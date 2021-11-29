November is almost over, which means the Black Friday shopping extravaganza weekend has almost come to an end. But, as you surely know by now, Cyber Monday is here, bringing with it just as good – if not even better – bargains on everything from tech to fashion, toys, home appliances and more.

Following in the footsteps of 2020’s event, some of our favourite sports and fitness brands such as Reebok, Under Armour and ellesse dropped early Black Friday deals weeks ago. But, if you needed a bit of extra time to really deliberate on what you’re after then fear not.

This year’s Cyber Monday offering is one of the best we’ve seen so far, and IndyBest is on hand throughout to curate a selection of the best savings and deals across the day – from trainers and running gear to gym equipment and fitness trackers.

Whether you’re just getting into cycling, training for a marathon, looking to kit out your home gym or want to build your winter workout wardrobe, you’re in the right place to bag a bargain.

Fitbit versa 2 with Amazon Alexa: Was £159, now £99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

A cult favourite among gym-goers, runners, and cyclists, Fitbit is a go-to brand for fitness trackers, and Currys is currently offering a saving of £60 on the versa 2 device. When our writer reviewed the wearable for our round-up of the best fitness trackers, they praised it as a great alternative to the Apple Watch if you don’t have an iPhone. “It works similarly to the Fitbit charge 3, including a similar range of workouts, but has a large, colour screen,” they said, adding that the “sleep tracking is more detailed, recognising REM sleep as well as light and deep.”

Gymshark energy seamless cropped leggings: Was £40, now £24, Gymshark.com

(Gymshark)

Available in an oh-so-luxe brown, eye-popping blue and simple yet stylish black, you can now shimmy into this cropped pair from Gymshark for nearly half price. In or out of the gym, a great pair of leggings can offer oodles of confidence, and from their ribbed waistband to their high-waist fit, this curve-hugging pair is crafted to do just that. Sitting pretty on the waist, you can just about peep the mesh patterns, creating a subtle contoured effect, with eyelet details adding a touch of personality to your look. We’ll take two.

Hydrow rower: Was £2,295, now £1,795, Hydrow.co.uk

(Hydrow)

Touted by none other than Oprah herself, this slimline rower offers live training sessions and classes to transport you out onto the water – and with a saving of £500 to be had right now, there’s no better time to buy. When our writer reviewed the Hydro rower, they were impressed with the streaming content and “realistic action”, noting that “the rowing action is very smooth, and the webbed strap and foam handle contribute to the comfort factor, which means that you can just concentrate on what’s going on via the touchscreen and your own technique”.

Sweaty Betty Betty ski base layer top: Was £75, now £56.25, Sweatybetty.com

(Sweaty Betty)

A seriously fun look from Sweaty Betty, this retro take on skiing gear just oozes cool. Not one to compromise comfort for style of course, the slim-fit and high neck style is made from sweat-wicking fabric, said to offer optimum comfort without any chafing. Luckily for us, Sweaty Betty is now offering a discount of 25 per cent across the whole site when you use the code “CHEERS”, so snap these up while you can.

Nike react live: Was £100, now £65, Jdsports.co.uk

(JD Sports )

Nailing the futuristic aesthetic, these monochrome kicks are now on sale at JD Sports with 35 per cent off. Sporting contemporary crisscross laces and a rippled design across the soles, they’ve certainly got plenty of style points. And though we haven’t tested these particular sneakers, our edit of the best running shoes for women featured a very similar pair, which are tester called “an all-rounder for putting in the miles, rather than speedwork”.

Yogi Bare lunar paws: Was £74.95, now £44.97, Yogi-bare.co.uk

(Yogi Bare)

Made from sustainable and biodegradable rubber, this mat really impressed us – in fact, it was crowned best buy in our best yoga mats review. Etched with beautiful lunar markings, the mat didn’t slip once during testing, and our reviewer appreciated the extra padding which came in handy during longer sessions. They said: “It offered almost everything the other mats did, with no squeak, stretch or curly edges, making it the ideal investment if you’re a committed yogi.” If that isn’t enough to sway you, all of the brand’s packaging is recyclable, and your purchase will even go towards supporting the marine conservation society Sea Shepherd. Note that this discount is applied when the mat reaches your basket.

Puma ultra 1.3 MG men’s football boots: Was £180, now £99, Puma.com

(Puma)

Puma’s Cyber Monday deals give you discounts on almost everything when you use the code "BLACKFRIDAY". Included in the sales are these gloriously garish football boots, which featured in our best men’s football boots edit. Impressed by how lightweight they were, our tester was also pleased with the comfortable fit. They said: “There’s a sticky nature to the exterior fabric that helps with close control and accurate passing. While the lightness of the boot (even as far as transparent panels in the side) doesn’t provide a huge amount of protection from a tackle, the bounce you enjoy from the tech inside the boot means you should’ve jumped over the defender’s foot with ease, anyway."

