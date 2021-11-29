Cyber Monday has arrived, meaning the biggest shopping event of the year is drawing to a close. But that doesn’t mean you’ve missed out.

There are still countless thousands of Cyber Monday tech deals still to sift through, so we’ve separated out our expert coverage to include more TV deals and laptop deals. That way, we’ve plenty of space here in our main tech guide to focus on everything else, from games consoles and toys to phones, tablets, smart home gadgets and electrical appliances.

We’re seeing discounts on products from top brands such as Apple, Dyson and Samsung, plus deals from retailers including John Lewis & Partners, Currys, Argos, Amazon, Very and even Aldi. With chip shortages and supply-chain issues wreaking havoc with the availability of high-end electronics around the world, we’re paying especially close attention to those tech products that are hardest to find in stock.

So, whether you’re in the market for some AirPods, an iPad, a new smartphone or some smart lighting, the IndyBest team is here to help you find the deals you’re looking for. And this article is being updated with the very best hand-picked deals we can find throughout the day.

You might even bag yourself a PS5 or an Xbox series X, if you’re really lucky.

Sony WF-1000XM4 noise cancelling earphones: Was £249, now £199, Johnlewis.com

(Sony)

There’s currently £50 off the Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones. The best of 2021, they’re a pair of noise-cancelling buds packed with clever features and supremely luscious audio fidelity. The earbuds can sense when you’re moving around and dial in the noise cancellation to suit your surroundings, ramping up when you’re on public transport or allowing in traffic sounds if you’re walking near a road. In our round-up of the best wireless earbuds of 2021, our reviewer praised the earphones’ bass response and overall quality. “Although these are small, light earbuds, they manage significant bass as well as great, precise clarity in higher notes. At once delicate and powerful, they have some of the best audio of any wireless headphones.”

Sony ZV1 compact vlogging camera, black: Was £699, now £579, Currys.co.uk

(Sony )

Whether you want to kickstart your YouTube career or just take beautiful snapshots on your travels, the Sony ZV1 is the best compact camera you can buy. Right now there’s £100 off in Currys’s Cyber Monday sale. We awarded the Sony ZV1 the top spot in our round-up of the best vlogging cameras earlier this year. “It offers the features and functionality of a way more expensive mirrorless camera, in a compact package that’s as convenient to carry around as a smartphone,” said our expert tester.

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones: Was £299, now £249, Currys.co.uk

(Sony)

If you prefer over-ear headphones to in-ears, then look no further than the Sony WH-1000XM4s. These are the best wireless headphones we’ve ever tested, and right now they’re discounted by £50 at Currys. In our review we were blown away by the audio, saying “while the active noise cancellation quality might just be pipped by the Bose NC 700s (was £349.95, now £289.95,Bose.co.uk), it’s an incredibly fine margin, and when it comes to the full package, the XM4s can’t be beaten. The audio quality on offer is top of the tree, with barely a foot put wrong.”

New Dell G15 (special edition) gaming laptop: Was £1,729, now £1,329, Dell.com

(Dell)

There’s a stonking great £400 taken off the latest Dell G15 gaming laptop over at the brand’s official storefront. This 15.6in tank of a laptop is packing a powerful GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, 32GB of RAM and the latest Core i7 processor, while the 1080p display boasts a 360Hz refresh rate that ensure games look at their absolute best wherever you decide to play.

Oral-B genius X electric toothbrush: Was £299.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Oral-B)

Electric toothbrushes bounce around in price constantly, making it difficult to spot a genuinely good deal on one. We’ve seen the Oral-B genius X on sale for as little as £100 at Boots, but £89.99 is the its lowest-ever price. In our review, our tester called it “a smart electric brush with premium cleaning ability”, with a useful app that “aims to be your personal brushing coach”.

Apple iPhone 13 pro: Was £71 per month, now £35.50 per month, Three.co.uk

(Apple)

Three is offering the latest iPhone at half price for the first six months of a contract. While there is an upfront cost of £69 on the 128GB pro model, you still get unlimited texts, calls and fast 5G data. Plus, you’ll also receive a £100 gift voucher to spend at Amazon. Our iPhone 13 pro review praised the new camera, saying “the swathe of photographic improvements alone are worth upgrading for, made possible by a faster processor and better camera sensors.”

