The annual Cyber Monday shopping extravaganza is here to finish off the Black Friday weekend with a bang. The likes of John Lewis, Amazon, Currys, Argos, and Very all have impressive sales – but our sights are firmly set on The White Company’s Cyber Monday sale..

When it comes to classic luxury, The White Company is known for presenting timeless clothing, candles, furniture and other lifestyle buys, so it really is the ideal destination during Cyber Monday (and year-round).

With Christmas fast approaching, now’s the ideal time to cut the cost of present shopping and save cash while getting set for festive proceedings. If your Christmas list is anything like ours, it’ll contain lots of items from The White Company, so you’ll be glad to know the brand is currently offering 20 per cent off everything with the code “WHITE20”.

If you’re looking for inspiration, keep scrolling for our top picks from the brand’s sale.

Best The White Company Cyber Monday deals

The White Company ultimate silk surround pillow, standard: Was £85, now £68, Thewhitecompany.com

(The White Company)

Our tester was fulll of praise when they reviewed this luxury silk pillow: “Everything about it oozes quality, from the thick, elegantly stitched seam to the baby-soft quilted cover,” they said, adding: “The pillow’s astonishing temperature-regulating properties will make sure you never wake up sweating again.” Now, you can pick up the pillow for less, with 20 per cent off this.

Buy now

The White Company champagne ribbed baubles, set of four: Was £15, now £12, Thewhitecompany.com

(The White Company)

If you’re looking to refresh your festive decorations this year, you can pick up this elegant set of four baubles with 20 per cent off. The set features in our round-up of the best Christmas decorations, with our reviewer saying: “Made from glass, they have a fluted design and ribbed texture, which reflects light brilliantly.” They also noted the gold-glitter cap and soft-velvet ribbon “add to the feeling of luxury”.

Buy now

The White Company cashmere bed socks: Was £36, now £28.80, Thewhitecompany.com

(The White Company)

Available in grey, pink and white shades, these cashmere bed socks are a brilliant buy for enjoying some luxe cosiness. Currently priced at less than £30, they’d make an ideal treat either for yourself or as a Christmas present. Made from cashmere certified by “the good cashmere standard”, the ribbed socks are designed for bedtime but you could wear this pair for warmth throughout the day, too.

Buy now

The White Company hot water bottle: Was £35, now £28, Thewhitecompany.com

(The White Company)

Landing a spot in our review of the best hot water bottles, our writer praised this product for being “sumptuously soft”. Our tester found the “heat from the rubbed bottle permeated through nicely, and it stayed at a nice temperature for a number of hours”. Don’t forget to use “WHITE20” at the checkout to benefit from the 20 per cent saving.

Buy now

The White Company Seychelles luxury gift set: Was £55, now £44, Thewhitecompany.com

(The White Company)

This four-piece gift set includes a signature candle with 33 hours of burn time, 250ml of bath and shower gel, 250ml of body lotion and a 150g soap. Described as aromatic and soothing, all four are part of The White Company’s Seychelles collection, with scent notes of bergamot, amber and vanilla. Make sure to use the discount code “WHITE20” at the checkout to get 20 per cent off.

Buy now

The White Company electronic diffuser: Was £70, now £56, Thewhitecompany.com

(The White Company)

There’s £14 off this electronic diffuser, which is designed to add fragrance to your home. The ceramic diffuser releases scent and adds moisture to the air, once you’ve added fragrance oil (sold separately). Time settings allow you to choose how long to use it for, and this is a brilliant way of adding The White Company scents such as Seychelles to any space, without the flame of a candle. When we reviewed the device, our writer praised it for “making the room smell delicious” but it also “hydrates the air around it, giving the space a serenity that is so essential to our wellbeing”.

Buy now

The White Company velvet-touch brushed cotton Oxford pillowcase: Was £20, now £16, Thewhitecompany.com

(The White Company)

Brushed cotton is said to add warmth at bedtime, making this a tempting winter purchase. There are large square super-king sizes available online, and the white finish features a classic Oxford design.

At IndyBest, we’re big fans of The White Company bedding, with the brand featuring in our best silk pillowcase guide, as well as in a standalone review, where our writer said: “We immediately noticed its luxurious look, which added a stylish lift to our bedding.”

Buy now

The White Company unisex cotton classic robe: Was £65, now £52, Thewhitecompany.com

(Thewhitecompany.com)

Bring spa vibes to your home with this traditional white dressing gown, now reduced by 20 per cent. The mid-weight fabric makes it a perfect year-round option to wrap up in post bath or when you’re in your pyjamas, winding down before bed. The fit is oversized, but it comes with a waist-tie to make it more flattering.

Buy now

The White Company bergamot and cedar bath and body gift set: Was £28, now £22.40, Thewhitecompany.com

(The White Company)

The White Company is the perfect destination for gifting – case in point, this set landed a spot in our review of the best gifts for mum. “Billed as part of the woody scent family, we like that it’s not a sweet or overpowering fragrance, with the depth of the cedarwood brightened by subtle notes of citrus from the bergamot and neroli,” noted our tester. They found that showering became a “luxurious experience” and a “tiny blob of the cream goes for miles too”.

Buy now

Read more: What our beauty editor is shopping in Lookfantastic’s Cyber Monday sale

The White Company hydrocotton towel: Was £30, now £24, Thewhitecompany.com

(The White Company)

Landing a spot in our review of the best bath towels, these will make a lovely addition to your bathroom. Our tester found they’re made from a “luxe 100 per cent cotton” with “clever low-twist technology, which makes them extra fluffy, yet fast drying”. They “assumed this softness would fade with washing but it stayed just as snuggly as the very first use, and felt divine to dry with after a shower”.

Buy now

Cashmere roll neck jumper: Was £179, now £143.20, Thewhitecompany.co.uk

(The White Company)

The White Company is known for their luxurious knits and this cashmere jumper is no exception. With a thick roll neck and flattering side splits, this jumper is classic and casual, yet effortlessly chic, with endless possibilities for dressing up or down. It also comes in three other colours, suiting everyone’s tastes and colour palettes, including taupe marl, grey, haze marl and blackberry.

Buy now

Frosted glitter wreath, 45cm: Was £45, now £36, Thewhitecompany.co.uk

(The White Company)

The White Company has got you covered for everything Christmas, including decorations. There’s a range of festive wreaths, and we think this one will make a stylish and sophisticated addition to any front door this season. Made from glittery faux twigs and translucent beads, it’s sure to give a light-catching impression of fresh snow, so even if we don’t get any real snow this year, your home won’t be lacking that festive touch.

Buy now

