M&S Cyber Monday sale 2023: The best deals to add to your basket now

After weeks of waiting for the Black Friday sales to arrive, with massive discounts on everything from tech, TVs and laptops to beauty, fashion and jewellery, the shopping event is finally over and Cyber Monday has started. But are there any M&S deals on Cyber Monday this year?

The Black Friday sales will continue across the weekend and through to Monday 27 November (Cyber Monday), offering the perfect opportunity to invest in purchases big and small, from beauty buys to mattresses and home appliances.

When it comes to the high-street stalwarts taking part, we’re forecasting big-name brands and retailers, with whopping savings from the likes of Apple, Amazon, Boots, Currys, Dyson, Very and more.

M&S is a favourite for its clothing, home and food and drink ranges. In previous years, the retailer hasn’t officially taken part in Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but reductions do tend to pop up during this period.

Keep reading for everything we know about M&S, Cyber Monday and the deals to shop now.

Best M&S Cyber Monday deals for 2023

Although M&S doesn’t take part in Cyber Monday, there are still plenty of bargains to bag at the retailer across the day, with offers on handbags, homeware, clothing and more.

Sweaty Betty ultra running sports bra: Was £60, now £30, Marksandspencer.com

The perfect motivation to get moving during the colder months, Marks and Spencer is offering discounts of up to 50 per cent on the highly sought-after sportswear brand Sweaty Betty. Case in point: the brand’s ultra running sports bra has been reduced to half price. It features a non-wired, unpadded design made with mesh, to keep you cool. It can be worn as a racer-back silhouette when you feel you might benefit from more support, too.

Columbia puffect hooded puffer jacket: Was £160, now £112, Marksandspencer.com

Wrap up warm and save some cash in the process with this discounted winter essential from Columbia, currently discounted at Marks & Spencer by 30 per cent. Columbia’s smart looking puffer is designed in a regular fit, and comes with elasticated cuffs, two zip-up pockets and insulation to keep you warm, earning the jacket practicality points.

M&S calm ultimate hamper gift: Was £85, now £51, Marksandspencer.com

Marks & Spencer often houses a nice variety of hampers, and there’s a selection of gifts on sale at the moment, including this calming purchase from the retailer’s Apothecary collection. Housed in a jute bag, you will find a candle, hand and body lotion, hand wash and bath salts scented with lavender, cedarwood, sweet orange and clary sage. Plus, you can save more than £30 right now.

Percy Pig suitcase gift: Was £40, now £28, Marksandspencer.com

This Percy Pig-themed suitcase of sweets, chocolates and baked goods is bound to go down a treat, and you can now save a delicious 30 per cent on the lot. Enjoy chocolate coins and phizzy pig tail sweets, alongside jam sandwich cream biscuits and a bottle of ingredients for making your own Percy Pig blondies. This is a great gift idea that’s worth snapping up while it’s on sale.

M&S collection 4-piece ceramic coated aluminium pan set: Was £100, now £60, Marksandspencer.com

Complete your culinary arsenal for less, thanks to this heavily discounted four-piece M&S set. There’s a milk pan, a frying pan and two saucepans of slightly different sizes, which come complete with lids. Touted as being non-stick and suitable for the dishwasher and oven, they should work on whatever hob you use at home, including induction, according to Marks & Spencer.

Saucony axon 3 trainers: Was £110, now £66, Marksandspencer.com

You can save more than £40 on this pair of axon 3 trainers from IndyBest tried-and-tested brand Saucony. The lace-up shoes feature an EVA midsole, flatform outsoles and a textile upper touted as being breathable. Happily, the same discount applies to the pair in a bright blue colourway, if the purple option isn’t for you.

M&S la cascata passivento wine, case of six: Was £72, now £48, Marksandspencer.com

Planning ahead for party season? This wine deal covers a case of six bottles and will secure you a £24 saving. La cascata passivento is a red wine from Puglia, with a full bodied blend that is suitable for vegans. Stock up ahead of Christmas or pour yourself a tipple at home as the cold evenings set in.

