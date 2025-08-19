M&S’s beauty advent calendar 2025 is worth £330 – here’s what to know

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Forget chocolate countdowns, the best beauty advent calendars are the alternative festive tradition that I get on board with every year. But while heavy hitters like Liberty, Harrods and Selfridges come with a hefty price tag, M&S’s cult-favourite calendar tends to set you back less than £50.

A sell-out hit year after year, the high street stalwart usually offers an indulgent edit of winter beauty essentials from household names – think Benefit, Clinique, Ren, Percy & Reed and Living Proof. The line-up typically boasts an overall value of more than £300, and comes packaged in a velvet vanity case that can be reused long after Christmas.

I’ve been reviewing beauty advent calendars for four years, having tested brands from John Lewis and Lookfantastic to Boots and plenty more. But M&S remains my favourite. Not only is it affordable, but the contents promise plenty of variety and include brands you can really trust.

While you might be busy enjoying the last few weeks of summer, true to form, Christmas has come early in the beauty world. Brands including Liberty, Space NK and No7 are already looking ahead to the festive season by unveiling this year’s countdowns and The Independent’s beauty writer, Lucy, has rounded up all the best beauty advent calendars you need to know about.

Following suit, M&S has hinted to its own offering for 2025 with a new page on its site, featuring a silhouette of this year’s calendar. The stalwart has also revealed how much it is worth, how many full-size products you'll be treated to and some of the brands on the roster. Here’s everything you need to know about M&S’s beauty advent calendar.

When can you shop M&S’s beauty advent calendar 2025?

No details have been announced about when you’ll be able to shop the M&S beauty advent calendar, but I’m expecting it to drop in late October. In 2024, the calendar was available from Thursday, 24 October, while in 2023, it was released on Thursday, 26 October.

How much will M&S’s beauty advent calendar 2025 cost?

M&S is yet to reveal how much its calendar will cost, but it has revealed that products will equate to an overall worth of £330. Last year, the calendar cost £50 when you spent £35 in-store or online on beauty, home and clothing (which is easily done, thanks to M&S’s stellar autumn fashion collection and homeware). I’m expecting it to be priced similarly this year.

What products could be inside M&S’s beauty advent calendar 2025?

So far, M&S has revealed that there will be 25 products in its calendar – eight of which will be full size. The retailer has also announced that it will feature brands including Clinique, Estée Lauder and Nuxe. Spoilers ahead, but the silhouette on M&S’s site also reveals Color Wow, This Works, Cowshed, Floral Street, Percy & Reed and Nails Inc. There also appears to be a gua sha in the mix, fragrances from M&S’s in-house fragrance line and perhaps a mascara (which looks suspiciously like a Clinique one).

open image in gallery Last year’s calendar was brilliantly priced and packed full of premium brands ( Daisy Lester/The Independent )

This year, M&S’s calendar appears to come in a more traditional box – a departure from previous offerings which were packaged into a reusable velvet vanity case. Packaging aside, there’s a lot to excited about. Zooming in on the silhouette, I’ve spotted Colour Wow’s dream cocktail carb volumiser (Marksandspencer.com), Cowshed’s relax bath and shower gel (Marksandspencer.com), This Works sleep body cocoon (Marksandspencer.com), Percy & Reed’s hair primer (Marksandspencer.com) and Floral Streets sweet almond blossom (Marksandspencer.com).

So, can the 2025 M&S beauty advent calendar top last year's? Watch this space, as more details are revealed.

From Harrods to Liberty, beauty writer Lucy has rounded up all the best beauty advent calendars to know about in 2025