With a host of new Nintendo Switch games on the horizon, we’re ready to get stuck into deals season and save on the best titles that Cyber Monday has to offer next month.

The online continuation of Black Friday, Cyber Monday always sees hefty discounts on everyone’s favourite hybrid games console, as well as Switch accessories and games from all the top retailers, including Amazon, Currys, Very, Argos and more. Independent games retailers like ShopTo and Box are also expected to take part.

With a new Nintendo Switch 2 console rumoured to launch in 2024, retailers might be offering up their best deals possible to entice customers before the next console lands – though this follow-up isn’t yet confirmed.

As always, your deal experts here at IndyBest will be rifling through the reductions to pick out the crème de la crème. Whether it’s tech from Apple, TVs or laptops, or home appliances like dehumidifiers and air fryers, we’ll be here before, during and after the sale, finding the best deals worth your dosh.

Here’s everything you need to know about Cyber Monday, including dates, the best Nintendo Switch deals to expect and the ones you can buy now.

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

This year, Cyber Monday will fall on 27 November 2023, the weekend after Black Friday on 24 November. But while those are the official dates, it’s all slightly irrelevant when you consider the fact that most retailers start their Cyber Monday deals on the first day of November. Really, we should rename Cyber Monday as Cyber November.

When will the best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals start in 2023?

While Cyber Monday doesn’t officially kick off until 27 November, the deals start a whole month before that date. Last year, we saw retailers drop Nintendo Switch bundle deals and games on 4 November.

We expect the Nintendo Switch deals to start landing on Monday 6 November 2023 this year, but the best deals will always be found on the week leading up to Black Friday – so that’s 20 November and beyond. The deals are likely to end on Cyber Monday, however, so your last chance to pick up a Switch discount will be 27 November.

What Nintendo Switch deals can we expect in the Cyber Monday sales?

To predict the best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals, it’s worth turning back the clock and looking at last year’s Switch Cyber Monday savings.

Almost every retailer had the same deal on the Nintendo Switch console. You could get the original machine with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership for £259.99. That means you paid full price for the console, but then got the game and membership for free.

And while we didn’t spot too many Nintendo Switch OLED deals, we saw the console plummet to an all-time low of £384 during Prime Day in July. We wouldn’t be surprised if the OLED model falls below £380 this Cyber Monday.

In terms of games, new titles such as Splatoon 3 and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, as well as classics such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe were heavily discounted. We’re expecting to see 2023 titles, such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom receive price cuts, as well as everyone’s favourite football game – EA Sports FC 24.

The best Nintendo Switch deals available now

Nintendo Switch OLED and select game: Was £349.98, now £334.99, Smythstoys.com

(Smyths Toys)

Smyths Toys currently has a bundle deal on the Nintendo Switch OLED, which bags you the console and a discounted game. You can choose from either Pikmin 4, Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The first two titles are new games for 2023 and the last two are staples that every Switch gamer needs in their arsenal. You’ll pay just £25 for the game instead of £40.

Buy now

