Cyber Monday is here and you surely know the score by now. Marking the end of the epic Black Friday bargains there are still some discounts to shop from hundreds of retailers.

John Lewis & Partners is one of the biggest contenders in the Cyber Monday sales. As a high street favourite, it’s got everything from women’s clothing and kid’s toys to furniture and bedding, and the retailer is also home to some of our favourite tech brands, such as Apple and Dyson.

We urge readers to keep an eye out for discounts on the Dyson airwrap, V8 cordless vacuum and supersonic hair dryer, as well as Apple’s AirPods, electric toothbrushes, microwaves, air fryers and coffee machines.

To bring you the best of the best, we’re continually updating this guide, so you don’t have to do the legwork to complete your Christmas shopping list.

The best John Lewis Cyber Monday 2021 deals to shop

Apple AirPods pro with charging case: Was £239, now £185, Johnlewis.com

(Apple)

Usually a pretty hefty investment, these sleek buds from Apple are reduced to £185, courtesy of John Lewis’s Cyber Monday sale. In our Apple AirPods pro review, our tester was impressed with their level of comfort and noise cancellation, calling them “a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in”. They have Apple’s classic glossy finish, you can choose between three sizes to ensure a snug, comfortable fit.

Nespresso creatista pro SNE900BSS coffee machine by Sage: Was £679, now £499.95, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

The only thing hotter than coffee right now is this deluxe appliance. With almost £180 off and Nespresso products selling out fast at John Lewis & Partners, now could be the best time to invest in the cafe-quality coffee machine. Sage claims it can whip up two cappuccinos in 65 seconds, while the fully-automated steam wand means you can perfect your latte art at home. In our review of another Nespresso machine, our tester loved how quiet it was. Since this machine is a quiet mark-awarded product, we think it’ll be just as good. Another thing we love about Nespresso machines is how easy to use they are – and this one is no exception. Adjusting the coffee volume, milk texture or temperature seems like a simple task with the creatista pro.

Oculus quest 2 virtual reality headset: £299 with £50 voucher, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

The Oculus quest 2 comes in two flavours. The smaller 128GB model usually retails for £299, whereas the larger 256GB model will set you back around £399. While the prices haven’t been lowered, you can pick up a £50 voucher when buying either version from John Lewis & Partners. The headset’s focus is on accessibility, and it remains the cheapest way for most people to get into virtual reality. It’s lightweight, wire-free and therefore easy to carry around and features a crystal-clear high definition screen. There’s also no need to connect up a console or PC – as long as you’ve got a wireless internet connection and a Facebook account to can log in with, you’re good to go out of the box.

Lego creator 10272 Old Trafford - Manchester United: Was £249.99, now £199.99, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

Now this one is niche, so we wouldn’t recommend adding it to your bag unless you’re absolutely certain that the recipient you have in mind is a Manchester United supporter – that would make for one awkward Christmas morning. But if they are, good news: at 20 per cent off, this mega Lego set is quite the mammoth gift. Containing 3,897 pieces alongside minifigures such as Sir Alex Ferguson and the United Trilogy, the 18.5cm high, 47cm long and 39cm wide Old Trafford replica can sit proudly inside a football fanatic’s home.

Google nest mini, 2nd gen, charcoal: Was £49, now £18, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

When we tested this dinky smart speaker – which happens to be Google’s smallest smart device – it did not disappoint. Lightweight and fitting in the palm of our tester’s hand, it’s a direct rival to Amazon’s echo dot. Our reviewer added: “It’s a great bit of kit, with a sound that comfortably outperforms its size and microphones that cope with most situations with ease, with the vital feature of offering the best voice assistant on the market.” Now on sale with an incredible 63 per cent off, we’d recommend adding it to your cart sharpish.

Benefit beauty advent calendar: Was £58.50, now £35.20, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners )

If you’re keen to give the usual chocolate countdown a miss this year, there’s currently 20 percent off Benefit’s the more the merrier advent calendar. And the more the merrier indeed – as hiding inside you’ll find 12 products, not least the cult classic they’re real mascara, precisely my brow and Benefit’s roller liner. Upon reviewing the treasure trove, our tester noted that “the mini products mean you can try out some new cosmetics without committing to buying the full thing and are incredibly handy for holidays or nights out”.

Bugaboo fox2 pushchair and carrycot, grey melange: Was £889, now £711.75, Johnlewis.com

(IndyBest)

With an easy recline, durable fabric and modern looks, this is a great offering from cool kids’ brand Bugaboo. This pushchair was so good that it snagged a spot in our round up of the best all-terrain strollers, with our tester saying it “handles busy streets and tight supermarket aisles with ease, letting us push one-handed through the shop”. Their only qualm? It’s a shame to get it muddy.

