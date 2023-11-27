Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gamers, it’s your last chance to bag a bargain. Black Friday has morphed into the Cyber Monday sales, and it all concludes later tonight. But while this Mario party is almost over, there are still sizeable discounts on Nintendo Switch consoles and games to pick up this Cyber Monday.

The hybrid games console, Switch accessories and Switch games are continuing to be slashed in price at all the top retailers, including Amazon, Argos, Very, Currys, John Lewis & Partners and more. There are bundle deals featuring the new Nintendo Switch Lite Aloha Edition, plus retailers are giving away Mario Kart 8 with every Switch OLED purchased.

We’ve already seen the Xbox series X reduced to its lowest ever price, as well as the PS5. Aside from gaming, hefty discounts on tech from Apple, devices from Amazon, as well as laptops and TVs are landing throughout the day. Meanwhile, home and kitchen appliances such as air fryers and dehumidifiers have received price cuts during the shopping bonanza.

But if it’s Nintendo Switch offers you’re after, these are the best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals to shop now. Just make sure to snap it up before midnight – once it’s gone, it’s gone.

The best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals 2023

Nintendo Switch OLED: Was £309, now £279, Asda.com

The Nintendo Switch OLED has plummeted to its lowest ever price at Asda. Prior to Black Friday, the lowest we’d ever seen the hybrid console fall to was £284, so that’s a further £5 on the games console. Switch OLED deals are rare, so we wouldn’t hang about. “Its colourful display, better build quality and bigger storage makes buying the Nintendo Switch OLED a no-brainer,” our writer said in their review of the console. “New to Nintendo? Buy the Switch OLED console and never look back.”

Nintendo Switch OLED with a free copy of ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ and a three-month Switch Online membership: Was £346.97, now £299.99, Argos.co.uk

This Switch OLED bundle has been reduced by nearly £50 in the Argos Black Friday sale. It’s the best console that Nintendo has ever made, our review praised its “colourful display, better build quality and bigger storage makes it the best version yet”. With this deal, you’re essentially just paying for the console and getting Mario Kart and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership for free. Pick it up now and you’ll be racing around Rainbow Road (online) in no time.

If you spend £10 more and purchase this bundle at House of Fraser, the retailer will throw in a £50 House of Fraser gift card to sweeten the deal (£309, Houseoffraser.co.uk).

Nintendo Switch Lite Aloha Edition with a free copy of ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ and an extra free game: Was £269.97, now £189.99, Argos.co.uk

Another bundle deal in the Black Friday sales gets you the new Aloha Animal Crossing edition of the Nintendo Switch Lite alongside a copy of the Animal Crossing game. It’s Nintendo’s cheaper, handheld-only machine that is essentially the spiritual successor to the Nintendo DS. If you buy it from Argos, the retailer will throw in an extra game of your choice. The most expensive title on the list of free games is Fire Emblem, which costs £34.99, but you can also opt for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime and more.

Nintendo Switch with a free copy of ‘Nintendo Switch Sports’ and a three-month Switch Online membership: Was £296.98, now £259, Amazon.co.uk

Nintendo has just dropped a new bundle deal on the Nintendo Switch console, and you can now get a free copy of Nintendo Switch Sports and a free three months of Nintendo Switch Online. Together, these two items cost £37.98, but you get them free when you buy the console. “Nintendo Switch Sports is a strong continuation of a tried and tested formula that will find near-universal appeal with anybody who remembers the glory days of the Nintendo Wii, or even younger audiences who will wonder what all the fuss was about 15 years ago,” our writer said in their review of the game. “Volleyball and badminton also make for a grand entrance that are suitable additions to a bag filled with varied game modes.”

Nintendo Switch OLED and select game: Was £349.98, now £329.99, Smythstoys.com

Smyths Toys currently has a bundle deal on the Nintendo Switch OLED, which bags you the console and a free game. You can choose from either Pikmin 4, Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The first two titles are new games for 2023 and the last two are staples that every Switch gamer needs in their arsenal. You’ll pay just £15 for the game instead of £40.

‘Super Mario RPG’, Nintendo Switch: Was £49.99, now £39.85, Shopto.net

Nintendo’s Super Mario RPG has just launched, and independent games retailer ShopTo has a tasty deal in the Black Friday sales. When you buy the game, you can save more than £10 on the price of the physical copy, plus you’ll get an A4 poster thrown in for free. In this colourful RPG, you’ll team up with Mario, Bowser, Peach, Mallow and Geno, to save the Star Road and stop the Smithy Gang, who are busy causing trouble.

‘EA Sports FC 24’, Nintendo Switch: Was £54.99, now £27.49, Nintendo.co.uk

For the first time ever, Switch gamers aren’t forced to play a legacy version of Fifa. With EA Sports FC 24, Switch fans can play the full-fat game, including ultimate team, just without cross-play and HyperMotion V. Even better, thanks to Nintendo’s Black Friday sale, you can save 50 per cent on the football game right now.

‘Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle’, Nintendo Switch: Was £19.99, now £15.90, Amazon.co.uk

Here’s a great Black Friday deal with 25 per cent off Mario + Rabies Kingdom Battle for the Nintendo Switch. Set in the iconic Mushroom Kingdom, this tactical adventure game sees Mario, Luigi, Peach and Yoshi join forces with four Rabbids heroes, each with their own special personalities. Don’t forget that this deal is on a download code only; no game cartridge comes in the box, so make sure you have enough storage space to add it to your Switch.

Nintendo Switch with a free copy of ‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder’: Was £299.99, now £259, Very.co.uk

Very has a bundle deal on the original Nintendo Switch console this Black Friday. You essentially pay full price for the console, but then get the all-new Super Mario Bros. Wonder game, which usually costs £49.99, absolutely free. The game, which was released a few weeks ago, made it onto our round-up of the best Nintendo Switch games. The first 2D Mario game in years, our reviewer said it was “heaps of fun, very inventive and gorgeous to look at.”

Among us: crewmate edition: Was £24.99, now £17.99, Argos.co.uk

The viral mobile game that was a real saviour for us all during lockdown is now in Nintendo Switch form. Join your friends in a multi-player game of teamwork and betrayal as you try to find the alien imposter aboard, or that is, unless you are the imposter, in which case cause as much chaos and sabotage as possible. Are you up for the challenge?

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

This year, Cyber Monday will fall on 27 November 2023, the weekend after Black Friday on 24 November. But while those are the official dates, it’s all slightly irrelevant when you consider the fact that most retailers start their Cyber Monday deals on the first day of November. Really, we should rename Cyber Monday as Cyber November.

When will the best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals start in 2023?

Cyber Monday officially kicked off until 27 November, but the deals started a whole month before that date. Last year, we saw retailers drop Nintendo Switch bundle deals and games on 4 November.

The deals are likely to end on Cyber Monday, however, so your last chance to pick up a Switch discount will be 27 November.