Want to see all of our iPhone deals? Head to our dedicated Apple Cyber Monday deals page.

Beats powerbeats pro: Was £219.95, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Need an excellent pair of wireless earbuds for running? The powerbeats pro are our top pic for sprinters in our round-up of the best wireless earbuds. “The most comfortable true wireless running earbuds have over-ear hooks, and in this category the Beats powerbeats pros are the best workout earbuds you can buy,” our writer said in their review. “Whether you’re rocking an iPhone or an Android, they deliver exceptional comfort and fit, decent all-round sound quality and a battery life that could outlast your latest resolution to take up running again.”

Apple Watch series SE, GPS, 38mm: Was £269, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

There’s £20 off the Apple Watch SE at most retailers this Cyber Monday. The more affordable smartwatch cuts out some of the expensive features you might not want or need, such as the ECG and blood oxygen monitors, but leaves all the best stuff intact. That means you get the same signature Apple design, a responsive and smooth scrolling touchscreen and enough health tracking features to satisfy all but most data-giddy workout enthusiasts.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: Save £600 on your airtime when you trade in, Vodafone.co.uk

(Samsung)

You can save a total of £600 on a Samsung Galaxy S21 5G over the course of a two year phone contract with this deal from Vodafone. Just trade in an iPhone 11 or Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 lite, S10+ or S10e to reduce your airtime bill by £12 per month. Add that monthly saving to Vodafone’s offer of £312 off your 24 month contract and you’ve got a giant discount on the most powerful Android phone you can buy.

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue bundle with ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ and three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership: Was £329.98, now £259.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

The red and blue neon version of the Nintendo Switch is our favourite colour variant, and now this bundle with Mario Kart 8 is on sale at its lowest ever price. As usual, you get the neon colourway with its contrasting joy-cons, as well as the black Switch dock. With this Cyber Monday deal, you’re essentially just paying for the console and getting Mario Kart for free. Pick it up now and you’ll be racing around Rainbow Road in no time.

Want more great discounts on videogames? Check out our dedicated BCyber Monday gaming deals page.

Adobe Creative Cloud: Was £49.94 per month, now £30.34 per month, Adobe.com

(Adobe)

Adobe is discounting its industry-leading suite of creative tools to mark Cyber Monday. For individuals there’s 39 per cent off the full apps package for 12 months, which includes popular apps like Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator and Premiere, while business customers can take advantage of a time-limited 30 per cent discount. This offer ends today, so if you want to flex your creative muscle on the cheap, you need to act quickly.

Instax square SQ1 instant camera: Was £119.99, now £79, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This cute instant camera makes the perfect Christmas present – just be sure to gift it before the party starts, so you can capture the best moments. This model is a fully automatic, point-and-shoot analogue camera with no fiddly controls to worry about, and just like a classic Polaroid, your shots are developed and printed on square film that pops out of the top of the device. A pack of 20 sheets costs £16.99 (Amazon.co.uk), so make sure every shot counts.

Microsoft Surface go 2 10in tablet PC: Was £529, now £339, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

Microsoft’s budget tablet is a gorgeous portable device that – unlike the rival iPad and Galaxy tab – runs a full-fat version of Windows and so is compatible with all of the same apps, programs and software you can use on your desktop machine. The Surface go 2 appeared in our list of the best tablets in 2021, where our reviewer described how it can “double as a laptop if you add the type cover (£99, Currys.co.uk), a sturdy keyboard that fits to the front of the tablet and is sold separately.” The more advanced Surface go 3 launched recently, which is why you can pick up last year’s version so cheaply today.

Facebook portal: Was £149, now £79, Currys.co.uk

(Facebook)

There’s £70 off the Facebook portal TV in Currys’s Cyber Monday sales event. This smart, low-profile camera sits beneath your TV and uses the screen to make and take video calls with friends on Messenger and WhatsApp. Call quality is said to be crystal clear and the face-tracking camera ensures you or your family are always centred in frame. Fun features such as a story time mode with playful AR filters help families stay in touch over long distances.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet, 16 GB, black (with ads): Was £49.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s £20 off Amazon’s best-selling tablet right now. The seven inch Fire 7 is a cheap and cheerful way to read books, browse the web, watch movies and TV shows and listen to your music on the go. It’s not the most powerful device you can buy, but it has features where it matters: there are front-facing and rear cameras, integrated Alexa and expandable storage, plus all of the major streaming apps and catch-up services. The Fire 7 was already ridiculously good value at £49.99, and now at just £29.99 a pop, you could use them to tile your bathroom.

