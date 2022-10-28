Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts
Sign up for our free IndyBest email
Whether she’s a glamorous grandma or a no-nonsense nan, Christmas is the perfect time to spoil her with a special present.
When finding the best and most thoughtful gift to buy for your grandma this year, you may want to side step any predictable presents and instead focus on what she really loves doing – whether that be pursuing hands-on hobbies, keeping up with the latest shows and series or listening to her all-time favourite songs and artists.
Most of all, think about what she likes to do to relax and what would truly spoil her. Does she love to pamper herself with long baths and scented candles or would she prefer to dress up to the nines and head out for dinner instead?
With this in mind, we hunted down the best gifts for every sort of grandma, so you can really show your love and appreciation for her this December. We searched for presents that would be unexpected and indulgent, that she wouldn’t necessarily think to buy for herself and, most of all, would make her smile on Christmas morning.
We also included some fail-safe choices that anyone would love to receive – from cakes to photo frames – in case you’re really stumped and not sure what she’d like best. Whether she loves new jewellery, dreams of a quiet night relaxing at home or is thrilled by new tech, we’ve found the perfect gifts for your grandma.
The best Christmas gifts for grandmas 2022 are:
- Best overall – Addison Ross silver locket frame: £40, Addisonross.com
- Best tech gift – Roku streaming stick 4K: £44.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Best gift to keep her cosy – Stoov big hug XL: £139.99, Stoov.com
- Best for music-lovers – Lenco LS-100WD UK turntable with built-in speakers: £129.99, Lenco.uk
- Best luxe gift – Beaverbrooks essence 9ct white gold diamond earrings: £995, Beaverbrooks.co.uk
- Best gift to suit everyone – Pavers Australian sheepskin lined slipper mule: £39.99, Pavers.co.uk
- Best for relaxation – Marks & Spencer Apothecary calm ultimate hamper gift: £85, Marksandspencer.com
- Best gift for home birds – The White Company super-soft faux-fur throw: £170, Thewhitecompany.com
- Best gift for a sweet tooth – Beverly Hills Bakery chocoheaven cupcakes: £40, Beverlyhillsbakery.com
- Best gift for the grandma who has everything – Red Letter Days voucher for a premium spa day: £149.99, Redletterdays.co.uk
- Best gift for keen readers – Kindle paperwhite signature edition: £179.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Best pampering gift – Aromatherapy Associates ultimate bath and shower oil collection: £55.25, Lookfantastic.com
- Best for avid bakers – Morris & Co. three-tier cake stand: £57.50, Spode.co.uk