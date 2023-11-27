Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The price-cutting deals extravaganza Black Friday 2023 might be over, but Cyber Monday is here, and there are literally thousands of deals to shop. If you’re looking to save on designer fashion, the Coggles sale has a whole host of impressive offers, while beauty buffs should check out Cult Beauty and Lookfantastic. Where tech is concerned, though, it’s here where you’ll find the best Cyber Monday headphones and earbuds deals.

If your cans are starting to wear out, or you’re still tethering your earbuds to your phone, it’s probably time to upgrade. Black Friday is the perfect time to do so, with the best headphones and earbuds from Sony, Bose and Apple receiving huge price cuts. In fact, Apple’s AirPods, Sony’s flagship WH-1000XM5 headphones and Bose’s QuietComfort 2 earbuds have been discounted to some of their lowest-ever prices in the sale.

If you’re keen on shopping for the best audio gear deals, keep scrolling, but remember, it all ends tonight. And for more savings, we’ve rounded up the best Cyber Monday deals on air fryers, dehumidifiers, TVs and power tools from the likes of Currys, Amazon, Argos and Very.

Best wireless headphones and earbuds Cyber Monday deals 2023

Apple AirPods Pro, 2nd generation wireless earbuds: Was £229, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have plummeted less than £200 for the first time. Our tech critic David Phelan said in his review that they offer extra features over the previous AirPods Pro from 2021, boasting better audio quality, stronger noise cancellation and better battery life. The biggest change in design applies to the charging case, which now has a loop on the side to enable you to attach a lanyard, and there’s a speaker on the underside to help you locate it with the Find My app. They were updated with new features in September.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £380, now £279, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

Sony’s flagship over-ear wireless headphones were released earlier this year and comfortably hold the top spot in our review of the best wireless headphones. They’ve been discounted to one of their lowest prices ever. With next-generation features and impressive noise cancellation, we can attest to their quality. “Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handle it all with poise and gumption,” our writer said in their review. “They never miss a beat”.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay portal gaming headphones, Xbox: Was £449, now £148, Amazon.co.uk

(Bang & Olufsen)

If you’re looking for a great deal on a pair of luxurious, high-quality headphones for Xbox gaming, step this way. Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay portal model is a pair of wireless headphones made from leather and aluminium, while packing active noise cancelling, support for Dolby Atmos surround sound and a lossless, wireless connection to your Xbox one or Xbox series X/S console.

Bose QuietComfort 2 wireless earbuds: Was £279.95, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

(Bose)

A firm favourite among the tech team is the Bose QC2 wireless earbuds, which you can snap up for just £199 this Cyber Monday – the lowest price we’ve ever seen. “They sound better than almost every competitive pair of earbuds we’ve tested”. The “audio quality here is exceptional across the board, strong, detailed sound that’s rich and faithful,” our writer said in their review. The noise-cancelling was also praised for being “astonishing”, with our tester finding that the “loudest of background sounds silenced effortlessly.”

Apple AirPods 2nd gen with wired charging case: Was £129, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

While the AirPods 2 have been superseded by the AirPods 3, the second-generation model still packs a punch, though they forgo the active noise cancellation found on the AirPods Pro. They’ve dropped to their lowest price for Cyber Monday. Our writer noted in their review that they are “some of the very lightest in-ears you can find”, adding that “the design is unchanged since day one, but improved electronics inside mean that, like on the pro model, you can say, ‘Hey, Siri’ to invoke the virtual assistant without even touching the earbuds”.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones: Was £449.95, now £399, Amazon.co.uk

(Bose)

Bose’s all-new QuietComfort ultra headphones have just received their first-ever price cut. They were named the best for active noise cancellation in our review of the best wireless headphones and have received a tasty £50 discount. “The noise cancellation is the best we’ve tested in any pair of headphones to date. We could barely hear anything with these on – rumbling trains? Didn’t hear them. Chatter in the other room? Nope, didn’t hear it. Passing cars? Could not hear any,” our writer raved in their review.

Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds: Was £259, now £219, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

Sony’s flagship wireless earbuds have plummeted to their lowest ever price this Cyber Monday, seeing £50 slashed off the leading earbuds’ price. The earbuds earned the top spot in our round-up of the best wireless earbuds, with our writer stating that what really stands out is the sound quality. “With a level of deft clarity and forensic detail that makes every part of the music soar, from vocals to mid-range and bass,” they noted.

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2: Was £379, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

(Bowers & Wilkins)

This Amazon Cyber Monday deal sees the PX7 S2 headphones from Bowers & Wilkins reduced by 40 per cent. Boasting active noise cancellation and up to 30 hours of battery life, these premium wireless headphones feature memory foam cushions wrapped in faux leather and come with a sturdy carry case. The Bluetooth headphones are fitted with six microphones for improved call quality, and they come with cables for connecting to both USB-C and aux audio sources.

Beats Fit Pro: Was £219.99, now £139, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Right now, you can save £81 on Beats’ workout earbuds. In our review of the Beats Fit Pro, our writer said they were like AirPods but cheaper. “If you find the AirPods slipping out of your ears, you’ll appreciate the more secure fit, and the controls are just a joy to use,” they said. “With active noise cancellation, decent sound and a sweat-proof design, we’ll be leaving our AirPods Pros at home and taking the Beats Fit Pro to the gym instead.”

Bose noise cancelling 700 wireless headphones: Was £349.95, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

(Bose)

While Bose’s NC 700 have recently been pipped by the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, they’re still a splendid pair of wireless headphones that currently have £100 off. The active noise cancellation is still impeccable, and they’re one of the comfiest headphones we’ve tested. “The noise-cancelling ability of these headphones is probably the best you can get on the market,” our writer said when they reviewed them. “Add to that their sophisticated look, lightweight comfort and solid phone call ability, and you’re hard-pressed to find a better option.”

Beats studio pro: Was £349.99, now £279, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple )

The all-new Beats Studio Pro headphones, which were released in July, have just received their first-ever price cut, seeing them fall by £70 this Cyber Monday. “If you enjoy what Beats has to offer, we’d recommend these for the sheer audio prowess alone, and if you’re an Apple user, these are £200 cheaper than the AirPods Max,” our writer said in their review. “So, while there’s no auto-pausing sensors, they’re just about better in terms of sound.”

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones: Was £199.95, now £109, Amazon.co.uk

(Beats)

This deal saves a massive 45 per cent on a pair of Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones. Available in black, red, gold or rose gold, the cans have a claimed battery life of 40 hours. They also feature the Apple W1 chip, which means quick and easy pairing with iPhones and other Apple devices, while the headphones also work with Android phones and devices, through a regular Bluetooth connection.

Shokz openswim MP3 waterproof wireless headphones: Was £169, now £118.99, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

Never be without your tunes again thanks to these clever buds from Shokz, which can truly go everywhere with you due to their IP68 waterproof design. Swim, run or cycle – no matter the challenge the open-ear design is powered by bone conduction technology, allowing you comfortable listening and excellent sound quality, above or below the surface.

Marshall Major IV wireless bluetooth on-ear headphones, black: Was £129, now £74.99, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Marshalls is an iconic British brand whose amps are synonyms with that rock and roll spirit, and now you can bring that feeling into your everyday life. These wireless headphones come equipped with custom-tuned dynamic drivers, delivering that roaring bass and smooth treble straight to your ears with a rich power. Comfort, durability and long-lasting listening are the focus of these headphones, evidenced by the 80 hour battery life; it only takes 15 minutes of charging to bag you 15 hours of music. At almost 40 per cent off John Lewis saves you £54 on these iconic cans.

Belkin soundform mini kids wireless headphones with built-in microphone: Was £29.99, now £22.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Belkin)

There are deals on kids’ headphones, too. Case in point: more than 20 per cent has been slashed off the price of this Belkin pair, which made it into our round-up of the best kids’ headphones. Our reviewer said: “The 30-hour battery life is one of the best we tried, and we were grateful for it.” They added: “These headphones are great value and feel surprisingly premium for the price.”

