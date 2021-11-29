Cyber Monday is here, and that means it’s your last chance before Christmas to get discounts on all sorts of tech, including gaming chairs.

Available in all shapes and sizes, they are generally split into three categories. The first resemble race-car seats and are mounted to the wheels of a conventional office chair, ready to be rolled up to your desk and gaming PC.

The second type of gaming chair sits directly on the floor, and is better-suited to console gaming on a television. Being so low, they put gamers at the perfect height for playing with a gamepad in front of the big screen.

Lastly, there are more specialist chairs designed for racing games. These often have mounts for steering wheels, pedals and gear shifters, and in some cases even allow for a console, speakers and television or monitor to be attached, creating an all-in-one system.

Cyber Monday brings some of the best deals on tech, toys, gaming, home appliances and more. And here at IndyBest, we’re continually finding great discounts to make the final day of the event as stress-free as possible.

GTForce roadster 1 sport racing gaming chair: Was £99.99, now £74.99, Amazon.co.uk

We’ve found a great deal on this GTForce roadster 1 sport racing gaming chair on Amazon Just like it’s name suggests, this is a race-car seat type chair, with a bucket seat design and base with five wheels.

Made from faux leather, it’s still soft and designed to be comfortable and ensure you’re able to able to keep going when the game gets tough, and ultimately win the race. Keen car enthusiasts will also appreciate the air-vent design on the back of the chair, which mimics sports car’s engine vents too.

The chair has a lift and tilt mechanism too, while the back part of the chair can be moved up ot down, according to what you need, for proper spine support.

It’s on the lighter side when it comes to weight too, at just 16kg, while other similar styles can be as heavy as 21kg. And it come in a modest black and white colourway, meaning it would go with most home decors too.

So when you’re not using it for gaming, its also a perfectly good and supportive office chair for working from home too – if anyone needed any more convincing to make the most of this deal.

