, dreams of a quiet night relaxing at home or is thrilled by new tech, we’ve found the perfect gifts for your grandma.

The best Christmas gifts for grandmas 2022 are:

  • Best overall – Addison Ross silver locket frame: £40, Addisonross.com
  • Best tech gift – Roku streaming stick 4K: £44.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best gift to keep her cosy – Stoov big hug XL: £139.99, Stoov.com
  • Best for music-lovers – Lenco LS-100WD UK turntable with built-in speakers: £129.99, Lenco.uk
  • Best luxe gift – Beaverbrooks essence 9ct white gold diamond earrings: £995, Beaverbrooks.co.uk
  • Best gift to suit everyone – Pavers Australian sheepskin lined slipper mule: £39.99, Pavers.co.uk
  • Best for relaxation – Marks & Spencer Apothecary calm ultimate hamper gift: £85, Marksandspencer.com
  • Best gift for home birds – The White Company super-soft faux-fur throw: £170, Thewhitecompany.com
  • Best gift for a sweet tooth – Beverly Hills Bakery chocoheaven cupcakes: £40, Beverlyhillsbakery.com
  • Best gift for the grandma who has everything – Red Letter Days voucher for a premium spa day: £149.99, Redletterdays.co.uk
  • Best gift for keen readers – Kindle paperwhite signature edition: £179.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best pampering gift – Aromatherapy Associates ultimate bath and shower oil collection: £55.25, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best for avid bakers – Morris & Co. three-tier cake stand: £57.50, Spode.co.uk

Addison Ross silver locket frame

  • Best: Overall

Choose a thoughtful gift and you’ll earn major grandchild brownie points. This gorgeous silver-plated frame will look stylish in any home and is a no-brainer present, as you can never really have too many frames. It has a grey velvet backstand, sleek curved corners and unusual screw detail on the frame itself, plus it can stand landscape or portrait.

However, the real reason it’s our favourite Christmas gift for grandma is it can arrive with a photo already inside. Upload a treasured pic of your choice at the time of ordering and the frame will arrive with the photo printed inside, wrapped in an attractive gift box. Order by midday and it will even turn up the next working day, making it ideal if you’re sending from afar or tend to leave all your Christmas shopping until the last minute.

Roku streaming stick 4K

  • Best: Tech gift

If your grandma loves to binge on boxsets, update her TV with this nifty streaming stick. It couldn’t be easier to get it working, so she won’t need to worry about wires or extra boxes cluttering up her living room. The stick simply plugs in to the TV, turning any standard television into an all-singing, all-dancing smart TV.

Once it’s in place, she’ll be able to access more than 250 live TV channels, including the free Roku Channel, which screens movies and entertainment shows, with Dolby Vision picture quality. She’ll also be able to access any streaming channel she’s subscribed to, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Apple TV+. She can even control the TV with a voice-activated remote or with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant. We particularly liked the fact we could share photos, videos and music from an Apple device using AirPlay, and think it would work really well on a second TV for extra channels without hassle.

Stoov big hug XL

  • Best: Gift to keep her cosy

Make sure she is snug all winter – without needing to worry about rising energy bills. This plain grey heated pad doesn’t look like much but will transform her favourite reading or desk chair into the cosiest corner in the house.

Though it’s surprisingly slim, it conceals two heating elements for back and seat heating and has a built-in battery. This has three heat settings, which can crank out warmth up to 42C. The battery is rechargeable and the polyester and acrylic outer cover is washable, though, once she starts using this, it’s likely she won’t want to be parted from it long enough to stick it in the washing machine. We installed one on our office chair and felt blissfully toasty for hours – it’s particularly effective if you have a bad back or any aches and pains, as it provides some relief.

Lenco LS-100WD UK turntable with built-in speakers

  • Best: For music-lovers

If your grandma has records gathering dust in her loft, she can bring them back to life with a sleek turntable this Christmas. This all-in-one belt-driven music system comes with two 10W speakers and three speed options, plus an auto-stop system, so she’ll have it up and running in no time. We were really impressed with the sound quality too, especially when we placed the speakers away from the record player.

