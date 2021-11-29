Cyber Monday is here, marking the end of Black Friday – the biggest shopping event of the year. So far we’ve seen prices slashed across tech, home appliances, TVs, laptops, fashion and much more. And, as always, plenty of major retailers have taken part, from John Lewis & Partners and Amazon to Very and Argos.

This year, Boots was the first major retailer to kick off its Black Friday event – from 1 November online. In all, Black Friday at Boots saw prices cut on more than 14,000 products, across more categories than ever before.

Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals to shop now

Some of the best electrical and beauty discounts we saw throughout Black Friday have been at Boots. Including up to 65 per cent off toothbrushes, make-up, beauty tools, skincare and more, as well as reductions on big-ticket brands including Fenty Beauty, Oral-B, No7 and Benefit.

Now the Black Friday weekend is coming to an end, we’re here to bring you the best final price drops from Boots and listing them below.

Read more:

The best Boots Cyber Monday 2021 deals to shop now

Marc Jacobs daisy dream forever eau de parfum, 50ml: Was £69, now £34.50, Boots.co.uk

(Boots)

A deeper, more intriguing version of Marc Jacobs’s original daisy perfume, it dials up its signature notes of blackberry, blue wisteria and white woods. The result is a mellow, floral bouquet – with rich velvety undertones, while retaining all the cheeky charm of the original. With enough clout to cut through the colder weather, it’s the perfect perfume to add a dash of glamour and will see you through the party season and beyond.

Buy now

Fenty Beauty gloss bomb universal lip luminizer bundle: Was £51, now £35, Boots.com

(Fenty Beauty)

RiRi’s cosmetics brand is one of our favourites here at IndyBest, from bronzers to skin tints. And just in time for those wanting to lacquer up their smackers this party season, Boots has taken £16 off this bundle of gloss bomb lip luminzers, which we rated “universally flattering” in our round-up of the best lip glosses for the perfect pout. “Scented with an addictive peach-vanilla fragrance, this would be a staple even if it didn’t look amazing,” said our reviewer. “But thankfully, it does.”

Buy now

Emporio Armani she eau de parfum 50ml: Was £59.50, now £24.50, Boots.com

(Boots)

Save £35 on this classic Emporio Armani perfume, which is now reduced by more than 50 per cent. Presented in a gold-coloured bottle, the designer fragrance blend includes notes of heliotrope accord, white musk and pear. You can even snap up the his and hersmatching scent pair, as Emporio Armani he eau de toilette is also currently cut from £56 to £23.50 (Boots.com). Talk about a beauty bargain.

Buy now

Eylure luxe cashmere lashes no.8: Was £20, now £10, Boots.com

(Boots)

There’s no better time to get your flutter on than the festive season, and these luscious lashes are the perfect way to do it. Crafted with over 1,000 mink-effect, cruelty-free fibres, Eylure claims these will last you 15 wears (provided you take good care of them). This segmented style is perfect for giving off a 1960s-inspired “baby doll” vibe, plus Eylure lashes are known for being super lightweight, so you won’t feel them dragging on your natural ones.

Buy now

No7 perfect party collection bundle: Was £210.25, now £80, Boots.co.uk

(Boots)

Get prepped for party season with this 15-piece product bundle which is reduced by more than £130. The full-size products span across makeup and skincare must-haves, including the full 360 mascara (£14.95, Boots.com), airbrush away primer (£16.95, Boots.com), trio eyeshadow palette in sunset (£9.95, Boots.com) and radiance+ vitamin C daily brightening moisturiser (£14.95, Boots.com). At such an incredible price, this is well worth snapping up while it’s still in stock.

Buy now

Estée Lauder advanced night repair serum synchronized multi-recovery complex: Was £82, now £65.60, Boots.com

(IndyBest)

Now is a good time to stock up on the UK’s bestselling serum. It is such a firm favourite at IndyBest, we devoted a full article to investigating the formula. Our tester simply loved it, saying: “After a few days’ use, our skin was noticeably brighter, less red and more even in tone, and better held moisture throughout the day. In short, it looks like you’ve had a really good night’s sleep, even when you haven’t.”

Buy now

Braun silk-expert pro 5 PL5124 latest generation IPL permanent visible hair removal: Was £600, now £249.99, Boots.com

(Boots)

If you’re looking to make the leap from regular hair removal to laser treatment, this clever device from Braun is apparently the brand’s fastest and most effective yet, claiming a visible reduction in the treated area for up to six months. Home laser devices have skyrocketed since lockdown and its easy to see why – less hassle of regular clinic appointments, and you can treat your desired areas more frequently and effectively. This model is smaller and lighter than Braun’s previous offerings, and features IPL technology credited as ‘skin safe’ by the Skin Health Alliance, plus it continuously adapts to skin tones to ensure those follicles are getting adequately zapped. It also has a precision head for tricky areas like the bikini line, upper lip and underarms.