All Saints dalby leather jacket: Was £319, now £209.30, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

“The phrase ‘cult brand’ gets thrown around a lot in the fashion industry, but there truly is no better label than All Saints when it comes to investing in a leather jacket that’s made to last,” noted our writer when they reviewed the balfern in our guide to the best leather jackets. It is a “bestseller and for good reason too”, adding that “it’s made from a soft leather and is finished with the typical silver hardware you’d expect from a biker jacket”. And it’s now nearly 35 per cent off.

Samsung QE55QN94A neo QLED HDR 4K Ultra HD smart TV, 55in: Was £1,499, now £1,299, Johnlewis.com

(Samsung)

There’s a generous £200 taken off the price of this 55in smart TV from Samsung. Launched in 2021, the set uses neo QLED technology, which the brand says delivers super-fine detail, epic contrast and a brilliantly intense picture. The TV also has a slim design and can be used in conjunction with Alexa and Google Assistant. While we haven’t reviewed this exact model, a similar one featured in our guide to the best 4K TVs, with our tester praising it for having an “exciting and lively picture”.

Apex Rides exercise bike, black: Was £1,200, now £900, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

First gracing our living rooms last year, this high-performance smart bike was crowned best buy in our edit of the best exercise bikes, where our tester described it as “a sleek and stylish machine with a fairly modest footprint...”. Appreciating how easy the on-screen metrics were to read and understand, they also noted the bike’s sturdiness, and said: “The bike was nice and stable too, even when we were really going for it.” When you download the Apex app and start a subscription, you’ll also find hundreds of live spin classes and soundtracks to choose from – great if you need a bit of motivation to supercharge your session.

Fitbit charge 4, health and fitness tracker, black: Was £118.99, now £89.99, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

It’s safe to say we’re big fans of Fitbit’s charge 4 smartwatch, which took the crown in our round-up of the best fitness trackers. “Fitbit is still the undisputed king of the tracker realm, and the charge 4 is the best of Fitbit’s dedicated fitness trackers,” said our reviewer. Much more than just a fitness tracker, it’s also got workout modes, an ECG sensor, sleep tracking and features including Spotify and contactless payment capabilities. “It’s lightweight, durable and sophisticated, a fitness-focused wearable that still packs impressive lifestyle tech into its streamlined design,” they added.

Acqua di Parma colonia eau de cologne spray, 50ml: Was £81.60, now £65.60, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis )

Gifting for men can sometimes be really stressful, but this great saving on luxury fragrance brand Acqua di Parma is here to save the day – we’re sure anyone would be happy to unwrap this on Christmas morning. With top notes of grapefruit, mint and blood mandarin and base notes of leather, wood, amber and Indian patchouli, this fruity yet musky fragrance is a real fan favourite.

Ray-Ban RB2168 unisex polarised square sunglasses, matte black/grey gradient: Was £203, now £132, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners )

Who said sunnies are just for summer? These shades from Ray-Ban are a timeless staple to be worn all year round – effortlessly cool and chic, their square frames are sure to flatter, while the impact-resistant, polarised lenses bring views into clear focus. Now with 20 per cent off, this is a cracking deal that’s not to be missed.

Ralph Lauren kids’ long sleeve tie dye hoodie, white: Was £75, now £22.50, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners )

The classic Ralph Lauren look with a cute and colourful twist, John Lewis & Partners has blessed us with 70 per cent off this tie-dye hoodie, which is now just £22.50. Made from cotton, it sports a large kangaroo pocket, marbled blue and white effect and a hood to keep little heads warm – plus, with the pony logo embroidered across the chest, they might just be the coolest kid in town.

Theragun elite therapy massager: Was £375, now £279, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

Say goodbye to sore muscles with the Theragun elite, which currently has 25 per cent off. Featuring in our guide to the best massage guns, our tester said the tool is an “ideal top-end device” as it uses an app to guide you through your recovery routine and controls the device’s speed for you. “The unique closed grip means that you can handle it with confidence, and reach difficult spots on your back too,” they said. “It has five speeds, a long-lasting battery, excellent attachments and a quiet motor all of which add up to make it a luxury pick.”