LG OLED C1 48in 4K HDMI 2.1 smart TV with Dolby vision IQ: Was £1,299, now £999, Box.co.uk

(LG)

The LG OLED48C16LA is relatively compact for an OLED TV at “just” 48in. However, thanks to the use of top-end OLED panel technology and Dolby Atmos tuned speakers, it still delivers a rich and cinematic viewing experience. It’d be the ideal choice for anyone with a small flat or who doesn’t want the TV to dominate the living space like some other OLED behemoths in this list. Right now at Box there’s a £300 discount.

Want to see all of our Cyber Monday TV discounts? Head to our dedicated Cyber Monday TV deals page.

Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 pro with 200GB of 5G data: £35 per month, Mobiles.co.uk

(Google)

Mobiles.co.uk has the best Cyber Monday deals on the brilliant new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro phones, so have a browse for the one that works best for you. We’ve highlighted the 200GB data plan with Vodafone here, which comes with no upfront cost and 5G connectivity for £35 per month over two years. For an extra £4 per month you can get the same 200GB deal on the Pixel 6 pro (£39 per month, Mobiles.co.uk).

Not sure which to go for? Check out our Pixel 6 versus Pixel 6 pro comparison, where our reviewer recommended the phones to “Android fans who want to experience the first truly premium handset from Google, a high-end luxury smartphone to rival the best that Apple and Samsung can offer.”

Google Nest hub, second generation: Was £89.99, now £59.99, Store.google.com

(Google)

This is the newest version of Google’s screen-equipped smart speaker. As well as playing music and responding to voice commands, the Nest hub can display useful information such as commute times and public transport delays in the morning, recipe tutorials while you cook dinner, or appointments, alarms and weather updates before bed. Position it on your bedside table and it can use motion and sound sensing to analyse your sleep duration and quality without the use of wearables, giving you an overview of your sleep patterns and suggesting nightly routines that could help to improve your sleep hygiene.

Google Pixel buds a-series: Was £99.99, now £79.99, Store.google.com

(Google)

The second-generation Pixel buds are a huge improvement over the previous design, and deliver excellent, richly detailed audio in a neat form factor that makes them comfortable to wear over long periods. Built-in Google Assistant and smart features, such as how the buds adjust the volume as you walk from a loud space to a quiet space, make these a top pick for Android users. In our Pixel buds a-series review, we heralded them as “AirPods for the Android crowd”.

BT Sport package: Was £15 a month, now £7.50 a month for three months, BTSport.com

(BT)

With an exciting winter of sport ahead of us, score three months of half-price BT Sport this Cyber Monday. Its sport package includes all BT Sport channels, Boxnation and a handy recordable TV box for capturing your favourite programmes to watch when you’re home. If that doesn’t quite fit the bill, BT is also offering a half price discount for three months on its “big sport” package, which also includes all 11 Sky Sports channels. Bear in mind when you sign up that this is a 24-month contract minimum.

Fitbit sense lunar white: Was £279.99, now £189.99, Boots.com

(Fitbit)

Save £90 on this Fitbit sense lunar white, complete with high and low heart rate notifications, personalised health and guidance, EDA scan that detects electrodermal activity to stress and an impressive battery life that lasts 6+ days. In our full review our tester raved about the health device saying: “The Fitbit Sense offers such in-depth monitoring and advanced personal support that it’s worth the extra money.”

Google Chromecast: Was £30, now £16.99, Argos.co.uk

(Google)

The newest version of Google’s Chromecast streaming dongle is almost half price in Argos’s Cyber Monday sale. The Jammie Dodger sized device plugs into a free HDMI port on your TV, enabling you to stream video entertainment, music and pictures from your phone, tablet or laptop. If you can watch or listen to it on your phone, you can pop it on your TV at the press of a button or with a voice command.

