Cyber Monday deals 2021 – live: Today’s post-Black Friday offers from John Lewis, Xbox, LG and more
Whether you’re after a discounted TV or a pair of Dr Martens, follow along the for the top offers
Black Friday – aka the best shopping event of the year – is almost over with the sale concluding today on Cyber Monday, meaning it’s your final chance to bag a bargain. From deals on Dyson airwrap alternatives to the first-ever offer on the 3rd gen Apple AirPods, 2021 has been one of the sale’s biggest years yet.
The last day of the shopping bonanza offers you the chance to snap up a saving on everything from TVs, games consoles and laptops to home appliances, beauty products and mattresses from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, make a dent in your Christmas shopping lists.
In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales bonanza, our team of expert IndyBest deal-hunters are on hand to find you the best offers throughout the sale . We’ve already seen some standout deals but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!
The discounted Nintendo Switch OLED bundle you need
Nintendo Switch OLED bundle with ‘Paper Mario: The Origami King’: Was £347.98, now £319.99, Game.co.uk
While we haven’t found many deals on the standalone Nintendo Switch OLED, this bundle deal from Game is an excellent Cyber Monday buy if you’re looking to bag Nintendo’s newest console. You’re essentially buying the Nintendo Switch OLED at full price, but then getting Paper Mario: The Origami King for a tenner. That’s a £28 saving off the game’s original price, and you get to play it on that lush new vivid 7in screen. “Its colourful display, better build quality and bigger storage makes buying the Nintendo Switch OLED a no-brainer,” our writer said in their review of the console. “New to Nintendo? Buy the Switch OLED console and never look back.”
These may be the last Nintendo deals before Christmas
Cyber Monday 2021 will see the final deals from the Black Friday UK sale on the Nintendo Switch and Switch lite consoles, plus games, bundles and accessories
Cook up a storm and save on the Ninja air fryer
Ninja Foodi 7.5l multi pressure cooker air fryer dehydrator: Was £229.99, now £178.99, Argos.co.uk
Steam, saute, grill, bake – is there anything this nifty appliance can’t do? Landing a spot in our best pressure cookers edit, our tester was wowed by its baking function, and appreciated how easy the pressure cooker was to use, adding: “With an easy turn dial control, LED screen and countdown timer, it was a cinch to produce a melt-in-the-mouth beef casserole in half an hour.” They did note that the price was a little steep, but with £51 off right now, the Argos Cyber Monday sale has seen to that.
Will Zara have a Cyber Monday sale?
Sadly, Zara’s Cyber week sale was a fleeting treat. It offered up to 40 per cent off selected items from Thursday 25 November to Friday 26 November as part of its Black Friday event.
But, it’s not all bad news because you can still bag a bargain on high street fashion brands. Urban Outfitters, for example, has added a further 20 per cent off selected lines with the code FLASH20, including on this House Of Sunny reflections blue peggy cardigan (was £98, now £62.40, Urbanoutfitters.com).
A Cyber Monday laptop deal worth investing in
Laptops are notoriously expensive, which means investing in one during a big sales event is always a good idea. With so many to choose from though, it can be difficult to see the wood between the trees. Our top choice? It’s got to be this one:
Microsoft surface laptop 4, ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 13.5in: Was £899, now £699, Johnlewis.com
The surface laptop 4 is a delight to work on thanks to its stylish design, premium finish and sharp display. The laptop appears in our round-up of the best laptops of 2021, and in our full review our tester was suitably impressed by its performance, describing the device as “as near-to-perfect a Windows experience as you can find”. Right now, the entry-level configuration of this top-rated laptop has £200 off at John Lewis & Partners’s Cyber Monday event.
EE’s Cyber Monday deal on the iPhone 13
EE offers a good variety of deals all year round but especially on Cyber Monday. You can currently get Apple iPhone 13 (Shop.ee.co.uk) on contract for just £51 per month with 40GB of data, as well as, unlimited texts and minutes, which works out to be a saving of more than £140.
If you’re not an Apple user, there’s good news for you too. You can currently save £480 on the Galaxy S21 (was £57 per month, now £37 per month, Shop.ee.co.uk), a phone that our writer noted as being “a solid, highly desirable” handset when they reviewed it.
The only Oculus quest 2 Cyber Monday deal you need to see
Oculus quest 2 virtual reality headset: £299 with £50 voucher, Currys.co.uk
The Oculus quest 2 comes in two flavours. The smaller 128GB model usually retails for £299, whereas the larger 256GB model will set you back around £399. While the prices haven’t been lowered, you can pick up a £50 voucher when buying either version from Currys. The headset’s focus is on accessibility, and it remains the cheapest way for most people to get into virtual reality. It’s lightweight, wire-free and therefore easy to carry around and features a crystal-clear high definition screen. There’s also no need to connect up a console or PC – as long as you’ve got a wireless internet connection and a Facebook account to can log in with, you’re good to go out of the box.
In need of a break? We’ve found the best Cyber Monday holiday deals
If you’ve found 2021 a bit much and are looking to escape to a far-flung destination in 2022, then you’re in luck because we’ve spotted some whopping Cyber Monday deals on Secret Escapes.
Secret Escapes The Residence, Maldives: Was £1,139 a night, now £581, Secretescapes.com
While a bucket-list destination for many, if you’re dreaming of a tranquil break then the Maldives is the answer. The Residence hotel has slashed the price of its nightly rate by nearly half for dates in January and February 2022. You’ll get breakfast and dinner included in the package, and of course, the accommodation looks sublime – we’re talking private decks and freestanding bathtubs, with fabulous views out over the lagoon.
When does Black Friday end? When is Cyber Monday 2021?
Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – was on Friday 26 November, the day after Thanksgiving. Although the sale technically ends at midnight on Black Friday itself, many deals carried on over the course of the weekend into today, which is known as Cyber Monday.
The one-day shopping event was named as such because, historically, online sales peaked on this day, at the start of the Christmas shopping period.
Unlike Black Friday, which sees some retailers launch offers throughout the entire month of November, Cyber Monday lasts for 24 hours only, meaning the sale will come to an end at 11.59pm tonight.
Cyber Monday deals on Xbox and more
Xbox elite wireless controller series 2 with a three-month Xbox Game Pass membership for PC: Was £183.99, now £165.98, Amazon.co.uk
The series two controller is designed with competitive pro-gamers in mind, featuring new adjustable-tension thumbsticks, shorter hair-trigger locks for faster firing speeds and a wrap-around rubberised grip for more comfortable play. With the Xbox Game Pass for PC, you’ll get access to hundreds of free games in the Xbox store, as well as exclusive discounts. With this deal, you’re essentially paying for Microsoft’s official Xbox elite series 2 controller and getting a three-month membership to Xbox Game Pass for PC for just £5 (the membership would usually cost you £24).
Shop these Apple Cyber Monday deals in iPhones, MacBooks and more
While tech juggernaut Apple is known for its blasé attitude to big-ticket sale events – with discounts on the latest iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches nearly impossible to find – that doesn’t mean there isn’t a deal to be had, because a number of Apple’s products are discounted each year via third-party retailers.
So far, we’ve seen reductions from Three, Very, Sky, Currys and Amazon on the iPhone 13, iPhone 12 pro, the iPad mini, MacBooks, Beats headphones and more. To save you scrolling, we’ve rounded up all the best savings below – you can thank us later.
