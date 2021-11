Today is Cyber Monday, meaning one thing – your last chance to get a discounted TV ahead of Christmas. While the sight of shoppers brawling over a cheap Sony Bravia is thankfully a thing of the past, thanks to Cyber Monday the very best TV deals are still highly sought-after online.

As the sales finally draw to a close we’ve seen big savings from many top retailers, including Amazon, Argos, Currys and John Lewis and Partners. And there’s a generous handful of great offers still available - including some exciting new additions.

Here at IndyBest, we’ve been reporting on Cyber Monday deals for years and (if you don’t mind us saying) we’ve become really good at filtering out the garbage to bring you the offers that are actually worth paying attention to. To help keep things tidy, we have separate Cyber Monday deal guides on technology and beauty products, as well as toys, home appliances and clothing. On this page we’re collecting the best Cyber Monday deals on TVs, and there’s a complete list of our guides at the end of this article.

We’re here to bring you shopping advice and expert guidance on navigating the retail mayhem, all from the relative safety of your sofa. Our experts are busy rounding up the best Cyber Monday deals as they happen, so you can be sure you’re getting the best prices we can find.

Best 24in to 40in Cyber Monday TV deals

Samsung QE32LS03TCUXXU the frame 32in QLED smart TV: Was £599, now £341.10, Amazon.co.uk

Exclusive to Samsung, the frame is designed to blend into the background when not in use and looks at its absolute best when mounted flush to a wall, preferably with some clever wire-disguising. It uses light sensors to detect ambient conditions and gently adjusts the brightness and temperature of the artwork displayed on screen to create the impression of a painting. Per pixel QLED lighting means the screen can be completely black in a dark room, enhancing the illusion when the TV is off and creating impressive, immersive contrast when used for watching TV and movies.

Cello ZF0204 40in full HD: Was £319.99, now £259.99, Amazon.co.uk

A British-made TV built in Durham, this modest 40in Cello set is the go-to choice for UK shoppers who prefer to buy local. The built-in DVD player is a rare feature and puts this telly ahead of the pack for anyone with a library of classic box sets, while the modest 1080p resolution is sharp enough for the built-in Freeview channels.

43in to 48in Cyber Monday TV deals

Toshiba 43UL2163DBC 43in 4K ultra HD, HDR, freeview play, smart TV: Was £379, now £279, Very.co.uk

This 43in 4K Toshiba set has dropped in price by £100, and comes with a set of premium features such as smart upscaling to make older, standard-definition content appear sharper. For a limited time Very is also offering £15 off the Sanus wall mount bracket when bought with this TV. This is a very popular deal, so expect to wait until late December or early January for delivery.

Philips 43PUS8536 43in smart ambilight 4K ultra HD android TV: Was £649, now £519, Ao.com

There’s £130 off this 43in Philips TV with built-in ambilight, a cinematic effect that uses a set of embedded lights to create an immersive show surrounding the TV during movies and while playing games. Google Assistant is baked into the user interface too, allowing you to use this 4K TV as the centre of your smart-home system.

Samsung 2021 43 inch AU7100 UHD 4K HDR smart TV: Was £499, now £359, Very.co.uk

This entry-level Samsung TV comes equipped with the brand’s 4K upscaling technology and is powered by its “crystal” processor. The HDR10+ means that you should get bright and vivid colours – a great bonus for the small price tag – plus you can get your fix of Netflix, iPlayer and live TV all from the same hub. Buy before 16 November and you can also get a £100 discount on the Samsung A430 soundbar (£229, Very.co.uk) at checkout.

LG OLED C1 48in 4K HDMI 2.1 smart TV with Dolby vision IQ: Was £1,399, now £899, Very.co.uk

The LG OLED48C14LB is relatively compact for an OLED TV at “just” 48in. However, thanks to the use of top-end OLED panel technology and Dolby Atmos tuned speakers, it still delivers a rich and cinematic viewing experience. It’d be the ideal choice for anyone with a small flat or who doesn’t want the TV to dominate the living space like some other OLED behemoths in this list. Right now at Very there’s a £500 discount.

50in Cyber Monday TV deals

Samsung QE50Q6AAUXXU 50in smart 4K TV: Was £849, now £599, Currys.co.uk

Currys has £250 off this 50in Samsung TV for Cyber Monday. The QE50 uses the brand’s own QLED display technology and has support for all of the top 4K video standards, including HDR10+ and HLG. There’s also access to all of your favourite TV streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon and Apple, plus support for voice control with Alexa, Google Assistant and Samsung’s own Bixby system. We think this is a great option for those who want a fully-fledged 4K smart TV, but without a screen so big it takes over the living room.

