Great British Bake Off fans rejoice, for this candy-coloured stand mixer has been discounted in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale. Whether you’re wanting to bake brownies, knead dough, or whip up a cake, there’s a whole host of sweet and savoury treats to be made with this kitchen hero.

And when we say a whole host, we really do mean it. This sturdy mixer can process anything from 12 egg whites to 1l of whipped cream or 1kg of flour, and even a batch of 108 cookies – meaning you can cover any bake sale, birthday party, or Christmas cook-athon in record time.

But, of course, this is one of the more expensive home appliances, becoming more of a luxury at close to £600. So it’s safe to say this Cyber Monday discount has got us rather excited.

Following on from Black Friday, Cyber Monday brings some of the best deals on tech, toys, gaming, home appliances and more. And here at IndyBest, we’re continually finding great discounts, just like this Kitchenaid one below, to make your Cyber Weekend as stress-free as possible.

KitchenAid 5413184120696 artisan stand mixer: Was £599, now £449, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

At 25 per cent off, this is a great deal. Even Paul Hollywood may be tempted to bring another mixer into the infamous tent. With 300 watt power, 10-speed settings and a five-year warranty, the mixer really is built to last, meaning you can mix, stir and fold happy for many years to come. For any Schitt’s Creek fans out there, much like David and Moira we’re still trying to work out how to “fold it in” ourselves.

But, thanks to the original planetary action, little thinking is required as all ingredients are thoroughly and quickly incorporated. And with a 3l bowl, 4.8l stainless steel bowl, whisk, paddle, dough hook, flex-edge beater and splatter guard, you’ll have everything you need and more to become a kitchen whizz.

We even reviewed the classic KitchenAid stand mixer in our best stand mixer round-up, naming it best for Bake Off quality. Our reviewer even shared that “as the best-selling stand mixer in the world, KitchenAid has built its reputation as a tried and trusted faithful.”

For now, only the empire red colourway has been treated to this discount, but it is rather snazzy so we can’t complain.

