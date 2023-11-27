Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Charlotte Tilbury products are at the top of most people’s wish lists year-round – including my own. The brand is known for its glowy make-up and hard-working skincare products, but they don’t come cheap, making the Cyber Monday sale the perfect time to stock up.

Whether you’re after a new foundation, need to replenish your Hollywood flawless filter or are keen to try the brand’s bestselling magic cream, don’t miss Cult Beauty’s Cyber Monday sale. The online beauty retailer has reduced the price of the best Charlotte Tilbury products, making it the perfect day to treat yourself.

Owing to the fact today is the final day of the shopping bonanza, I’d recommend being speedy about your purchases. I’ve already added the airbrush flawless foundation and a setting spray to my basket. But if you’re looking for advice on what to buy, keep reading, as I’ve rounded up the best deals to shop now.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood flawless filter: Was £39, now £33.15, Cultbeauty.co.uk

(Charlotte Tilbury)

This product needs little introduction. Renowned for imparting a serious glow, it’s a multi-purpose “complexion booster” – it can be used under make-up, over your finished look, or even on its own for the perfect “no-make-up” look. It helps to brighten the skin and I love wearing it on its own with a little concealer over the top. If you’re yet to use this, let me tell you, it’ll become your new go-to.

Buy now

Charlotte Tilbury airbrush flawless setting spray: Was £30, now £22.50, Cultbeauty.co.uk

(Charlotte Tilbury)

Until I discovered this product, I wasn’t mad about setting sprays, and didn’t really understand what all the fuss was about. But Charlotte Tilbury, of course, nails it once again. You apply this one before and after make-up, and it keeps the skin looking as though you’ve just applied your look. The spray dries quickly yet still feels hydrating and leaves a dewy, glowy finish.

Buy now

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s beautiful skin foundation: Was £39, now £33.15, Cultbeauty.co.uk

(Charlotte Tilbury)

This foundation has been on my wish list for some time – thankfully, I waited until the Black Friday shopping bonanza to restock, as it’s now been reduced. If you’re after a medium-coverage foundation that looks natural, I’d recommend you give this one a try. The buildable formula leaves the skin looking radiant, and almost like you’re not wearing foundation at all.

Buy now

Charlotte Tilbury magic cream: Was £52, now £39, Cultbeauty.co.uk

(Charlotte Tilbury )

It’s easy to see why this is one of Charlotte Tilbury’s bestsellers. The formula is packed full of skincare saviours, including hyaluronic acid and vitamins C and E, which leave the skin feeling supple and hydrated. I find it to be a great base for make-up, too.

Buy now

Charlotte Tilbury beauty light wand: Was £30, now £25.50, Cultbeauty.co.uk

(Charlotte Tilbury)

Owing to reaching peak TikTok fame, Charlotte Tilbury has struggled to keep this highlighter in stock. But now it’s firmly back on the shelves – and Cult Beauty has reduced it for Cyber Monday. It imparts a lovely champagne-like glow and reflects the light nicely. As you’d expect, it’s easy to apply and sits nicely on top of make-up.

Buy now

