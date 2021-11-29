Stop what you’re doing – Hotel Chocolat’s velvetiser is on sale this Cyber Monday

Calling all deal hunters: Cyber Monday is the last hurrah of the epic Black Friday event, and provides the final opportunity to shop discounted goodies ahead of the festive period. But not all is lost, as you’ve still got all day to snap up some stellar bargains.

Here at IndyBest, we’ve spent weeks trawling the web for the best discounts across a range of categories, including tech, home appliances, fashion, beauty and much more, with a laser focus on heavyweight retailers such as Amazon, Currys, John Lewis and Boots.

We’ve found plenty of offers on products that have been tried and tested by our experts, one of them being Hotel Chocolat’s cult favourite velvetiser, a machine that helps to create barista-style hot chocolate from the comfort of your own home. Consider it a milk frother equivalent for your hot choccy.

The ultimate gift for anyone with a sweet-tooth, it’s the perfect time to stock up ahead of Christmas. While Hotel Chocolat did drop some Black Friday deals, it sadly didn’t discount the aforementioned velvetiser. But thankfully, we’ve done some digging and found a saving on the coveted device this Cyber Monday.

Whether you’re shopping for a lucky recipient ahead of the festive period or quite simply want to nab a hot chocolate maker for yourself as the nights get colder (we don’t blame you), read on for everything you need to know about this Cyber Monday discount, including how the velvetiser fared when we put it to the test.

Hotel Chocolat velvetiser with ten hot chocolates: Was £110, now £89.99, Currys.co.uk

(Hotel Chocolat )

Calling all chocolate fans, this is the deal for you. The infamous velvetiser has been designed to serve hot chocolates at the optimum temperature for melting cacao butter (68-70C, if you were wondering) which is the secret to that smooth, creamy finish.

But does it actually deliver? Our reviewer certainly thought so: “Honestly? We loved the resulting hot chocolate from the velvetiser. It was rich and frothy and felt really luxurious. The best bit could have been that it was an even combination throughout, without those little sticky powder bits at the bottom which you usually get. You definitely take things up a notch from your standard mix of milk and powder.”

They did note that it was a rather pricey way to make your hot chocolate, but now that it’s on sale, who wouldn’t be tempted? After testing the velvetiser with both Hotel Chocolat’s sachets and a standard Cadburys one (yes, you can use normal hot chocolate with it too), our writer was left impressed with the frothiness, taste and opulent experience.

They added: “If you prefer hot chocolate to coffee and want to make your hot drinks feel just as special as most people’s barista-made beverages, then the velvetiser is a fun and opulent way to take your fix from standard to standout. We got dangerously into whipping up a little mug in the middle of the day, and thought this would make a great present for anyone you know with a proper sweet tooth.”

A word of warning: thanks to the velvetiser’s popularity, we’re expecting this offer at Currys to sell out fast, particularly as we’ve already seen a discounted velvetiser go out of stock at Amazon. Snap this baby up if you want to create the perfect hot chocolate this Christmas.

Buy now

