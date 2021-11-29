Cyber Monday deals 2021 – live: Today’s post-Black Friday offers from John Lewis, Xbox, LG and more
Whether you’re after a discounted TV or a pair of Dr Martens, follow along the for the top offers
Black Friday – aka the best shopping event of the year – is almost over with the sale concluding today on Cyber Monday, meaning it’s your final chance to bag a bargain. From deals on Dyson airwrap alternatives to the first-ever offer on the 3rd gen Apple AirPods, 2021 has been one of the sale’s biggest years yet.
The last day of the shopping bonanza offers you the chance to snap up a saving on everything from TVs, games consoles and laptops to home appliances, beauty products and mattresses from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, make a dent in your Christmas shopping lists.
In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales bonanza, our team of expert IndyBest deal-hunters are on hand to find you the best offers throughout the sale . We’ve already seen some standout deals but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!
The only Oculus quest 2 Cyber Monday deal you need to see
Oculus quest 2 virtual reality headset: £299 with £50 voucher, Currys.co.uk
The Oculus quest 2 comes in two flavours. The smaller 128GB model usually retails for £299, whereas the larger 256GB model will set you back around £399. While the prices haven’t been lowered, you can pick up a £50 voucher when buying either version from Currys. The headset’s focus is on accessibility, and it remains the cheapest way for most people to get into virtual reality. It’s lightweight, wire-free and therefore easy to carry around and features a crystal-clear high definition screen. There’s also no need to connect up a console or PC – as long as you’ve got a wireless internet connection and a Facebook account to can log in with, you’re good to go out of the box.
In need of a break? We’ve found the best Cyber Monday holiday deals
If you’ve found 2021 a bit much and are looking to escape to a far-flung destination in 2022, then you’re in luck because we’ve spotted some whopping Cyber Monday deals on Secret Escapes.
Secret Escapes The Residence, Maldives: Was £1,139 a night, now £581, Secretescapes.com
While a bucket-list destination for many, if you’re dreaming of a tranquil break then the Maldives is the answer. The Residence hotel has slashed the price of its nightly rate by nearly half for dates in January and February 2022. You’ll get breakfast and dinner included in the package, and of course, the accommodation looks sublime – we’re talking private decks and freestanding bathtubs, with fabulous views out over the lagoon.
When does Black Friday end? When is Cyber Monday 2021?
Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – was on Friday 26 November, the day after Thanksgiving. Although the sale technically ends at midnight on Black Friday itself, many deals carried on over the course of the weekend into today, which is known as Cyber Monday.
The one-day shopping event was named as such because, historically, online sales peaked on this day, at the start of the Christmas shopping period.
Unlike Black Friday, which sees some retailers launch offers throughout the entire month of November, Cyber Monday lasts for 24 hours only, meaning the sale will come to an end at 11.59pm tonight.
Cyber Monday deals on Xbox and more
Xbox elite wireless controller series 2 with a three-month Xbox Game Pass membership for PC: Was £183.99, now £165.98, Amazon.co.uk
The series two controller is designed with competitive pro-gamers in mind, featuring new adjustable-tension thumbsticks, shorter hair-trigger locks for faster firing speeds and a wrap-around rubberised grip for more comfortable play. With the Xbox Game Pass for PC, you’ll get access to hundreds of free games in the Xbox store, as well as exclusive discounts. With this deal, you’re essentially paying for Microsoft’s official Xbox elite series 2 controller and getting a three-month membership to Xbox Game Pass for PC for just £5 (the membership would usually cost you £24).
Shop these Apple Cyber Monday deals in iPhones, MacBooks and more
While tech juggernaut Apple is known for its blasé attitude to big-ticket sale events – with discounts on the latest iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches nearly impossible to find – that doesn’t mean there isn’t a deal to be had, because a number of Apple’s products are discounted each year via third-party retailers.
So far, we’ve seen reductions from Three, Very, Sky, Currys and Amazon on the iPhone 13, iPhone 12 pro, the iPad mini, MacBooks, Beats headphones and more. To save you scrolling, we’ve rounded up all the best savings below – you can thank us later.
Transform your at-home cinema with this LG TV Cyber Monday deal
LG OLED C1 48in 4K smart TV with Dolby vision IQ: Was £1,399, now £899, Very.co.uk
The LG OLED48C14LB is relatively compact for an OLED TV at “just” 48in. However, thanks to the use of top-end OLED panel technology and Dolby Atmos tuned speakers, it still delivers a rich and cinematic viewing experience. It’d be the ideal choice for anyone with a small flat or who doesn’t want the TV to dominate the living space like some other OLED behemoths in this list. Right now at Very, there’s a £500 discount.
Everything you need to know for Cyber Monday 2021
The final day – otherwise known as Cyber Monday – of the mammoth Black Friday sale is finally here. This year, the event takes place between 26 November through to Cyber Monday on 29 November. The last day of the sale sees prices continuing to be slashed across tech, home appliances, beauty and more, with all our favourite retailers taking part, from Amazon, Currys, Very, Superdrug, Studio and AO.
Bargain hunters can shop offers on a whole host of big-ticket items including laptops, TVs, smartphones, Apple products and Amazon ereaders throughout the weekend-long sale.
To help you stay up to date with all the very latest information on the event, we’ve created this comprehensive guide as your go-to resource for Cyber Monday 2021. Here are the best deals available to shop right now, and the answers to all your questions about the event.
Get your Christmas shopping done in John Lewis’s Cyber Monday sale
John Lewis & Partners is undoubtedly the destination for Christmas shopping, with TVs and laptops to fashion and beauty under one roof.
On our Christmas shopping list, we’re considering getting the tech lover in our life this Google nest (was £49, now £18, Johnlewis.com). And we think the fitness fanatic will be chuffed to receive a (discounted) Fitbit charge 4 (was £118.99, now £89.99, Johnlewis.com) under the tree.
Cyber Monday is here!
The final day of the sale has arrived and we’re expecting it to be the biggest and best Cyber Monday yet with stellar savings across tech, TVs and laptops to home appliances, fashion and beauty. And we’ll be bringing you the best deals as they drop in The Independent’s rolling coverage of the sales.
Whether you’re looking to save on bits from Asos, a Nintendo Switch console, Shark vacuum cleaner or Apple AirPods, we’re on hand with the very best offers up for grabs – meaning there’s no better place to bag yourself a bargain. Without further ado, let’s get shopping!
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.