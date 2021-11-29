Cyber Monday is finally here, acting as the finale to the Black Friday bargain bonanza. The shopping extravaganza was curtailed on the high street in 2020 for obvious reasons, but thrived online. And this year the Cyber Monday online sales are just as impressive.

So far the sales have included deals across a huge range of products, from technology and home appliances to TVs, cosmetics, homewares, toys and much more.

Consoles, games, subscriptions and accessories were hugely popular, as always, and while we expected interest in Xbox and Playstation to remain high, the Nintendo Switch was also a highlight – especially with the new Nintendo Switch OLED having landed in the UK on 8 October.

Gaming deals were available far and wide across the weekend, with general retailers like Amazon, Very and Currys starting their Black Friday sales earlier in the month. But the sale isn’t over yet, and these are the best bargains still available.

The best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday 2021 deals

Nintendo Switch OLED bundle with ‘Paper Mario: The Origami King’: Was £347.98, now £319.98, Game.co.uk

While we haven’t found many deals on the standalone Nintendo Switch OLED, this bundle deal from Game is an excellent Cyber Monday buy if you’re looking to bag Nintendo’s newest console. You’re essentially buying the Nintendo Switch OLED at full price, but then getting Paper Mario: The Origami King for a tenner. That’s a £28 saving off the game’s original price, and you get to play it on that lush new vivid 7in screen. “Its colourful display, better build quality and bigger storage makes buying the Nintendo Switch OLED a no-brainer,” our writer said in their review of the console. “New to Nintendo? Buy the Switch OLED console and never look back.”

If you are looking for a discount on the standalone Nintendo Switch OLED, the best we’ve seen is from Tesco, who is providing a £10 discount to Clubcard holders if they buy the console in-store. Although it might be tricky to find.

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue bundle with ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ and three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership: Was £329.98, now £259.99, Argos.co.uk

The red and blue neon version of the Nintendo Switch is our favourite colour variant, and now this bundle with Mario Kart 8 is on sale at its lowest ever price. As usual, you get the neon colourway with its contrasting joy-cons, as well as the black Switch dock. With this Cyber Monday deal, you’re essentially just paying for the console and getting Mario Kart and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership for free. Pick it up now and you’ll be racing around Rainbow Road (online) in no time.

Tesco is also selling this bundle for just £239, but it is exclusive to Clubcard holders and is only available in-store.

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue bundle with ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’, ‘Pokemon: Shining Pearl’, three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership and a carrying case: Was £366.96, now £309.99, Nintendo.co.uk

Nintendo has bundled the classic neon Switch console with the neon joy-cons and black dock together with a whole host of other extras. With this bundle, you’re essentially paying for the OG Nintendo Switch and a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but then receiving the latest Pokemon: Shining Pearl game (which has only been out for a few days) along with a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online and a carrying case for free. This is a great deal and will save you £56.97.

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue bundle with ‘Just Dance 2022’: Was £301, now £273.99, Amazon.co.uk

The Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue edition, bundled with everyone’s favourite game to groove to – Just Dance 2022 – is currently discounted in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen it at – it’s only ever gone as low as £293.99 in the past. It comes with the dock and two neon joy-con controllers.

Nintendo Switch: Was £259, now £229, Asda.com

This is the lowest price we’ve seen the Nintendo Switch sell for this Cyber Monday (so far), and it comes courtesy of Asda, of all places. You don’t get any extra games or subscriptions like you do with the Argos deal (£359.99 for the Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, Argos.co.uk), but a £31 discount on the standalone console is not to be sniffed at. The catch? The deal is only available in-store, so you’ll need to pop in to your local Asda to bag the bargain.

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue bundle with ‘Pikmin 3 Deluxe’: Was £297.98, now £269.99, Game.co.uk

Been eyeing up the colourful Nintendo Switch console this Cyber Monday? We’ve just spotted one of the cheapest bundle deals at Game, which will save you almost £30. It comes with the deluxe version of the original Pikmin 3 classic, where you’ll grow cute Pikmin creatures, build a squad to overcome obstacles and help find food for your starving family back on your home planet. It was only released last year and now has new side quests with Olimar and Louie.

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue with ‘Mario Party Superstars’: Was £329.98, now £289.99, Game.co.uk

Game is currently bundling the OG Nintendo Switch in neon red/neon blue with the newest entry in the Mario Party franchise – Mario Party Superstars, released on 29 October. As with all Switch models, you’ll be able to play in handheld mode, docked on the TV and in tabletop mode, plus you’ll get around 4.5 to nine hours on a single charge. Superstars contains five classic boards from the Nintendo 64 Mario Party games. With £40 off, this is a Princess Peach of a Cyber Monday deal.

Nintendo Switch with ‘Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury’, and ‘Animal Crossing’: Was £339.97, now £289.97, Very.co.uk

This bundle from Very sees the Nintendo Switch console included with two games and reduced by £50. The games are Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, and Animal Crossing. Very also has an accompanying deal that reduces the price of Sandisk memory cards by 30 per cent when bought with a Nintendo Switch – handy for increasing the console’s storage.

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue bundle with PDP gaming headset: Was £309.98, now £274.99, Amazon.co.uk

This Nintendo Switch console in neon red and neon blue comes bundled with a PDP gaming headset. With this versatile game console, you’ll be able to blast red shells in either tabletop mode, handheld or on the big screen, plus it comes with a gaming headset, featuring 40mm audio drivers and a bi-directional noise-cancelling microphone.

