As per tradition, Christmas has come early in the beauty world. Beauty retailers and brands have already unveiled some of this year’s best beauty advent calendars. While heavy hitters likeHarrods and Harvey Nichols come with a hefty price tag, there is one favourite that will set you back less than £100, and it’s M&S’s beauty advent calendar.

The high street stalwart has officially revealed it’ll be launching one in 2025. You can expect household names – think Benefit, Clinique, Percy & Reed and This Works – to feature, and the lineup has an overall value of more than £300. This year, British fashion designer Bella Freud has designed the packaging, fresh from her sell-out fashion collaboration with M&S. It’s likely the calendar will sell out too.

I’ve been reviewing beauty advent calendars for years, testing brands from John Lewis and Lookfantastic to Boots and Selfridges. However, M&S remains my favourite. Not only is it affordable, but the contents include brands you can really trust and crowd-pleasing variety – with products that appeal to both my mum, grandma, and me.

The retailer has finally lifted the lid on the brands and products on its roster for 2025 – as well as the price and launch date. Here’s everything you need to know about M&S’s beauty advent calendar.

When does M&S’s beauty advent calendar launch in 2025?

The M&S beauty calendar will launch on 9 October 2025, both online and in-store.

How much will M&S’s beauty advent calendar 2025 cost?

M&S has revealed that its calendar will cost £60. It’s much cheaper than some of the competition – Liberty’s beauty advent calendar (£275, Libertylondon.com) costs more than four times as much. However, M&S’s offering is £10 more than last year.

As always, you can shop the calendar when you spend £35 in-store or online on beauty, home and clothing.

What products could be inside M&S’s beauty advent calendar 2025?

open image in gallery ( M&S )

M&S has announced that there will be 25 products in its calendar – eight full-size and 17 travel-size. The retailer has also stated that it will feature brands including Clinique, Estée Lauder, Benefit, Weleda and Nuxe.

Spoilers ahead, but the silhouette on M&S’s site also reveals Color Wow, This Works, Cowshed, Floral Street, Percy & Reed and Nails Inc. There also appears to be a gua sha in the mix, fragrances from M&S’s in-house fragrance line and perhaps a mascara (which looks suspiciously like a Clinique one).

This year, M&S’s calendar comes in a traditional box – a departure from previous offerings, which were packaged into a reusable velvet vanity case. The black design with gold printing is recognizably Bella Freud, with her signature typography (“relax”, “sulky”, “relax”) and playful star illustrations.

Packaging aside, there’s a lot to be excited about. The retailer says the products span restorative hair treatments, soothing skincare (think Estée Lauder’s advanced night repair serum), party-season make-up and fragrance.

Zooming in on the silhouette, I’ve spotted Colour Wow’s dream cocktail carb volumiser (£25, Colorwowhair.com), Cowshed’s relax bath and shower gel (£22, Marksandspencer.com), This Works deep sleep body cocoon (£25, Johnlewis.com), Percy & Reed’s hair primer (£23, Marksandspencer.com) and Floral Streets sweet almond blossom (£29, Marksandspencer.com).

So, can the 2025 M&S beauty advent calendar top last year's? Watch this space as more details are revealed.