Braun states that this device can treat lower legs in five minutes flat, which is pretty impressive. What’s more it comes with a Gillette Venus razor so you can shave and prep the area you’re about to treat. And with a whopping 50 per cent saving of over £300 there’s never been a better time to snap up one of these gadgets.

Buy now

Fitbit sense lunar white: Was £279.99, now £189.99, Boots.com

(IndyBest)

Save £90 on this Fitbit sense lunar white, complete with high and low heart rate notifications, personalised health and guidance, EDA scan that detects electrodermal activity to stress and an impressive battery life that lasts 6+ days. In our full review our tester raved about the health device saying: “The Fitbit Sense offers such in-depth monitoring and advanced personal support that it’s worth the extra money.”

Buy now

Pixi brighter days ahead!: Was £68, now £34, Boots.com

(Boots)

Pixi, with its cute packaging, gorgeous-smelling products and high-quality ingredients, has long been a staple in the beauty world. This brighter days ahead set includes a vitamin C tonic, vitamin C wake up mist, vitamin C sheet masks, and vitamin C lotion. We know Pixi has got it down to a T when it comes to getting that glow on, so it’s no wonder that we featured its glow tonic in our round-up of the best exfoliating toners with our reviewer saying it left skin “brighter, nourished and, yes, glowing.”

Buy now

Oral-B pro 3 3000 black electric crossaction ultrathin toothbrush: Was £90, now £40, Boots.com

(Boots)

Save a whopping £50 on this electric toothbrush from the pros at Oral-B. If the money you’ll save isn’t enough to convince you, it also has a number of impressive features, including pressure control that visibly alerts you if you brush too hard, three brushing modes – daily clean, whitening and sensitive – and a battery that lasts more than two weeks with just one charge.

Buy now

CeraVe moisturising cream, 454g: Was £16, now £12, Boots.com

(Boots)

Since it arrived on UK shores, CeraVe has earned itself cult status among skincare fans, and now you can save 25 per cent on its moisturising cream. Featuring in our round-up of the best CeraVe products, our reviewer said: “This is your classic body cream, rich and thick but doesn’t look or feel greasy. It’s fragrance-free, like all of CeraVe’s products, so does lack a little in luxury, but makes up for it with its fast-acting formula to improve areas of dry skin, especially on legs post-shaving, elbows and knees.” Our reviewer was also happy to report it worked a treat on patches of eczema, too.

Buy now

Philips lumea prestige IPL hair removal device BRI1949/00: Was £449, now £280, Boots.com

(Boots )

If you’re looking to target unwanted body and face hair but you’re tired of shaving, this Philips IPL machine could be up your street. It’s certainly an investment purchase, but the current £169 price reduction makes a big difference. The device has a curved design created for effective use, and includes separate attachments to cover different body areas including the underarm and bikini line. A similar Philips model featured in our best IPL and hair removers review, where our tester said: “you simply glide the device over the skin you want to treat, smoothly and quickly.” Sounds good to us.

Buy now

Harry Potter Hogwarts castle collection: Was £42, now £21, Boots.com

(Boots)

Calling all Potter-heads – this one’s for you! This set contains all you could possibly need for a bit of magical TLC. Inside the Hogwarts castle tin there’s a golden snitch bath fizzer and glow palette, a Harry Potter blender cosmetic brush, Ron Weasley fan cosmetic brush, a Hogwarts candle, velvet eye mask and scrunchie. Start the movie marathon now.

Buy now

Fenty Beauty limited edition gloss and gleam star gift: Was £84, now £37, Boots.com

(Boots)

It’s really rare that you see a beauty set with all full-size items, but this gorgeous Fenty set has everything you could possibly need for your Christmas glam look. Inside there’s a freestyle highlighter duo (was £28, now £22.40, Boots.com), full frontal mascara (£21, Boots.com), flypencil longwear pencil eyeliner (was £18, now £15.30 Harveynichols.com), gloss bomb universal lip luminizer (was £17, now £13.60, Boots.com). At such a good price, you’ll have to snap it up while you can.

Buy now

Bobbi Brown glam packed must-haves star gift set: Was £82, now £35, Boots.com

(Boots)

We love Bobbi Brown here at IndyBest, with the brand featuring in many of our beauty round-ups. This good-value set is a great way to try products without spending lots of money. It includes a mini version of the vitamin-enriched face base, and three full-sized products too, featuring a pot of rouge for lips and cheeks in powder pink, the smokey eye mascara as well as a long-wear cream shadow stick in golden bronze. The shadow stick won itself a place in our round-up of the best eyeshadow sticks for quick and effortless make-up, and the mascara was the “best for staying in place all day” in our review of the best mascaras.

Buy now

Waterpik cordless plus water flosser wp-450uk: Was £55, now £29.99, Boots.com

(Boots)

Water flossers are becoming more and more popular due to their ability to blast away plaque and debris between teeth and under the gums, reaching every nook and cranny, as opposed to floss which, lets face it, can be a little grim. This handy cordless version has two different pressures – one for deep cleaning and one for sensitive teeth – as well as a tongue cleaner to leave your mouth feeling fresh.