Hisense QLED 50in 4K UHD HDR smart TV: Was £649, now £389, Studio.co.uk

Here’s a £260 saving on a 50in smart TV from Hisense – that’s a whopping 40 per cent off. Whether you’re gaming, binging Netflix or catching up on the game, you can do it in full, enhanced colour thanks to its “quantum dot” technology which can reproduce over one billion shades. Other standout features include Dolby Atmos sound for an immersive experience, along with Netflix, Prime Video, and Freeview Play. Lost the remote? Not a problem – play and control content using Alexa and Google Assistant, which come built-in.

55in to 58in Cyber Monday TV deals

Philips 55OLED706/12 55in smart 4K ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant: Was £1,399, now £979, Currys.co.uk

This 55in screen from Philips features the brand’s cinematic ambilight technology, which uses coloured lights embedded in the frame of the TV to create immersive effects when watching movies or playing games. This Philips TV also has Google Assistant built in, making searching for something to watch, or setting reminders, easier with just the sound of your voice. The OLED display is the best screen tech you can currently buy, and for less than £1,000 it’s an eye-catching offer - saving you £420 in the process.

Samsung QE55Q70AATXXU 55in QLED 4K smart airslim TV: Was £1,199, now £849, Studio.co.uk

This 55in 4K QLED TV from Samsung is one of the best-spec mid-range TVs around. The TV runs on a quantum 4K processor, so it’s great for gaming, albeit a little slower than the flagship Samsung Q90T telly in 2020. It also comes with six built-in speakers, meaning you should get some neat pseudo surround sound effects without the need for a soundbar. You can save £350 on this model right now.

Toshiba 58UK3163DB 58in smart 4K ultra HD TV: Was £529, now £449, Ao.com

Festooned with built-in streaming apps and catch-up services, this 58in smart TV from Toshiba puts a world of entertainment at your media-hungry fingertips. It features a 4K ultra high-definition LED screen with HDR for more vivid colours and a wider contrast between dark and light areas. And in-built Alexa lets you change channels and summon your favourite shows with your voice.

Samsung Q60A QLED 55in smart 4K TV: Was £999, now £599, Very.co.uk

Here’s a big £400 saving on a 55in Samsung 4K TV with a QLED display and HDR10+ capabilities. Launched earlier in 2021, this television has three HDMI ports for hooking up all of your entertainment devices, plus Wi-Fi for streaming online content and downloading apps. The Tizen operating system is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Samsung’s own Bixby voice control platform. Right now it says that Very is “awaiting stock” for this model, but, you can still purchase this TV now if you’re happy to wait a little bit longer before having it delivered.

Philips 55PUS7906 55in smart ambilight 4K TV: Was £699, now £529, Ao.com

Here’s a great £170 saving on a 55in 4K televisions from Philips. This being an ambilight television, there’s an LED light strip on the rear that changes colour based on what’s on the screen, in a bid to create a more immersive experience. Also of note is the Android TV operating system, which includes voice controls via Google Assistant, and HDR technology for improved picture quality.

LG 55UP75006LF 55in 4K UHD HDR smart LED TV, 2021 model: Was £699.99, now £439, Amazon.co.uk

You’ll see a lot of 2020 TVs discounted during the Cyber Weekend, but this is the 2021 version of the 55in LG UP7500. The brand’s mid-range set strikes a balance between affordability and image quality, while still managing to pack in a bunch of smart features and streaming apps.

65in to 70in Cyber Monday TV deals

LG OLED65C14LB 65in smart 4K ultra HD TV: Was £2,499, now £1,699, Ao.com

This 4K TV offers OLED technology, which uses a clever processor to light up individual pixels and provide a vibrant, lifelike image that captures incredible amounts of detail. In our review of the best 4K TVs on the market currently, we praised the LG user interface and found it one of the easiest to use and navigate. This is a good saving on a truly cinema-style TV – there’s £800 off as well as a free LG speaker when you use the code “BFPL7” at checkout.

Panasonic TX65JX800B 65in 4K ultra HD HDR smart LED TV: Was £1,199, now £699, Amazon.co.uk

This mid-range 65in Panasonic TV has had a massive 42 per cent reduction, saving you £500. It’s a 4K HDR10+ TV with local dimming technology for improved contrast, plus Dolby vision and Dolby atmos signal processing, so you know the sound quality and picture are going to be top notch. Better yet, it works with Alexa and the Google Assistant, and comes with Freeview Play built-in, letting you control on-demand entertainment with just your voice.

