Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The final day of the Black Friday weekend has landed, and Cyber Monday is here. With thousands of products slashed in price across a whole range of categories, including tech, beauty, kids’ toys and home appliances, it’s the perfect time to save. DIY enthusiasts will love to learn that there are plenty of Cyber Monday power tool deals up for grabs too.

The shopping event serves as the perfect opportunity for you to expand your tool kit. Popular DIY stores, including Screwfix, B&Q and Toolstation have all jumped on the bargain bandwagon by slashing the price of Bosch, Milwaukee and DeWalt drills, hand sanders, and pressure washers.

Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals as they drop

With so much on offer, our team of dedicated deal hunters are on hand to help you find the very best discounts on the tools that will make your next DIY job a whole lot easier. Keep scrolling for all of the best Cyber Monday power tool deals.

Read more: The best beginner protein powder to buy this Cyber Monday

Best Cyber Monday power tool deals

Bosch cordless combi drill: Was £106, now £56.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Bosch)

Save 46 per cent on this Bosch cordless combi drill that can be used on a variety of different materials, including wood and metal, as well as impact drilling in masonry. The tool features 20 torque settings and comes with two batteries, meaning you won’t run out of charge before getting the job done.

Buy now

Milwaukee naked compact hackzall: Was £159, now £77.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Milwaukee)

This compact saw measures just 280 mm in length, making it ideal for working within confined spaces. Despite its small size, it’s built with a high performance motor and also comes with an LED light, which is ideal for illuminating low lit working conditions.

Buy now

DeWalt cordless impact driver: Was £109.99, now £49.99, Screwfix.com

(Screwfix)

Screwfix has kicked off its Black Friday sale with some mega savings for your power-tool arsenal. You can save more than 50 per cent on this DeWalt cordless impact driver, which is touted as having an improved run time and extra durability. An aluminium front allows for greater heat dispersion, while an LED light helps with precision.

Buy now

Yard Force 40V cordless leaf blower: Was £219.99, now £149.99, Diy.com

(B&Q)

If your garden is prone to getting covered in fallen leaves and debris at this time of year, you’ll want to snap up this impressive deal on a cordless leaf blower. Right now, you can save £70 on the garden gadget, which is equipped with a powerful brushless motor, charger and highly efficient battery, which charges in 60 minutes.

Buy now

Bosch Professional angle grinder: Was £88.44, now £61.15, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With 32 per cent off, this angle grinder is worth snapping up if you need a tool that can take on tough jobs such as cutting through metal or tiles. Designed to be compact, the angle grinder has a 720W motor for a strong performance, and a small grip circumference, to make handling it comfortable. It also has an anti-rotation protective guard and a clever safety switch that ensures the tool is turned on in a controlled way.

Buy now

Flymo easilife go 500 robotic lawnmower: Was £695, now £460, Argos.co.uk

(Flymo)

If the idea of mowing your grass fills you with dread, consider investing in a robotic lawnmower, which does all the hard work for you. This one from Flymo currently has a saving of £235 and is said to give you a tidy lawn with zero effort. Designed for gardens up to 500sq m, it is described as “ultra quiet”, and automatically adapts its cutting schedule based on weather and grass-growth conditions, to prevent damage to your lawn.

Buy now

Karcher cordless window condensation vacuum: Was £74.99, now £54.99, Screwfix.com

(Karcher)

Do your windows get covered in condensation at this time of year? Then let us introduce you to a 26 per cent discount on a tool you never knew you needed. This cordless vacuum sucks up moisture from windows, leaving a streak-free finish and stopping water from dripping down and causing damage to the frame. The vacuum comes with a 20ml bottle of window cleaning concentrate and a microfibre cloth, while the battery life is a claimed 35 minutes per charge.

Buy now

VonHaus E-series cordless sander: Was £39.99, now £19.99, Vonhaus.com

(VonHaus)

This VonHaus model landed a spot in our review of the best cordless sanders, with our tester noting they’d used it “for a variety of DIY and hobby projects, and have been consistently impressed with the smooth finish it achieves.” They added the tool is a great option for inexperienced DIYers, as it’s “easy to control”. While it’s already great value at £39.99, it’s now an even better buy, as it’s been reduced to less than £20.

Buy now

Titan 140-bar electric pressure washer: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Screwfix.com

(Titan)

Screwfix has 30 per cent off this Titan pressure washer for Black Friday. It’s rated at 140 bar of pressure, making it suitable for cleaning cars, machinery, boats and masonry, the retailer says. The pressure washer has a maximum flow rate of 440l per hour and comes with a 6m hose, plus a range of interchangeable nozzles, and a water-inlet filter.

Buy now

DeWalt cordless combi drill: Was £249.99, now £149.99, Screwfix.com

(Screwfix)

Snap up this combi drill while it has an impressive £100 off. Designed with a brushless motor and XR technology, the drill has plenty of nifty features, including a 13mm metal chuck, spindle lock and LED light to help illuminate your workspace. It comes with two Li-ion batteries that have a 75-minute charge time as well as two-speed settings.

Buy now

Kärcher K4 power control pressure washer: Was £209.99, now £177, Halfords.com

(Homebase)

Kärcher is an IndyBest-trusted brand, with two of its other models making it into our best pressure washers round-up. Now, at Halfords, you can get over £30 off this K4 design. Complete with LED pressure display, dirt blaster lances and adjustable tool head accessories, it’s tough enough for your grimy patio and gentle enough for your car’s paintwork.

Buy now

Paslode IM350 + lithium 7.2v gas first fix framing nail gun with battery, charger and case: Was £499.99, now £384.99, Its.co.uk

(Its)

With a welcome £115 off, this tool promises to deliver serious power. While we’re yet to test it, we appreciate the attention to safety, as the gun comes with safety glasses, and a last-nail-lockout system as part of this bundle. The tool itself features a non-slip, soft-grip handle, too, making it a great choice for carpenters or joiners.

Buy now

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday takes place each year on the Monday following the US holiday of Thanksgiving, during the final weekend of November. This year, the shopping event will kickstart on Monday 27 November, lasting just 24 hours. It follows Black Friday, which lands on Friday 24 November and will see deals dropping across the weekend.

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts and more offers, try the links below:

Find out everything you need to know about Cyber Monday 2023, with our cheat sheet