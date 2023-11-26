Cyber Monday 2023: fashion, toys, beauty and more

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cyber Monday 2023 falls on the 27th of November with many retailers extending their Black Friday deals. Cut back on costly Christmas shopping with impressive discounts of up to 60 per cent on toys, clothing, electricals, make-up and much more.

As the festive season approaches, there’s no better time to stock up on gifts. The most iconic shopping event of the year is in full swing, with Cyber Monday closing off the deals. If you’re looking for the best Cyber Monday UK discounts, then look no further. The Independent voucher team has rounded up the best promotions from top brands, including Ray-Ban, Phase Eight, Sweaty Betty, The Entertainer, Boots and ModiBodi. From sunglasses and clothing to hair tools and period pants, you’ll be sure to find an offer to save you money this November.

With so many generous promotions to choose from, Cyber Monday 2023 is shaping up to be one of the biggest yet. Keep scrolling to discover this year’s top deals and save over half-price on your next purchase. You can also find more of this year’s best sales on the dedicated Cyber Monday 2023 page.

Six best Cyber Monday deals in 2023

Ray-Ban - Exclusive code!

The Ray-Ban Cyber Monday sale is in full force offering customers up to 50 per cent off all sunglasses and eyeglasses. In addition, you can save an extra five per cent by using this exclusive Ray-Ban discount code . This limited-time offer applies to all styles, including the iconic Aviator shape and the trending Hexagonal Flat lenses.

Phase Eight

Upgrade your winter wardrobe with Phase Eight’s stunning collection of partywear, coats, jumpers, shoes and accessories. Browse all the latest fashion trends and invest in premium clothing that will last for years to come. Shop the Phase Eight Cyber Monday sale for 20 per cent off everything in your basket.

ModiBodi

If you’re on the hunt for eco-friendly and sustainable hygiene products, ModiBodi has you covered. Say goodbye to tampons and pads with the range of stylish, reusable period underwear, saving you money whilst helping the environment. Order your next set today and save an extra 10 per cent in the ModiBodi Cyber Monday event .

Sweaty Betty

When it comes to premium activewear, Sweaty Betty is unmatched. Loved by fitness enthusiasts and fashion followers, the vibrant designs and seamless fit are ideal for working out and everyday wear. Whether you’re shopping for leggings, jackets or sports bras, you’ll be sure to find the perfect outfit to feel your most confident. Shop the Sweaty Betty Cyber Monday sale for 25 per cent off site-wide, with an additional 50 per cent off hundreds more styles.

Boots

Stock up on all your bathroom essentials for a fraction of the cost at Boots. With thousands of products to choose from, you’ll find everything from make-up and fragrance to baby essentials and pharmaceuticals. Save up to 30 per cent on top brands including Charlotte Tilbury, Philips, Fitbit, Paco Rabanne, No7 and thousands more. Browse the latest Boots Cyber Monday deals today and snap them up whilst you can.

The Entertainer

For parents looking to save on presents, The Entertainer is the place to shop. With up to 60 per cent off selected products, you can tick off your Christmas list in one go. Discounts include trending kids’ products, including LEGO, Gabby’s Dollhouse, Star Wars, Hot Wheels, Disney and hundreds more. Take advantage of The Entertainer Cyber Monday sale to more than half your spending.

