Cards at the ready, Black Friday is fast approaching – and Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale is always a standout.

Following the shopping frenzy of Black Friday, the discounts move exclusively online during Cyber Monday (as the name suggests), with a heavier focus on tech, gadgets and home appliances.

With Amazon being an online-only retailer anyway, precedent shows the deals get bigger and better during the final day of the sale.

As well as big-ticket products from Shark, Samsung and Ninja, you can also enjoy hefty discounts on Amazon’s own-brand tech, such as Kindles, Echo dot smart speakers, Fire stick devices and Ring doorbells.

Your one-stop-shop for ticking gifts off your list ahead of Christmas, Amazon is known for its stellar lightning deals during the final day of the sale. From confirmed dates to predicted deals, here’s your cheat sheet for Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale 2023.

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

With Black Friday historically taking place the day after Thanksgiving, we can expect the shopping bonanza to land on Friday 24 November with deals dropping throughout the weekend. This means Cyber Monday – the final day of the sale – will fall on Monday 27 November 2023.

When will Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale start in 2023?

Following hot on the heels of Black Friday on Friday 24 November, Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale will kick off on 27 November with lightening deals dropping throughout the day.

What were the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals from last year?

Last year, you could get Amazon’s Echo dot 5th generation speaker for just £26.99 (£34.99, Amazon.co.uk), 30 per cent off a Fire TV stick 4K (£64.99, Amazon.co.uk) and £50 off the Echo studio (£219.99, Amazon.co.uk).

(Amazon)

There was also nearly 30 per cent off the Kindle paperwhite (£149.99, Amazon.co.uk) and a huge £68 off Amazon’s Fire HD 8 kids’ tablet (£149.99, Amazon.co.uk).

(Hotel Chocolat)

As well as stellar savings on Amazon’s own devices, you could score £20 off Hotel Chocolat’s velvetiser (£109.99, Amazon.co.uk), £20 off Instant Pot’s seven-in-one smart cooker (£89.99, Amazon.co.uk) and 20 per cent off Tonies’ toniebox starter set (£79.95, Amazon.co.uk).

What deals can we expect from the Amazon Cyber Monday sale in 2023?

If previous years are anything to go by, we can expect up to 50 per cent off Amazon’s own coveted devices, from Kindle e-readers to Echo Dot speakers and Fire TV sticks, as well as sizeable savings on home appliance brands like Ninja, Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Swan.

We can also look forward to discounts across the retailer’s beauty offerings, from CeraVe and Rimmel, Elemis and Olaplex. There’s set to be savings across tech too, with heavyweights Apple and Samsung traditionally included in the sale.

Are there any Amazon deals available now?

Amazon Echo dot (2022): Was £54.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The latest, fifth-generation Echo dot has the same design as its predecessor, but with improved audio quality and deeper bass from its single, 1.73in speaker.

In our review of the nifty device, our tester said: “The fifth-generation smart speaker has even better sound than all the Echo dots that have come before it (a mean feat, given how hard it is to eek good sound out of a small device).”

Buy now

(Amazon)

You can save more than 50 per cent on an extra-large air fryer with Amazon’s current deal. Featuring a non-stick coated fry basket and crisping plate, this air fryer enables you to fry, bake, grill, dehydrate, reheat and much more. With 10 pre-set programs and a digital touch display, there’s even a shake reminder feature, where a beeping noise sounds halfway through a cycle for foods that need turning or shaking midway.

Buy now

Oral-B smart 6 electric toothbrush: Was £219.99, now £79.01, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This squeaky clean saving on Oral-B’s toothbrush sees a massive 54 per cent saving on the smart 6 model. This kit comes with three toothbrush heads and a travel case, as well as a battery and charging dock. Oral-B says the battery lasts about two weeks on a charge, and features include five different brushing modes, Bluetooth connectivity for hooking up to the Oral-B smartphone app, pressure control and a timer.

Buy now

