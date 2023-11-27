Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you’re looking to save on a pricey product, tick off your Christmas shopping list or just treat yourself, the John LewisCyber Monday event should be high on your agenda – and thankfully, it’s well underway.

Throughout the whole of November (yes, the retailer started early this year!), the stalwart has been discounting big-ticket items from the likes of Apple, Ninja, Shark, Charlotte Tilbury, AllSaints and Dyson, across tech, laptops, home appliances, beauty, fashion, mattresses, and so much more.

Delivering on its promise of stellar savings, the John Lewis Cyber Monday sale serves as the perfect opportunity to save on a new moisturiser, pair of earrings, vacuum cleaner or air fryer.

To save you from wading through the sheer number of offers available, as always, the IndyBest team of expert deal-hunters are on hand throughout the event and rounding up the best Cyber Monday deals at John Lewis. You’re welcome.

Best John Lewis Cyber Monday 2023 deals

Lego Marvel 76261 Spider-Man final battle: Was £94.99, now £71.24, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Lucky Marvel fans can get their hands on this Lego set for 25 per cent less. Suitable for those aged 10 and upwards, the set contains 900 pieces, along with nine minifigures, including ‘friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man’ (Tobey Maguire), ‘the amazing Spider-Man’ (Andrew Garfield) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) – as well as other characters.

We included the set in our best Christmas gifts for teens guide, and our tester said that while this “is a substantial set with lots of interesting features,” the good news is “it doesn’t take up too much space in a teen’s bedroom.”

Buy now

John Lewis box armchair: Was £299, now £209, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

If you’re looking to revamp your living room, there are savings to be had on myriad sofas and armchairs at John Lewis this Black Friday. With 30 per cent off, this eye-catching design comes in a rich blue velvet, complete with statement golden legs. Boasting a supportive shape, to ensure comfort, the armchair also comes with a five-year guarantee, for peace of mind.

Buy now

Silentnight revive + geltex 2100 mirapocket spring mattress, king size: Was £889, now £711.20, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Why not upgrade your mattress this Cyber Monday? John Lewis currently has 20 per cent off this king size mattress from Silentnight. It offers zoned support aiming to improve spinal alignment, as well as offering pressure relief. A fidgety sleeper? No problem, as each spring responds to your body’s movement so when you move throughout the night, anyone else in the bed won’t feel a thing – so that’s a restful night’s sleep for you both.

Buy now

Apple Watch series 8, GPS, 45mm, red: Was £489, now £379, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

This Apple Watch comes packed with lots of new functionality, including temperature sensing, crash detection and sleep stage monitoring. It’s a huge upgrade over the Series 7 and still contains all the step-counting, calories and workout tracking. In our review of the smartwatch, our reviewer said: “It has a heart-rate monitor so that it can warn you if your heart rate goes unexpectedly high or low, or tell you if you have an irregular heart rhythm, along with notifications of cardio fitness.”

Buy now

Hotel Chocolat velvetiser: Was £99.94, now £84.95, Johnlewis.com

(Hotel Chocolat )

The humble hot chocolate maker reached cult status a number of years ago. Naturally, we’ve reviewed it and our tester was obsessed. “We loved the resulting hot chocolate from the velvetiser. It was rich and frothy and felt really luxurious,” they said. “The best bit could have been that it was an even combination throughout, without those little sticky powder bits at the bottom which you usually get. You definitely take things up a notch from your standard mix of milk and powder.” Treat yourself or the chocoholic in your life to this appliance while it’s 15 per cent off.

Buy now

John Lewis organic mulberry silk standard pillowcase: Was £45, now £36, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Looking to get some beauty sleep? You need to add a silk pillowcase to your bedding set-up. While we’ve not tested this one, the benefits of silk pillowcases have been well documented. The smooth surface doesn’t create static, which helps combat frizzy hair, and as the material is less absorbent than cotton, it promotes optimum hydration levels for your skin, too.

Buy now

Bosch series 4 WGG04409GB freestanding washing machine: Was £599, now £474, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

When it comes to investing in new appliances, Back Friday offers the perfect time to benefit from the best savings. If it’s a new washing machine you’re after, John Lewis has you covered. A very similar model took the top spot in our review of the best washing machines with our tester noting that it’s “exceptionally quiet, almost soothingly so, and it has a good selection of cycles, including dark wash, mixed load, and a super quick setting which gets your washing done in as little as 15 minutes”. This model has a 9kg maximum load, making it ideal for larger households.

Buy now

Apple 2023 Apple MacBook Air 15.3in: Was £1,399, now £1,279, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Looking for a new laptop? Well, you can save a rare £100 on Apple’s 2023 MacBook Air right now, thanks to the John Lewis Black Friday sale. In our review of the new launch, our tester said: “Apple’s MacBook Air 15in pulls off a clever trick: it adds significant extra screen size without losing the Air’s signature super-thin and super-light qualities.” Praising the portability and display for playback, they added that “the M2 processor is more than fast enough for most needs, handling all tasks effortlessly and silently.”

Buy now

Ninja foodi AF400UK 9.5l dual-zone air fryer: Was £219.99, now £169, Johnlewis.com

(Ninja)

Ninja’s dual zone air fryer has been reduced by £40, so now’s the time to invest if you’ve had one on your wish list for a while. The appliance comes with two interchangeable grill plates and is large enough to cook food for up to six people, making it a great option for families. Earning a spot in our round-up of the best air fryers, our tester said: “Chicken, chips and chopped-up veg cooked much faster and ended up a lot tastier and crispier compared to when cooking in the other air fryer models. So, it’s safe to say it has us sold.”