Reebok GX50 cross trainer: Was £600, now £399.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Save £287 on the GX50 trainer right now and transform your home workouts. There are 20 fitness programmes to choose between: everything from gentle exercise to a challenging mountain climb. The machine itself should also be light enough to move around the house and comes with two years’ parts and labour warranty.

MyProtein protein flapjack: Was £18.99, now £8.54, Myprotein.com

(MyProtein)

“This flapjack bar is very moreish – it tastes great, the texture is buttery soft and, with 20g of protein, it’s got a lot more protein than many other bars out there,” said our reviewer when testing these oaty treats in our best protein bars review. Crammed with muscle-building protein and plenty of carbs, MyProtein says these tasty treats are perfect for building and maintaining muscle post-workout, and with 55 per cent off right now when you use the code “BLACK” at the checkout, gym bunnies won’t want to miss out.

Whistles studio stretch leggings: Was £55, now £39, Whistles.com

(Whistles)

These khaki stretch leggings will take you from Pilates to brunch and are even snug enough to pop on just to mooch around indoors. With a high waistband and stretch panels running up each side, they allow for ease of movement, while the fabric gently contours the body for a flattering fit. Perfect to wear with white trainers or flat boots, they’ll see you through winter and beyond.

Under Armour women’s armour mid heathered sports bra: Was £23, now £13.80, Underarmour.co.uk

(Under Armour )

Promising that all-important breathability and comfort, this pullover number from Under Armour is now just £13.80 – that’s a very handsome 40 per cent off. Best suited to A- to C-size cups, the compression fabric promises to deliver support where you need it most. Throw it on before medium-intensity workouts – think cycling or weight training – and it’s said to wick away sweat while offering four-way stretch for easy movement. In a simple, neutral grey, we can easily see this becoming a gymwear staple.

Adidas Arsenal FC 2021/22 home shirt: Was £65, now £45, Jdsports.co.uk

(JD Sports)

JD Sports has kicked off its Cyber Monday sale with a whole host of cracking deals. Arsenal fans can now get kitted out for match day with this standard fit men’s 2021/22 home shirt from Adidas for just £45. Sweat-wicking “aeroready” poly fabric claims to keep you cool during the game, while the Gunners crest is given pride of place across the chest. Usually £65, this is a real steal.

Champion 2-in-1 training leggings: Was £40, now £28, Championstore.com

(Champion)

There’s currently a whole host of fantastic deals at Champion across its sports and streetwear lines, but this 2-in-1 shorts/leggings combo caught our eye. With winter well and truly in session, running shorts may no longer cut it, so these stretch mesh leggings, with their ergonomic cut and quick-drying fabric, could be just cold-weather update your workout collection needs. Now with 30 per cent off, we’d suggest you get your skates (or running shoes) on.

New Balance XC seven v3: Was £75, now £37.50, Newbalance.co.uk

(New Balance)

Looking fierce in a shock of cobalt blue and green, these unisex runners are now half price courtesy of New Balance. They may be spikeless, but the brand assures us the lugged rubber outsole provides plenty of traction. Even if you are new to the cross country game, these are said to offer a secure fit and feature lightweight cushioning through the midsole, so they might just be the perfect pair for you. With a 50 per cent discount, now’s the time to upgrade your cross country kicks.

Craghoppers kiwi winter lined trousers, dark navy: Was £70, now £41.65, Craghoppers.com

(Craghoppers)

With winter in full swing, and Craghopper gracing us with its Cyber Monday sales across outdoor gear, now’s the time to invest in a few snuggly staples. With 30 per cent off right now (and another 15 per cent off with the code “15EXTRA”), you’ll want these fleecy, quick-drying trail trousers around on frosty mornings. Featuring UPF 40+ sun protection and an insect bite-proof outer too, they get extra kudos for sustainability, with 28 recycled bottles going into each pair.

Lululemon ebb to train bra, rainforest green/green twill: Was £48, now £24, Lululemon.co.uk

(Lululemon)

Designed for medium intensity workouts, Lululemon – which has now blessed us with its Cyber Monday deals – assures us that this sporty number offers plenty of coverage and security while you train. With plenty of stretch, and in an understated deep rainforest green, the lightweight and seamless design is said to reduce any uncomfortable chafing, too. It’s currently half price and sizes are selling out fast, so we recommend snapping it up sharpish.

Fossil men’s GEN 5 + 5E touchscreen smartwatch: Was £199, now £101.63, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Outdoorsy folk on the hunt for a new smartwatch, Amazon has slashed the price of this touchscreen wrist candy from Fossil by 49 per cent. Waterproof and fast charging, it’s packed with handy features including automatic activity tracking and the ability to receive calls and texts. While we haven’t reviewed this exact smartwatch, a model landed a spot in our edit of the best smartwatches for outdoor sports. Our tester enjoyed the wide screen and easy navigation, and added that it a “doddle to skip between modes and see your stats.”