Best of all, she’ll be able to enjoy this turntable even if she finds those old records aren’t quite to her current taste. The system has a Bluetooth 5.0 connection, so music can be streamed straight to the speakers from a tablet or smartphone, or other music sources can be connected with a cable. It will look great on display in her home too.

Beaverbrooks essence 9ct white gold diamond earrings

  • Best: Luxe gift

If you’re really keen to spoil your grandma this Christmas, only diamonds will do. These beautifully classic earrings have an interlocking design in white gold that is discreet but with a nice amount of sparkle, so will suit any outfit and won’t need to be saved for a special occasion. The diamonds are round, brilliant-cut with II clarity and you’ll get extra points if her birthday is in April, as diamonds will therefore be her birthstone too.

She’ll especially love the fact the earrings are intended to represent a bond that cannot be broken, to show her just how much she means to you. But trust us: one look at these and you’re guaranteed to be her favourite grandchild forever anyway.

Pavers Australian sheepskin lined slipper mule

  • Best: Gift to suit everyone

Who doesn’t love a new pair of slippers? Wearing this blissfully comfortable pair feels like walking on air, thanks to an extra cushioned footbed that will be ideal if she’s always on her feet.

Available in go-with-anything grey and classic chestnut, they have a super-sturdy sole that won’t fall apart after a few weeks, and they are lined with thick Australian sheepskin that’s a joy to sink into on a cold day. They really kept our feet toasty but we loved the fact they also looked smart enough to wear when guests popped round. Plus, they arrive in a gift box for speedy wrapping, which is a definite bonus.

Marks & Spencer Apothecary calm ultimate hamper gift

  • Best: For relaxation

Any grandma in need of a little ‘me time’ will adore this bag stuffed with relaxing treats. We were surprised just how much it includes and loved the fact it comes in a reusable jute bag, rather than a box or basket she might not have space to store.

Inside, there’s a diffuser with two refills, a large three-wick candle, a smaller single candle and an oil burner with a mini oil, alongside a generously sized hand and body lotion, hand wash and bath salts. All have a supremely relaxing lavender, sweet orange, clary sage and cedarwood fragrance we couldn’t get enough of. Best of all, this gift really does feel like a bumper bag of goodies anyone would love to find under the Christmas tree.

The White Company super-soft faux-fur throw

  • Best: Gift for home birds

Add a touch of luxury to your grandma’s bedroom with this super-plush throw from The White Company. Available in dove grey, mink, natural and alabaster to suit her décor, it comes in two sizes and is unbelievably strokable. One side has faux-suede while the other has faux-fur with extra-soft pile made from polyester derived from recycled plastic bottles, yet the whole thing can also be machine washed for ease. It would look good on any bed but is super-soft and cosy to really keep her warm at night too. We also think it would be perfect on a sofa for snuggling down to watch a film.

Beverly Hills Bakery chocoheaven cupcakes

  • Best: Gift for a sweet tooth

It’s hard to go wrong with a gift she can open and tuck into straightaway, especially one she can share with all the family (if she wants to).

This packed tin of treats comes from London’s Beverly Hills Bakery, which has delivered its sweet goodies to every UK prime minister of the last 20 years, including a new baby basket to Boris and Carrie Johnson.

Founded more than 30 years ago, the company now delivers baskets and tins of handmade goods worldwide. These chocolate-based cupcakes arrive wrapped in gingham cloth in a smart branded tin perfect for reusing in the future. Inside, there are 16 large vanilla cupcakes with vanilla and chocolate sugar that are genuinely delicious, and you can even add a soft toy or bottle of champagne to the delivery, if you really want to spoil her.