Huawei watch 3: Was £349.99, now £279.99, Huawei.com

(Huawei)

The first Huawei watch to use the company’s new HarmonyOS operating system, the Huawei watch 3 is a beautiful, high-performance and fitness-first wearable with a bright AMOLED display and a stylish design. The software lags behind Apple and Google’s offerings when it comes to third-party apps, but the health sensors, workout modes and GPS tracking make it a fantastic choice for Android users.

Amazon Echo dot (3rd gen) smart speaker: Was £39.99, now £18.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon’s Echo dot speakers are some of the hottest items on Black Friday, partly because the retailer slashes the price of its own-brand products by a ridiculously large amount. While we’re still waiting for discounts on the latest fourth gen Echo dot, Amazon has unveiled an impressive half-price offer on the third gen model. In our review of the latest Echo dot, our tester said of the range: “Amazon’s smart speakers are wildly popular, with good reason: Alexa is easy to set up, simple to navigate and the speakers themselves are of a high quality.” If you’re less precious about having the latest model, this early deal is for you.

Apple AirPods pro: Was £239, now £185, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Apple AirPods pro are pretty expensive but, thanks to Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale, you can snap them up with a £40 discount. In our review of the earbuds, our tester said they “are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in”. Retaining a similar design to the original AirPods (was £119, now £99, Amazon.co.uk), they feature Apple’s signature glossy white finish but come with three different sized silicone eartips, so you can find the perfect fit for you.

Logitech streamcam: Was £139, now £74.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Logitech)

A webcam designed for creators and social media stars, the Logitech streamcam can be quickly twisted 90 degrees to film in portrait mode for Instagram reels and TikTok posts. We featured this webcam in our round-up of the best cameras for vloggers, where our reviewed recommended the streamcam for everyday Zoom meetings. “The best-use case for the streamcam is with Zoom calls and video podcasts,” they wrote, “where you need a no-fuss desktop camera that’s always on, but don’t want to look like you’re broadcasting from the bottom of a lake.

Sennheiser momentum true wireless 2 earbuds: Was £279, now £175, Amazon.co.uk

(AO)

These noise-cancelling earbuds from Sennheiser are some of the best we’ve tested and featured in our round-up of the best wireless earbuds of 2021. Our review called them “a significant upgrade. You don’t need to compromise on performance in exchange for comfort, or put up with unnecessary bulkiness if you want punchy, clear sound.” The only major downside we found in was their high price, but they’re a third off at Amazon right now.

All new Amazon Kindle paperwhite: Was £139.99, now £104.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Whether you’re an avid reader or shopping for a bookworm, now is the time to snap up the newest Kindle as there’s currently £25 off its paperwhite model. The device took the top spot in our guide to the best ereaders, with our writer noting that it’s “a big step up from the entry-level Kindle”. It features “a high-resolution screen which is extremely easy to read” and the “design is elegant with the screen flush to the frame”.

Garmin forerunner 645 music GPS running watch: Was £349.99, now £179.99, Very.co.uk

(Garmin)

Perfect for runners who prefer to leave their phone and wallet at home, the Garmin forerunner 645 has storage for 500 songs, Bluetooth connectivity and contactless payment built in, freeing up your pockets while you exercise. The usual health sensors track everything from heart rate and cadence, while GPS tracks your location and pace. While this particular model didn’t make it into our list of the best running watches, two similar Garmin forerunners did.

Roku Express: Was £29.99, now £13.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Roku)

TV-streaming sticks don’t get much cheaper than this. At less than half its regular price, the Roku Express gives access to Netflix, Disney+, iPlayer and all of your favourite streaming services. All you do is plug it into your TV, connect it to your wifi network, and away you go. The resolution is capped to Full HD instead of the superior 4K, but that’s still absolutely fine for a smaller bedroom television or computer monitor.

What is Cyber Monday?

In days of yore, Cyber Monday was the online-only equivalent to Black Friday. Now though, with online shopping bigger than ever, Cyber Monday is just another part of the Black Friday weekend (or week, in many cases).

Some physical retailers like to hold back certain deals until Cyber Monday, making them online-only. But for the most part, the two days have merged into a four-day shopping bonanza.

Last year, Cyber Monday was the largest online shopping day in US retail history, with $10.7bn (£7.7bn) of sales in a single day.