White Stuff colour block funnel neck jumper: Was £59, now £44.25, Marksandspencer.com

Right now at M&S, you can get 25 per cent of a wide range of White Stuff clothing, including blazers, dresses and even colourful stylish knits such as this design. The bold classic print, regular fit and snug neckline give this jumper a stylish and cosy look.

M&S Collection Lisbon four-wheel hard shell suitcases, set of three: Was £195, now £136.50, Marksandspencer.com

Are you planning on escaping this winter? Well, now you can do it with this set of stylish suitcases while saving yourself £58.50. They come equipped with a security zip that fastens with a combination TSA lock, 360-degree spinner wheels and an extendable handle so you can glide your way to the sun with ease. The multiple sizes mean you’re ready for weekend escapes and long-haul flights, and M&S has discounted them in both pink and blue to cover all tastes.

Charles Tyrwhitt printed geometric silk tie: Was £34.95, now £27.96, Marksandspencer.com

On the hunt for the perfect stocking filler to gift the man in your life? Right now, M&S has 20 per cent off Charles Tyrwhitt clothing, including this funky, blue, duck-print tie, which will liven up any outfit. Grab it while it’s less than £30.

Hoff skyline leather trainers, liberty: Was £150, now £90, Marksandspencer.com

Made in a flexible lace-up style, these trainers come with removable memory foam insoles, for all-day comfort and customisation. There’s a bevy of fun colour combinations to choose from, too, such as the big apple, evolution, and Notre Dame. In our round-up of the best women’s white trainers, our tester highly rated a similar pair from Hoff: “Thanks to the memory foam cushioning, these are supremely comfortable and have helped us walk many miles”. Now, with this deal, you can grab the skyline style with a sky-high discount of 40 per cent.

M&S Collection Flynn table lamp: Was £79, now £47.40, Marksandspencer.com

This 40 per cent saving on a funky, chic, abstract-style lamp is enough to make anyone light up. Adding a playful touch to your interiors, the lamp’s curved ceramic base gives an effortlessly modern look, complete with a glossy, light-reflecting finish. Measuring 65cm x 38cm, it would make a lovely addition to any bedroom or living room, especially during long winter nights.

Nobody’s child floral revere collar pyjama set: Was £69, now £55.20, Marksandspencer.com

Christmas is not complete without a fresh set of pyjamas, and with this floral set you can truly relax in style. Right now these Nobody’s Child jammies, along with jumpers, dresses and everything in between from the brand, have 20 per cent off at M&S.

M&S gin discovery gift set: Was £40, now £32, Marksandspencer.com

One for the gin lovers (and let’s face it, who isn’t!) This generous set includes eight mini gins and eight flavoured tonic waters so you can mix and match to find your favourite combo. These goodies also come in a handy shopper bag, making it a perfect merry gift this Christmas. M&S is offering 20 per cent off a host of other food and drink gift sets just like this one for Cyber Monday.

Lego flower bouquet: Was £54.99, now £43.99, Marksandspencer.com

M&S is offering 20 per cent off a wide range of Lego products right now. Case in point: you can pick a beautiful bouquet of flowers aimed at adult Lego fanatics. Once you’ve assembled the blooms, pop them on display as you would with a real bunch. This will make a lovely Christmas gift too.

Make your own dried flower wreath: Was £35, now £17.50, Marksandspencer.com

Whether you want to try your hand at something new, or you have an arts-and-crafts-lover in your life, this kit from M&S is a steal with 50 per cent off. Made with seasonal dried flowers, this wreath will unleash your creativity and provide you with a stylish and sophisticated new piece for your home.

Does M&S have a Black Friday sale?

M&S has not officially taken part in Black Friday in previous years, but the retailer does offer deals across all sections at this time of year, so you can still pick up a bargain or two.

When does the Black Friday M&S sale start?

Black Friday kicked off on Friday 24 November and although M&S doesn’t traditionally advertise its sales as being for Black Friday, there are some seasonal deals available now, across its own products and other brands.