Adidas don’t rest alphaskin bra: Was £22.95, now £14.92, Adidas.co.uk

(Adidas)

Adidas’s Cyber Monday deals have officially landed, awarding shoppers with an Adidas membership up to 50 per cent off across its sportswear, footwear and fitness accessories – but don’t worry if you didn’t get the memo, as there’s still time to sign up for countless exclusive deals. Case in point is this sleek, compression-fit sports bra for just £14.92, which is made using moisture-absorbing materials to keep you feeling fresh, and recycled polyester, meaning a more sustainable workout.

Castore women’s maroon active longline bra: Was £50, now £25, Castore.com

(Castore)

Usually £50, this luxe-looking, deep maroon piece is now just half price. From Manchester-based sports and athletic clothing brand Castore, the breathable and high-stretch design is touted for being quick drying – keeping you comfortable while you work out – while offering moderate support and removable cups. For £25, you can’t go wrong.

Reebok lux high-rise perform leggings: Was £50, now £25, Reebok.co.uk

(Reebok)

Whether you’re off to a spin class or are power-walking straight into the weekend, a supportive pair of leggings is the athleisure staple. With their high rise, curve-hugging waist, this pair is made of compression fabric – which is said to offer a supportive feel – and, because of the stylish mesh panelling and sweat-wicking properties, they will keep you cool and comfortable even during high-intensity workouts. If that wasn’t enough to sway you, Reebok has slashed the price by 50 per cent.

Grenade carb killa protein bars, pack of 12: Was £30.99, now £18, Grenade.com

(Grenade)

Low in sugar and carbs but, of course, high in protein, these snack bars are heavyweights. Crowned best buy in our best protein bar review, our tester was impressed by the caramel flavour considering the low sugar content. They said: “Perfect before a spin class or post-strength workout to aid your muscle recovery (or even just with a cup of coffee), this delicious, triple-layered, chocolate-encased bar – with salted caramel and soft nougat filling – is packed with 20g protein and just 1.4g sugar (so it’s an ideal swap for a regular chocolate bar).” Munch your way through a 12 pack now for just £18.

Garmin forerunner 645 music GPS running watch: Was £349.99, now £179.99, Very.co.uk

(Garmin)

Perfect for runners who prefer to leave their phone and wallet at home, the Garmin forerunner 645 has storage for 500 songs, Bluetooth connectivity and contactless payment built in, freeing up your pockets while you exercise. The usual health sensors track everything from heart rate and cadence, while GPS tracks your location and pace. While this particular model didn’t make it into our list of the best running watches, two similar Garmin forerunners did.

Reebok essentials grip bag: Was £27.95, now £13.98, Reebok.co.uk

(Reebok)

If your trusty gym bag – or tote-turned-gym bag – is on its last legs, look no further than this model from Reebok. Boasting 33l of storage space, organised exercisers will love the array of pockets, including front, back and breathable mesh options. The adjustable strap and carry handles are designed to make it easy to sling over your shoulder or grab and go if you’re in a rush – also great for the not-so-organised gym-goers among us. Now half price, it’s the time to buy.

Peloton bike plus: Was £2,295, now £1,995, Onepeloton.co.uk

(Peloton)

When it comes to Peloton, stellar deals are hard to come by – but the price of the brand’s bike+ has now been slashed by £300. Featuring in our review of the best exercise bikes, our tester appreciated its large screen size, “so you can feel more involved in whatever class you’ve decided on”, while the boosted surround sound offered “ear munching volume and clarity”. They also loved the exercise classes, which are “high in quality and intensity”, and the upbeat instructors provide “the perfect amount of motivation needed”.

Reebok speed breeze 2.0 shoes: Was £44.95, now £22.48, Reebok.co.uk

(Reebok)

Comfortable, durable and cushioned kicks are a must if you’re looking to beat that PB – and it can’t hurt if they look the part, too. Ticking all the boxes, these sleek, lightweight runners from Reebok are said to keep sweat at bay while you turn up the heat, all thanks to their breathable mesh upper. The rubber heel pads are designed to stand the test of time, too, plus they have a plush feel and cushioning underfoot. They’re now up for grabs for almost than half price.

What is Cyber Monday?

The Monday following Black Friday has come to be known as Cyber Monday, and it is the last day of the sales. It’s named as such because pre-Christmas online shopping normally peaks on this day.

Some retailers continue to slash prices throughout the Monday, so it’s the perfect opportunity to bag a bargain if you missed out on anything over the weekend. It’s also the last mass sale event until January.