The cupcakes got a major thumbs up from all ages in our household. If your grandma’s not a cupcake fan, choose the Christmas gift tin (from £43, Beverlyhillsbakery.com) instead, and she’ll receive festive handmade mini mince pies and vanilla star-shaped cookies alongside a selection of muffins, cookies and brownies. Yum.

Red Letter Days voucher for a premium spa day

  • Best: Gift for the grandma who has everything

Give her something she can look forward to in the new year with this pampering day out at 66 locations across the UK.

The voucher entitles your grandma to a day swanning about in her dressing gown at a top spa with a friend – she might even invite you, if you’re lucky. Each person will get full use of spa facilities such as saunas and steam rooms plus a treatment each, including massages, facials and manicures. And, they’ll also be able to tuck into lunch or afternoon tea, depending on the location chosen. It’s a dream day out if your grandma deserves an extra-special treat and we love the fact it’s valid for a whole year so she’ll have plenty of time to book a day that best suits her.

The voucher is also fully flexible, so if she really doesn’t fancy a spa day, she can redeem it online for a range of experiences – from flying lessons to vineyard tours. Best of all, it can be delivered direct to your inbox for instant Christmas shopping from your living room.

Kindle paperwhite signature edition

  • Best: For keen readers

If your grandma has always got her head in a book, this gift could be a total game-changer, especially if she’s resisted switching to an ebook so far.

This new Kindle paperwhite signature edition really feels as close to reading an actual book as possible, with an auto-adjusting light sensor, redesigned interface and 20 per cent faster page turns. It’s waterproof and glare-free, so can be read in direct sunlight without any issues and has laser-quality text to resemble real paper.

It also features wireless charging for the first time and the battery life astounded us – it can last up to 10 weeks, so she won’t even need to bring a charger on holiday. Bear in mind, a compatible wireless charger isn’t included, though, so you may want to add that as an extra gift (or keep it in mind for her next birthday).

We especially loved the gigantic 32GB of storage, so we could load it up with books and know we always had the next one ready to read. It can also be used with an Audible subscription and Bluetooth headphones if she loves listening to audiobooks. She’ll be smitten.

Aromatherapy Associates ultimate bath and shower oil collection

  • Best: Pampering gift

Whether she loves a long evening soak in the bath to relax or a quick morning shower to wake up, this Aromatherapy Associates collection will thrill her.

There are 10 9ml bottles of bath and shower oils inside, including deep relax, support lavender and peppermint and inner strength – all smell absolutely divine and we felt like we’d stepped into a spa every time we used them. Though each bottle is fairly small, we got at least three baths out of every one (more if we were purposefully stingy), so they should last a decent amount of time. We particularly loved the fact each one can be used in both the bath or the shower, so there’s no chance they will sit unused in your grandma’s bathroom cabinet. We also adored the chic navy box they all come in, with a sliding drawer revealing the second row of bottles, which gives this present a really festive feel.

Morris & Co. three-tier cake stand

  • Best: For avid bakers

Any grandma who would put Bake Off contestants to shame with her homemade creations will love the chance to show them off in style with this gorgeous three-tier cake stand.

Made of porcelain with a metal handle, this beautiful piece comes from Morris & Co, an iconic arts-and-crafts brand that was founded by William Morris in the 19th century and became renowned for its handcrafted products and furnishings. The cake stand features a different Morris & Co design on every tier – strawberry thief, honeysuckle and golden lily – and would be a real show-stopper on any table. Even if she doesn’t bake but just loves to treat herself to afternoon tea at home, it will definitely taste better presented on this.

The verdict: Christmas gifts for grandma

Your grandma will love the Addison Ross silver locket frame, which suits every home, can be delivered quickly and arrives with a photo of your choice already inside. If you’re looking for something more indulgent, go straight for the Marks & Spencer Apothecary calm ultimate hamper gift, which is jam-packed with aromatherapy treats she’ll adore. We also rated the Beverly Hills Bakery chocoheaven cupcakes – a guaranteed grandma-pleaser.