Samsung UE65TU8300KXXU 65in, curved crystal 4K HDR, smart TV: Was £649, now £549, Very.co.uk

Curved TVs aren’t a design fad. They increase the field of view on very large screens and make for a more immersive experience, no matter where in the room you’re sitting. There’s currently £100 off this Samsung LED set. It has a 4K display and offers smart technology, so you’ll be able to stream all your favourites in high quality using the brand’s streamlined user interface.. Looking for something a little smaller? Very is also discounting the 55in version of this curved Samsung TV (was £699, now £479, Very.co.uk)

Sony Bravia XR OLED XR65A80J 65in OLED 4K ultra HD HDR Google TV: Was £2,699, now £1,799, Box.co.uk

There’s an impressive £900 off this 65in Sony Bravia. The 4K OLED screen is less than a year old and is powered by Google’s smart TV tech, and uses Sony’s clever acoustic technology to create sounds from behind the display that react to what’s happening on screen. This is a cutting edge TV at a head-turning discount.

Sony Bravia KE65A8/P 65in OLED TV: Was £2,399, now £1,699, Amazon.co.uk

The Bravia range from Sony is well respected for its premium design and quality. In fact, we’ve named the Bravia product as the “best for audio” in our round up of the best 4K televisions on the market at the moment. This TV features Sony’s X1 Ultimate processor powering the device’s 4K HDR image –meaning there’s dedicated hardware ensuring the best possible picture is delivered. Sony’s clever acoustic surface audio design means that the sound is coming straight from the screen too – invisible vibrations make sure that there’s an exemplary match between what you hear and what you see on-screen.

Samsung UE70AU8000 70in smart 4K ultra HD TV: Was £799, now £699, Ao.com

This absolute unit of a 4K TV currently has £100 off at AO, making it the cheapest supersized set we’ve seen during this whole Black Friday event. LED is a step below Samsung’s leading QLED tech, but you simply won’t find a 70in QLED screen anywhere near this price. Picture quality is excellent and fast response times make the UE70AU8000 idea for gaming. Samsung’s intuitive user interface makes navigating its menus a breeze, too.

LG OLED evo G1 65in 4K HDMI Smart TV: Was £2,999, now £1,999, Box.co.uk

We’ve seen some excellent deals on LG TVs this Cyber Monday, and this £1,000 discount on an evo G1 is among the best. This 4K set provides a cinematic, 65in screen with a self-lit OLED display – claimed to be its brightest offering yet. Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos add immersion and atmosphere to your watching experience, and consoles like the new PS5 are given an extra boost through a high-frame-rate game optimiser function.

75in Cyber Monday TV deals

LG miniLED QNED99 75in real 8K quantum nanocell smart TV: Was £5,999, now £3,999, Box.co.uk

This Cyber Monday you can save 2,000 clams on an astonishingly high-resolution 75in 8K TV from Box. The LG QNED99 uses the brand’s next-generation quantum nanocell panel technology, which allows for super-fine control over the brightness of individual pixels and enables unbeatable contrast and definition compared to standard OLED and QLED sets. Double the resolution of 4K, this incredibly sharp 8K display is future-proofed and will last you years.

Samsung 2021 75in Q60A QLED 4K quantum HDR smart TV: Was £1,599, now £1,099, Very.co.uk

This is a great on a large, entry-level Samsung quantum LED set. The Q60A is the updated version of last year’s Q60T and is a wallet-friendly alternative to the more advanced and expensive Q70A set, offering excellent contrast ratio and colour reproduction, as well low input lag for gaming. It’s proving so popular in Very’s Cyber Monday sale, in fact, that you’ll have to wait until early December for more stock to arrive.

Samsung UE75AU9000 75in UHD crystal view smart TV: Was £1,599, now £999, Studio.co.uk

There’s a generous £600 taken off the price of this 75in 4K smart TV from Samsung. This is a top-rated set launched in 2021, with crystal clear image quality, HDR compatibility for deeper blacks and brighter whites, support for multiple voice assistants and AI-optimised sound.

Sony Bravia KD75X85JU 75in Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: Was £1,749, now £1,349, Currys.co.uk

This deal sees a £400 saving on a huge, 75in Sony Bravia TV with Dolby Vision, Freeview HD and voice control via the Google Assistant. The TV has a 4K resolution and is powered by Sony’s own X1 processor which promises vibrant colours and improved clarity. The Google TV operating system gives access to Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV and other popular streaming services.

What is Cyber Monday?

In retail, Cyber Monday is the name given to the Monday after Thanksgiving Day in the United States. The name was coined in 2005 when online stores noticed a huge increase in sales following the Black Friday shopping event. This year, it falls on Monday 29 November.

Traditionally, Black Friday described a physical retail event while Cyber Monday focused on online deals, though the two have now merged into a single, four-day shopping spree. In 2020, Cyber Monday was the largest online shopping day in US history, generating $10.7bn (£7.7bn) in sales.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.