Buy now

Shark anti-hair-wrap pet corded vacuum cleaner NZ801UKT: Was £299.99, now £179, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

This upright model features the brand’s renowned anti-hair-wrap technology and can tackle both hard surfaces and carpets – and you can switch between them with the simple touch of a button. The lift-away option makes it easy to detach the main unit of the floorhead, creating a lightweight vacuum that makes cleaning the stairs a breeze. It comes with upholstery and crevice tools, which will help tidy sofas, cushions, curtains and soft furnishings, too.

Buy now

Radley lexington four wheel medium suitcase: Was £190, now £113, JohnLewis.com

(JohnLewis.com)

Save 40 per cent on a stylish black suitcase with gold wheels and a gold handle by Radley. With a double hard shell exterior, the contents have a lot of shielding when the suitcase is thrown around the baggage hold or into a car boot. Easy-glide wheels and an adjustable handle help make it easy to steer.

Buy now

Tiffany & Co eau de parfum, 30ml: Was £71, now £56.80, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis )

If you’re looking for an indulgent gift to yourself or another, Tiffany’s classic eau de parfum is on sale with 20 per cent off right now. The fragrance has a floral scent and promises to be long-lasting on the skin. Not only is it luxe, but the elegant crystal bottle will also take pride of place on your dressing table.

Buy now

Smeg temperature control kettle: Was £189, now £169, JohnLewis.com

(JohnLewis.com)

Save £20 on this temperature control kettle that allows you to choose how hot you want your water. This will help you avoid burning tea so that you get more flavour from each brew. As a rule, green tea is best with 70C water while instant coffee tastes best when 90C water is poured over it.

Buy now

Superdry sleeveless sequin A-line mini dress, black sequin: Was £79.99, now £63.99, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Get party season ready for less, with 20 per cent off Superdry staples this Black Friday. This mini dress features a high neck and A-line silhouette, creating an effortlessly cool look for this winter and beyond. It’s super sparkly and will undoubtedly make a lovely addition to your wardrobe.

Buy now

Barbour Ashby waxed cotton field jacket, olive: Was £229, now £171.75, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Always reliable and stylish, Barbour now comes with 25 per cent off on certain lines of coats and jackets at John Lewis. This field jacket is a classic design that can be all yours for almost £60 less. With a traditional design and the brand’s signature 6oz sylkoil waxed cotton, you’ll be ready for whatever the British weather has to throw at you, while staying stylish.

Buy now

Yves Saint Laurent couture colour clutch eyeshadow palette, desert nude: Was £100, now £80, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

John Lewis is spoiling us with a lovely 20 per cent off a huge range of Yves Saint Laurent beauty products, and this couture eyeshadow is one of our top picks. The palette boasts 10 fabulous colours, from versatile browns to warming pinks, all designed to flatter any skin tone. If that wasn’t enough, when you use code “YSLOFFERS” at the checkout, you can get an additional £10 off this and any other YSL products over £75. Thank us later.

Buy now

Benefit most wonderful minis Christmas make-up gift set: Was £32.50, now £24.37, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

This little beauty box is full to the brim with everything you need for a show-stopping look this festive season. John Lewis is offering 25 per cent off a wide range of Benefits bestsellers, many of which come in miniature form in this Christmas set, including the porefessional primer, willa soft neutral-rose blush, hoola matte bronzer, 24-hour brow setter, bad girl bang volumising mascara and benetint rose-tinted lip and cheek stain. Plus, there’s a sample of the porefessional good cleanup pore-purifying foaming cleanser.

Buy now

Peloton bike: Was £1,345, now £1,095, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

You can now save £250 on this exercise bike from one of our favourite at-home workout brands: Peloton. The bike offers an immersive workout, connecting you to a vast library of on-demand studio classes as well as workouts across more than 12 disciplines, led by a range of instructors. The IndyBest-rated brand enables you to exercise your way, in your own home, and this deal comes just in time for those fitness New Year resolutions.

Buy now

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

With Black Friday historically taking place the day after Thanksgiving, we can expect the shopping bonanza to land on Friday 24 November with deals dropping throughout the weekend. This means Cyber Monday – the final day of the sale – will fall on Monday 27 November 2023.

When will John Lewis’ Cyber Monday sale start in 2023?

Falling hot on the heels of Black Friday on Friday 24 November, John Lewis’s Cyber Monday sale kicked off on 27 November with limited-time deals dropping throughout the day.

What were the best John Lewis Cyber Monday deals from last year?

Last year, you could save more than £30 on ghd’s coveted gold hair straighteners (£179, Johnlewis.com) and a huge 30 per cent on Mulberry’s Sadie mini satchel bag (Johnlewis.com) in a sleek lawn green.

If Le Creuset was on the wishlist, you could have saved a whopping 40 per cent on its casserole soup pot (Johnlewis.com) while Kally Sleep’s hotel standard pillows (£49.99, Johnlewis.com) were reduced down to just £31.

Plus, there was £60 off one of Ooni’s bestselling pizza ovens (£349, Johnlewis.com), 15 per cent off Charlotte Tilbury’s beautiful skin foundation (£39, Johnlewis.com) and a nice £10 saving on Bobbi Brown’s vitamin enriched base (£52, Johnlewis.com).