Buy now

Estée Lauder treat yourself gift set: Was £90, now £45, Boots.com

(Boots)

The concept of “treating yourself” is epitomised in this gorgeous gift set from Estée Lauder, which now has 50 per cent off. Containing six skincare essentials, you have everything you need to repair and protect after a draining party season. Including the bestselling advanced night repair serum, revitalizing supreme+ creme, new advanced night repair eye concentrate matrix, lip repair potion and more, it’s all topped off with a deluxe travel bag that is perfect for trips away.

Buy now

Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £69.99, now £46.66, Boots.com

(Boots)

The TikTok-famous hair tool, which is essentially a hairbrush and hairdryer in one, has been reduced by £23.33 in Boots’s Black Friday sale. In our review of the Revlon volumiser brush, our tester said the heat and styling were both spot on, adding that it helped to “dry, detangle and style” their locks. Styling hair with ease, they said it is a “worthy investment” that gives you a “salon-worthy blow-dry at an affordable price”.

Buy now

YSL touche éclat illuminating pen: Was £27, now £17, Boots.com

(Boots)

This pen has a beautiful sheer finish and gives you that “lit from within” look – the brand says it’s like “eight hours of sleep in just one click”. This signature YSL product is now only £27, so stock up while you can.

Buy now

Lovehoney ignite 20 function mini wand vibrator: Was £29.99, now £19.99, Boots.com

(Boots)

If you’re toy-curious, Boots’ Black Friday sale is a great opportunity to test the waters with this Lovehoney mini vibrator that’s been reduced by £10. Designed with three different vibration speeds and 17 different patterns, it comes with a lock function, which makes it ideal for travel, as well as a discreet storage bag. It’s also 100 per cent waterproof and can be charged via USB.

Buy now

YSL black opium eau de parfum: Was £80, now £64, Boots.com

(Boots)

The perfect perfume to kick off party season or spoil someone special come Christmas Day, you can now snap this up with a 20 per cent reduction. The coffee note in this adds a caffeine buzz to the dreamy escapism of YSL’s original opium scent, with voluptuous notes of orange blossom and soft musks.

Buy now

Remington the works hair clipper gift pack: Was £49.99, now £19.99, Boots.com

(Boots)

Whether you’ve taken to DIY hairdressing or need a new tool to ensure your beard is always looking its best, consider this clipper gift pack, which is now an incredible 60% off. The set includes everything you need to maintain your appearance, including a hair clipper, battery operated precision trimmer with stubble comb and battery operated rotary nose and ear trimmer. It also has two adjustable combs with 18 length settings and can run for 45 minutes when used cordlessly.

Buy now

Ted Baker bath and body collection gift set: Was £50, now £25, Boots.com

(Boots)

This gorgeous gift set from the much-loved British fashion label contains a whole host of heavenly scented bath and beauty treats, so snap it up now and you can soak away the stresses of the upcoming festive season. It’s bursting with no fewer than 10 beauty goodies, including elf-sized miniatures of its bubble bath, hand cream and body wash, as well as some hydrating sheet masks. You also get a cute pink headband, so you can pop on a face pack without your hair getting messy. Plus, it’s all housed in a snazzy wash bag you can keep and reuse.

Buy now

Oral B iO8 electric toothbrush, violet ametrine with limited edition travel case: Was £450, now £150, Boots.com

(Boots)

A leading brand in dental care, Oral-B does toothbrushes very well, and this iO8 model sounds like an impressive, high-spec option for those who are serious about their gnashers. The toothbrush uses artificial intelligence that helps guide you to any areas you may be missing while brushing, to give you that professional clean feeling. If that's not enough, it has a unique round brush head that delivers gentle micro-vibrations which makes for healthier gums, according to Oral-B. Right now, Boots is offering a range of Oral-B brushes for better than half price, so even if you can’t justify the £150 price tag here, the genius X is down to just £90 (was £300, Boots.com).

Buy now

What is Cyber Monday?

The Monday following Black Friday has come to be known as Cyber Monday and is the last day of the sales. It’s named as such because historically, pre-Christmas online sales peaked on this day.

Now, the day is a sales event in its own right, with retailers continuing to slash prices throughout the Monday. So it’s the perfect opportunity to bag a bargain if you missed out on anything over the weekend. It’s also the last mass sale event until January.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on home appliances, tech, toys and more, try the links below:

Read more on Cyber Monday 2021

The best Cyber Monday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found

Best Cyber Monday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Cyber Monday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Cyber Monday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Cyber Monday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Cyber Monday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Cyber Monday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Cyber Monday clothing deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Cyber Monday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Cyber Monday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Cyber Monday mattress deals – rest easy with big offers on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Cyber Monday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Cyber Monday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Cyber Monday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Cyber Monday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Cyber Monday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Cyber Monday deals – the high street stalwart has great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.