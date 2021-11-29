Black Friday might beb coming to an end but there are still plenty of great deals to be had this Cyber Monday.

During the final day of deals, bargain hunters can expect to find savings on everything from TVs and tech to home appliances, mattresses, beauty products and more.

Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals to shop now

One notoriously pricey item that you can save on during the shopping event is laptops and we’ve found a seriously impressive offer on one that no avid gamer will want to miss.

With 30 per cent off, meaning you save a whopping £270, and an RGB mouse and headset thrown in for good measure, we expect that stock will run out fast. So, if you’ve been thinking about upgrading your set-up, you’ll need to act quick. Read on for everything you need to know about this brilliant Cyber Monday offer.

HP pavilion 15.6in R5 gaming laptop bundle, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, GTX1650: Was £899, now £629.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

The 15.6in HP pavilion R5 is a great option for gamers as it features a fast Ryzen 5 processor that’s supported by 8GB of memory and a mid-range GTX1650 graphics card, meaning you can play all of the latest PC games and multitask with ease.

It also comes with improved thermal cooling for overall performance and stability, and a micro-edge bezel display and custom-tuned audio, helping to bring your favourite games to life.

The R5 has been crafted for work, play and entertainment, as it contains a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and advanced graphics all with a 15.6in FHD resolution display for you to be able to undertake any task.

While the laptop alone is a great price, it comes bundled with accessories too, including the brand’s own RGB mouse and a headset, so you can get truly immersed in your games and chat to your teammates.

Although we haven’t put this exact model to the test, a different HP Pavilion featured in our roundup of the best laptops for kids, so you can rest assured you’re buying from a quality brand.

Buy now

