There was a time when a new computer from Apple was a once-in-a-generation event. These days, updates to the brand’s iPhone and MacBook devices come around every year, and now technology moves so fast that many of the core components of its most famous products are upgraded regularly.

If your laptop is getting a bit long in the tooth, Cyber Monday could be the perfect opportunity to invest in the dream setup you’ve always wanted.

As we’ve said in our guide to the best laptop deals for Cyber Monday, Apple doesn’t really advertise its involvement in the annual event, although it is handing out gift cards when you make purchases during the sales period. But if you’re after significant savings, there are third-party retailers offering reductions on MacBooks. Not sure exactly what model to plump for? Check out our 2021 MacBook buying guide before you buy.

Apple’s MacBooks come in four different varieties – the smallest and cheapest is the MacBook air (was £999, now £899, Very.co.uk) and then there’s the MacBook pro, which you can get in either 13in, 14in or 16in flavours.

New to MacBooks in the past couple of years is the much-admired M1 chip, Apple’s first-ever processor built entirely in-house and one that delivers superfast performance, speedy multitasking and excellent battery life. Yes, it is expensive, but for professionals on the go, it’s among the best out there and the 2021 model was described as “miles ahead of the competition” in our latest Apple MacBook pro review.

We’ve found the 2020 version of the Macbook at a brilliant price this Cyber Monday with Very offering £140 off. Read on for everything you need to know.

Apple MacBook pro, M1, 2020, 13in: Was £1,299, now £1,159, Very.co.uk

Although the 2021 MacBook pro models feature larger screens, a better battery life and improved all-around performance, that doesn’t mean last year’s model is any slouch.

The best deal we’ve found so far is this offering from Very on the brand’s 8GB model, where you can save yourself an impressive £140. The laptop featured in our round-up of the best laptops for high-end performance, with our tester saying that “unlike the air, there is a fan in this model which means the fast performance can continue for even longer,” adding that the “pro includes a slightly more powerful graphics chip”.

One thing to bear in mind when it comes to the 2020 version of Apple’s MacBook pro is that it still features the little touchbar at the top of the screen. It adds a large degree of functionality to the keyboard, but it does split opinion and Apple have phased this out on the 2021 model.

If you’re looking for something a little more portable, without the need for the extra graphical power provided by the pro version, then there’s also £140 to be saved on the 2020 13in MacBook air (was £999, now £899, Very.co.uk).