John Lewis & Partners deluxe scooter, blue: Was £69, now £48.30, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

Scoot over to John Lewis & Partners pronto, and you can get 30 per cent off this three-wheel drive scooter, one of the retailer’s own. Whizzing around on three wheels, and with the easy lean-to-steer set up and rear brake, little ones can safely work on their balance and coordination, while the handlebars can be adjusted to their height as they grow. And when they’re all scootered out, the whole thing folds away to make it perfect if you’re short on storage space or on the go.

Ouai chill pills bath bombs: Was £25, now £20, Johnlewis.com

(Ouai)

Recommended in our guide to the best bathtime essentials, these “chill pills” from Ouai are a really lovely addition to your routine during the darker evenings. The simple jasmine and rose scent feels super grown-up and indulgent, while the hemp, jojoba, and safflower seed oils give a hint of hydration. They’re also, well, white, meaning that those with sensitive skin don’t need to fear a reaction to any dyes or glitters.

All Saints dax asymmetric hem sizeme jeans, washed black: Was £90, now £69.30, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

You can’t ever really go wrong with washed black skinny jeans – especially this pair of sizemes that All Saints claims fit three sizes in one. We’ve reviewed them, and yes, it’s true. Our medium tester was pleased that “the jeans slipped on nicely, with minimal jumping to get over my hips, supported my bum and thighs and miraculously stayed comfy all day”. When it comes to buying jeans online, our reviewer said it’s usually “complete guesswork” – but “this pair really took the struggle out of the situation”. A winter wardrobe staple, we reckon these would pair well with a heavy-knit jumper, gold hoops and chunky black boots.

John Lewis & Partners safari highchair, grey: Was £70, now £49, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

With its cute animal print seat, this nursery necessity is rather adorable, and with 30 per cent off, it just became even more enticing. It works as both a dining chair and a recliner, so your little one is sure to get hours of use out of this highchair. Plus, the safety straps, stable legs and padded seat work to make it both safe and comfy for tiny bums.

Lego Creator expert 10282 Adidas originals superstar: Was £74, now £49.99, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

For sneaker stans and Lego enthusiasts alike, could it get any better than this? All 731 pieces of this build are designed to look like the real thing: the signature shoe worn by sports stars and Adidas fans the world over features the brand’s three-stripe design, iconic logo and real shoelaces. Right now, John Lewis & Partners has slashed the price by 33 per cent, so we recommend running away with this deal, stat.

Clarins total eye lift, 15ml: Was £58, now £46.40, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

Featured in our best eye serum round-up, this Clarins product rather impressed our reviewer. Our expert said “the silky, light texture glides on effortlessly and is super gentle even on sensitive skin (it’s also great for those that use contact lenses)”. And with 20 per cent off, if you’re looking to reduce those laughter lines, now may be a good time to try it.

BaByliss 7785U Japanese steel hair clippers: Was £99.99, now £49.99, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

Necessities may not always be the most exciting gifts to receive, but no one would say no to a fresh trim. This stylish, state-of-the-art Babyliss digital clipper comes with eight comb guards, which, combined with an adjustable taper, offer an amazing 45 different lengths (from 0.6mm-28mm). It featured in our round-up of the best hair clippers for men, where our reviewer praised it for not only being “one of the quietest clippers tested,” but for its impressive battery life too: almost three hours of cutting on a three-hour charge. With a huge £50 saving, these clippers are quite the steal, and with a three-year guarantee included, it’s hard to go wrong.

Hobbs cropped wide leg trousers, neutral: Was £89, now £39, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

Home to luxe dresses, suits and tailored skirts worn by the likes of Holly Willoughby, Hobbs is a go-to for occasion and workwear. In a versatile beige tone and casual cropped style, these culottes offer breathability thanks to a linen and natural cotton blend, and sculpt a wide-leg silhouette that would pair nicely with anything from crisp white shirts and heels to a pair of casual sneaks. A classic wardrobe staple, they’re now on sale with 56 per cent off.

Chicco next 2 me dream bedside crib, luna: Was £199, now £149, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

Calling all new parents: this is a deal you’ll want to take note of. This three-in-one item works as a travel crib, standalone crib or side-sleeping crib so you can keep an eye on your little one without bringing them into your own bed. With 11 adjustable heights, a fixed and rocking mode, and a one-hand side panel for easy configuration, it looks to be a nursery essential. With a £50 saving right now, you’ll sleep soundly about this purchase.

What is Cyber Monday?

The following Monday after the Black Friday weekend is called Cyber Monday, this year it falls on 29 November. It’s your last opportunity to shop the deals before Christmas, so it’s the perfect time to get your shopping list sorted.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.