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue bundle with Afterglow wired deluxe+ controller: Was £304.98, now £274.99, Amazon.co.uk

Our favourite Nintendo Switch colourway bundled with a snazzy controller from Afterglow is currently on sale at Amazon. As usual, you get the neon colourway with its contrasting Joy-Cons, as well as the black Switch dock. The Afterglow controller features two programmable buttons on the back, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack so you can listen to those sweet, sweet soundtracks on the go.

Best Nintendo Switch games Cyber Monday deals

‘Warioware: Get it Together!’, Nintendo Switch: Was £34.99, now £29.99, Currys.co.uk

Every Nintendo fan knows that any game featuring a Nintendo character, like Mario or Princess Peach, rarely ever go on sale, which is why we are so excited to see the new Warioware game get a generous £5 discount this Cyber Monday. The game was released in September and has made its way onto our round-up of the best Nintendo Switch games. “With over 200 microgames to play through, Warioware: Get it Together! is a great way to gather together friends and family even if they don’t play many games ordinarily,” our reviewer said. “Each game takes mere seconds (usually under 5) so there’s never any time to become bored of them. Instinctive reactions are usually key here given the speed at which you need to negotiate each stage.”

‘Paw Patrol the Movie Adventure City Calls’, Nintendo Switch: Was £34.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

This is one for the parents who have the Paw Patrol movie streaming on repeat. Adventure City Calls is currently 27 per cent off on the Nintendo Switch, so now you don’t have to merely watch pups Chase, Marshall and Skye prance around Adventure City, but actually scout around as the characters themselves. This game includes fun missions where you’ll help save the day. You’ll be rewarded with badges for collecting treats and play minigames like Pup Pup Boogie.

‘Just Dance 2022’, Nintendo Switch: Was £42, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

Everyone’s favourite game to boogie down to currently has 29 per cent off in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale. The latest instalment in the franchise will see you team up with your pals to rule the dancefloor. You can track your calories, launch into ready-made playlists tailored to your own tastes and monitor your performance with Just Dance’s easy-to-understand progression stats.

‘Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town’, Nintendo Switch: Was £34.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you love Animal Crossing but feel that you need a break from your island home, then you can’t go wrong with Story of Seasons. This revival of the popular Harvest Moon series of farming games has a similar style of relaxing yet compelling gameplay with plenty of its own charms to boot. Amazon has this fun-for-all-ages title on sale for £10 off.

Best Nintendo Switch accessories Cyber Monday deals

Nintendo Switch joy-con battery pack accessory pair: Was £29.99, now £17.50, Amazon.co.uk

If you know you’re going to be away from a plug point for an extended period of time and won’t be able to charge your joy-cons for that extra-long gaming session, Nintendo’s official joy-con AA battery pack is the accessory for you. These attach directly to each joy-con and even work while playing, so you won’t have to pause the game just to charge your controllers up. You get four AA batteries out of the box, so you’ll be ready to go as soon as the accessory pack is delivered. It currently has 42 per cent off in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

SanDisk ultra 256GB microSD card for Nintendo Switch: Was £48.99, now £20.89, Amazon.co.uk

A microSD card might not feel like the most exciting of purchases but it’s near essential if you plan on loading up on Nintendo Switch games from the Nintendo eShop store this Cyber Monday. This 256GB card from SanDisk landed a spot in our round-up of the best Switch accessories, with our writer saying that “setup is a simple matter of slotting the card into the clearly placed microSD slot on your console. There’s no need to format or do anything more complicated than that.”

PowerA Pokemon enhanced wireless controller: Was £39.99, now £27.10, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re on the hunt for a new wireless controller, then this deal on the PowerA wireless controller is a good pick. It lasts up to 30 hours per charge and features two mappable buttons. The Pikachu version of the wireless controller won a spot in our round-up of the best Nintendo Switch accessories, with our writer saying that setup “takes mere seconds” and “it’s robust too with anti-friction rings for smooth thumbtack controls and a build that can withstand a few frustrated blows or shoves”.

Switch pro controller: Was £34.99, now £27.99, Amazon.co.uk

Getting annoyed with that Joy-Con drift? Hands cramping up from trying to play Mario Kart with just one tiny Joy-Con? The Nintendo Switch pro controller might be the accessory for you. It’s more like a traditional two-handed controller, but also supports all series of Amiibo models and a multi-speed turbo mode, so you can fire more bullets rather than bashing the A button.

Turtle Beach recon 70 gaming headset: Was £29.96, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking for an entry-level gaming headset for your Switch that won’t break the bank, look no further than the Turtle Beach recon 70, which featured in our round-up of the best gaming headsets. “While there’s no memory foam support, the ear cushions feel good and the 40mm drivers go some way to ensure you still get an immersive experience, able to spot where someone is coming from via sounds,” our writer said in their review. And because it’s wired, it’ll work with your PS5, PS4, Xbox series X, Xbox one, Nintendo Switch, PC and basically anything with a headphone jack. Plus, it has a mic that’s easy to flip up. Simple yet effective.

What is Cyber Monday?

Then there’s Cyber Monday, which began as the online version of Black Friday and takes place after the weekend. But, again, online shopping has caused all four days to blur together and Black Friday deals tend to cover the week, weekend, and roll into Cyber Monday too, which for 2021 is 29 November. We expect to see more Nintendo Switch deals throughout this date too.

