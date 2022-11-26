Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

By now, you’re probably well versed with the Black Friday bargains. Whether you’ve bagged all your Christmas gifts with serious savings on toys and beauty, have stocked up on all the essentials such as dishwasher tablets and coffee pods for less, or even replaced your worn-out home appliances with a swankier model without the regular price tag, Black Friday can be a great time to buy.

Of course, it’s only a real bargain if you save money on items you really need or want, rather than filling your baskets to the brim with things that will never leave the kitchen cupboard.

But if there is something still on your wish list, whether it be a new laptop, phone, TV or microwave, then best believe the Black Friday sale isn’t over yet, as we push full steam ahead into Cyber Monday, the second part of the bargain bonanza.

Taking place on 28 November, Cyber Monday gives savvy savers one final chance to grab a good deal before Christmas. And we’ve answered all your burning questions below, including what is Cyber Monday? Does Cyber Monday have better bargains than Black Friday? And is Cyber Monday a bank holiday? To help clear up any confusion.

What is Cyber Monday?

Traditionally, Black Friday was a one-day shopping event with retailers slashing their prices in-store on hundreds of items. Cyber Monday then followed, two days after Black Friday, offering similar discounts online.

Since then, the bargain bonanza has grown in scale each year, with many retailers offering deals across the whole weekend or even weeks before, as we’ve seen this year from the likes of Amazon, Very, Currys and many more.

But, many retailers still class the two as separate sales events, despite the fact they now, more often than not, merge into one.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday follows Black Friday and takes place this year on 28 November, but many retailers class this whole weekend as Cyber Weekend, to extend the sale period and bridge the gap between the two.

When does Cyber Monday end, and how long do Black Friday deals last?

Typically, Cyber Monday is the final chance to shop the Black Friday deals and it ends at midnight on Monday 28 November. But, just as a whole host of retailers start their Black Friday sales early, many may end them later as well.

Amazon, one of the key Black Friday players, has announced its deals will end at 11.59pm on 28 November. But Argos has shared its deals will last until 29 November on most products, while lookfantastic plans to keep deals live until 1 December.

Black Friday or Cyber Monday, which deals are better?

Both Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer shoppers the chance to bag a bargain, and it is difficult to say which event is better, as the two are so intrinsically linked.

From covering Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales extensively for years, we’ve often seen many brands and retailers add an extra discount on Cyber Monday, or even add new items into the one-day sale that hadn’t previously been discounted during the event.

Amazon, for example, offers flash sales across certain products that are live for just a few hours at a time. But a good majority of retailers also stick to their standard sale prices that we’ve seen across the past few days.

Is Cyber Monday a bank holiday?

Sadly, Cyber Monday is not a bank holiday, so anyone hoping for a day off work may be bitterly disappointed. But the best bit about Cyber Monday is that the deals are mainly online, so you can shop the sale from the comfort of your own home.

How to get the best Cyber Monday deals

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again – few people can handle Black Friday and Cyber Monday as well as our team of shopping experts. So, while we whittle away the hours deal hunting, you can sit back and relax as we bring the bargains to you.

