Fans of luxury fashion, beauty and tech, rejoice – Selfridges has launched its annual sale. But despite the retailer offering discounts across a whole host of products, from TVs to food and fashion, technically, this isn’t a Selfridges Cyber Monday sale.

Instead of joining a whole host of brands in offering seasonal discounts under the Black Friday and Cyber Monday umbrella, Selfridges usually offers savings under a different title, which we’ll explain in detail below.

Typically, Cyber Monday is the last chance to snap up a bargain before Christmas, with everyone from John Lewis to Argos slashing their prices on a huge range of items, including technology, TVs, laptops and gaming gear to mattresses, beauty, fashion and home appliances.

The good news is the Selfridges sale is just as impressive as your typical Cyber Monday bargain-packed event. Below, we’ve rounded up our favourite price-dropped products already available and have provided some more information about what to expect from the sale.

Best Cyber Monday deals at Selfridges

Although Selfridges doesn’t exactly take part in Cyber Monday, its seasonal sale has already begun, with offers on designer handbags, jewellery, homeware and more.

Air Jordan 1 logo-embellished leather high-top trainers: Was £170, now £96, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

There’s a whole host of offers on Air Jordans at Selfridges, with discounts and sizes available (for women and men) varying depending on the design. This ‘Africa day’ version has a saving of more than 40 per cent, and there are still a few men’s sizes in stock. The leather high-tops feature contrasting panels and a rubber platform sole, offering style and comfort.

Buy now

Aspinal of London Stella leather satchel bag: Was £450, now £270, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

Right now, there’s a 40 per cent saving on this Aspinal of London leather satchel. Whether you’re shopping for a Christmas gift or a special item for yourself, this crossbody bag is sure to be a great find for any fashion fan. It’s already dropped in price twice since entering the sale so you can now pick it up for an impressive £180 less than the original.

Buy now

Monica Vinader signature 18ct yellow-gold vermeil bangle: Was £375, now £262.50, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

This 18-carat yellow gold bangle is one of Monica Vinader’s signature styles and now has 30 per cent off in the Selfridges designer sale. The slip-on bracelet comes with a five-year warranty and a gift box so is sure to make the perfect Christmas gift for yourself or a loved one. It’s currently showing as low in stock so you may want to move swiftly if this item is on your Cyber Monday wish list.

Buy now

Our Place mini always 2.0 aluminium cooking pan, 21.6cm: Was £105, now £75, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

For a limited time only, this Our Place mini pan has a saving of just over 28 per cent. Available in five different shades, from pink to green, there’s something to suit every style. We reviewed the full-sized option, with our tester rating it four out of five stars and noting that it is “beautiful and made from post-consumer recycled aluminium, which is nothing but a great thing.”

Buy now

Beats x Kim K earth beats fit pro wireless earbuds: Was £219, now £179, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

For music lovers, these Beats x Kim Kardashian headphones have dropped in price by 20 per cent. An exclusive item to Selfridges, the tech collab has active noise cancelling, transparency mode and spatial audio, and will also work with the iOS Find My feature.

Buy now

Ted Baker Robbii lightweight double-breasted cotton trench coat: Was £175, now £165, Selfridges.com

(Ted Baker )

Working hard for your winter and transitional wardrobe is the trench coat, an enduring style you can wear on repeat. A contemporary take on the classic silhouette, Ted Baker’s double-breasted trench is discounted by more than £100 at Selfridges, in both navy and beige colourways. Made from 100 per cent cotton, the coat features an oversized collar and branded Ted Baker buttons.

Buy now

ghd helios air professional hairdryer: Was £179, now £143.30, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges.com)

Our beauty editor preferred this tool to the Dyson in our review of the best hairdryers, rating it four and a half stars out of give. She praised how it helped to dry her hair fast, writing that it’s “incredibly powerful, blowing at 120kph – and a small air hole focuses the breeze for a more targeted, speedy blow-dry, too.”

Buy now

Veja women’s venturi logo-embroidered suede mid-top trainers: Was £180, now £144, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges )

If a pair of trainers from celebrity-approved footwear brand Veja is on your fashion wishlist this Cyber Monday, there are several pairs reduced in price at Selfridges, including this pastel-hued pair made from 100 per cent suede. Characterised by a relatively chunky silhouette, a lace-up fastening and contrasting panels, they’re reduced by more than £30 when you add them to your Selfridges shopping basket now.

Buy now

Therabody Theragun elite treatment: Was £375, now £249, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges.com)

The elite is Theragun’s quietest model, designed to give you a deep tissue massage in a sleek, stylish package. Reduced by £125 for Cyber Monday, it has five different attachments to target different body parts. Use the thumb for lower back pain relief, the wedge on the shoulders and the ball on larger body parts like the quads and the calves. It comes with an app that shows you how to use it and guides you through all the different speed and intensity settings.

Buy now

Ted Baker Wayvees logo-hardware faux-leather satchel: Was £100, now £70, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

If you’re after a new work bag, this Ted Baker satchel has a saving of 30 per cent. Made from faux leather, it’s suitable for vegans yet has a pebble grain effect that should look like the real deal. The black version is already almost sold out, so if it’s on your wish list, we’d advise you to move quite quickly to the checkout.

Buy now

AllSaints Hadley sequin-embellished recycled-polyester maxi dress: Was £199, now £139, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

If ever a dress screamed festive season, it’s this one. Selfridges is currently offering big discounts on everything AllSaints, including 30 per cent off this dazzling maxi slip dress, making you party-season-ready for £60 less. We think that calls for even more celebrating.

Buy now

Monica Vinader 18ct gold-plated vermeil sterling silver bracelet: Was £50, now £35, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges.com)

Reduced by £15, this delicate bracelet is designed for everyday wear. Whether you sport it alone or as part of a bracelet stack, it’s not too showy but enough to make your wrists look pretty. The chain can be adjusted from 15 to 19 cm so you wear it as tight or as loose as you please.

Buy now

Ghd platinum plus straightener, black: Was £229, now £183.20, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

Selfridges is currently offering 20 per cent off a wide range of ghd products – including these bestselling hair straighteners. When they reviewed this model, our tester said it “leaves your hair with a glossy finish and delivers perfectly smooth styling”. They added: “We couldn’t recommend this tool more.”

Buy now

Ted Baker raydash regular-fit checked wool-blend overcoat: Was £227, now £195, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

Selfridges is offering 20 per cent off a wide range of men’s and women’s Ted Baker products – such as this winter-wardrobe staple. The overcoat is extremely stylish and wearable, with a regular fit that leaves room for essential layering, while the timeless grey checked print will complement any outfit. Day or night, you’ll be ready for all occasions in this number.

Buy now

Does Selfridges have a Black Friday sale?

Although not branded as a Black Friday sale, Selfridges does discount a huge range of its products around this time of year. Right now, a ‘designer sale’ is available on the site, with offers on a wide range of brands, from Birkenstock to Burberry as well as tech and homeware.

Typically, in previous years, this ‘designer sale’ has then become bigger and better across the Black Friday four-day event (24-27 November), changing in name to ‘Christmas comes early’.

When is the Selfridges Black Friday sale?

The Selfridges designer sale is already currently live across key categories, including men’s and women’s fashion, homeware, food and tech.

Although, right now, many items are low in stock or only available in one size, we’re expecting to see a lot more products discounted across the Black Friday weekend and will be one of the first to update you when they do.

